Woman shot dead through apartment window while children were inside

HOUSTON - A woman is dead after she was shot through here apartment window following an argument with her ex-boyfriend. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Wesley Square Apartments off Calhoun Road near Interstate 610 on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said the woman and her ex-boyfriend...
