ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield In-Person Tree Lighting Ceremony Returns After 2-Year Hiatus

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Hundreds gathered at Park Square on Friday for the city's first in-person tree lighting ceremony in three years. The 25-foot tall white spruce is adorned by 20,000 lights, illuminating the area and spreading holiday cheer. "There are so many kids and families here this evening and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Rural Lands Gets Rights on Oblong Road Property

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday decided to assign the town's right of first refusal on a 10-acre parcel in South Williamstown. The vote, which is contingent on ironing out an 11th-hour "wrinkle," closed a conversation that began in July over a parcel currently farmed by Sweet Brook Farm.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
wamc.org

Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire moving to acquire Marble Block in Great Barrington to protect affordable housing

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire announced today that it has entered a more than $2 million agreement to buy the Marble Block property in downtown Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Citing the scarcity of affordable housing units in both the town and region, the organization says it’s the only way to protect the eight such units already in the building from being transformed into market rate housing. To do so, the nonprofit is trying to raise $1 million by December 31st to not only buy the building – first erected in 1902 – but to stabilize rents for a year, carry out renovations, and retain the current residents. WAMC spoke with Executive Director Carol Bosco Baumann.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Select Board Finalizes Charge for Town's Diversity Committee

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board Monday concluded an effort that dates back to early summer when it unanimously approved a revised charge for the town's diversity committee. Chairman Hugh Daley drove the effort to revise the document that outlines the purpose of the Diversity, Inclusion, Race and Equity...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield: Residential yard waste drop-off ending

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The temporary drop-off period for residential yard waste at the Casella transfer station in Pittsfield ends today, December 1. The transfer station is located at 500 Hubbard Avenue and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Customers must provide proof of residency...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Victoria Standring and Melissa DiMassimo of Stone House Properties offer the rarity of two homes, a horse barn, a workshop, plus enough acreage and frontage to subdivide. Transformations –...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wamc.org

Pittsfield Public Schools superintendent delivers report on noxious fumes incident to school committee

On November 18th, an emergency dismissal was issued at the Pittsfield and Taconic high schools over noxious fumes emerging from floor refinishing projects in both buildings. Students and staff members reported experiencing nosebleeds, headaches, vomiting, and other reactions to the chemicals. WAMC subsequently broke the story that a veteran teacher had warned Superintendent Joe Curtis about health concerns stemming from the fumes at least a day before he took action.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Restaurant Has to Reapply for Alcohol License

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Desperados restaurant won't be able to serve alcohol until it gets a new license under its new ownership. Former owner Peter Oleskiewicz and new manager Chris Bonnivier had been scheduled to discuss the transition situation with the License Commission on Tuesday but Commissioner Rosemari Dickinson informed her colleagues that the restaurant's license had been turned in.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Clark: Lecture On Ruskin's Watercolor Practice

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 pm, the Clark Art Institute's Research and Academic Program hosts a talk by historian Jeremy Melius (University of Oxford / Michael Ann Holly Fellow) that explores the aesthetic and ethical parameters of Victorian critic John Ruskin's watercolor practice. Free; no...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Great Barrington Arts Delightful & Delectable Holiday Market

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Great Barrington Arts Market (GBAM) returns to Saint James Place on Main Street in Great Barrington after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. GBAM offers market goers a chance to shop in person and support the local artist community at the same time. GBAM's...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Man Arrested After Berkshire Bank Robbery

PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The Pittsfield Police released a statement late Wednesday night indicating that they arrested Louis Hoffman in connection to the Berkshire Bank attempted robbery. Hoffman, 32 of Pittsfield, was taken into custody and charged with crimes related to the robbery. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday, Dec....
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: ArtWalks, Open Studios, and More

Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this weekend including Art Walks, pictures with Santa, Holiday Fairs, and more. See our list of holiday craft fairs and tree lighting events. Holiday Walk. Spring Street, Williamstown. There will be a bunch of events happening in Williamstown this weekend to get...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

UPDATE: Pittsfield Police Investigating Berkshire Bank Robbery

It is believed that only this Berkshire Bank location is closed due to the robbery. McKay Street remains open to through traffic. Updated with information from the Pittsfield Police Department: On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at approximately 09:21 a.m., Pittsfield Police Officers were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis

Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy