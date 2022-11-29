Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield In-Person Tree Lighting Ceremony Returns After 2-Year Hiatus
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Hundreds gathered at Park Square on Friday for the city's first in-person tree lighting ceremony in three years. The 25-foot tall white spruce is adorned by 20,000 lights, illuminating the area and spreading holiday cheer. "There are so many kids and families here this evening and...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Rural Lands Gets Rights on Oblong Road Property
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday decided to assign the town's right of first refusal on a 10-acre parcel in South Williamstown. The vote, which is contingent on ironing out an 11th-hour "wrinkle," closed a conversation that began in July over a parcel currently farmed by Sweet Brook Farm.
wamc.org
Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire moving to acquire Marble Block in Great Barrington to protect affordable housing
The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire announced today that it has entered a more than $2 million agreement to buy the Marble Block property in downtown Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Citing the scarcity of affordable housing units in both the town and region, the organization says it’s the only way to protect the eight such units already in the building from being transformed into market rate housing. To do so, the nonprofit is trying to raise $1 million by December 31st to not only buy the building – first erected in 1902 – but to stabilize rents for a year, carry out renovations, and retain the current residents. WAMC spoke with Executive Director Carol Bosco Baumann.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Select Board Finalizes Charge for Town's Diversity Committee
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board Monday concluded an effort that dates back to early summer when it unanimously approved a revised charge for the town's diversity committee. Chairman Hugh Daley drove the effort to revise the document that outlines the purpose of the Diversity, Inclusion, Race and Equity...
Pittsfield: Residential yard waste drop-off ending
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The temporary drop-off period for residential yard waste at the Casella transfer station in Pittsfield ends today, December 1. The transfer station is located at 500 Hubbard Avenue and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Customers must provide proof of residency...
wamc.org
Berkshire County residents among those receiving sentences for involvement in Jan. 6th insurrection
As sentences are meted out for those who stormed the Capitol building in an effort to halt certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election following a Donald Trump rally, at least two hail from the westernmost region of Massachusetts. As noted in a Politico report, court documents show...
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Victoria Standring and Melissa DiMassimo of Stone House Properties offer the rarity of two homes, a horse barn, a workshop, plus enough acreage and frontage to subdivide. Transformations –...
wamc.org
Pittsfield Public Schools superintendent delivers report on noxious fumes incident to school committee
On November 18th, an emergency dismissal was issued at the Pittsfield and Taconic high schools over noxious fumes emerging from floor refinishing projects in both buildings. Students and staff members reported experiencing nosebleeds, headaches, vomiting, and other reactions to the chemicals. WAMC subsequently broke the story that a veteran teacher had warned Superintendent Joe Curtis about health concerns stemming from the fumes at least a day before he took action.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Restaurant Has to Reapply for Alcohol License
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Desperados restaurant won't be able to serve alcohol until it gets a new license under its new ownership. Former owner Peter Oleskiewicz and new manager Chris Bonnivier had been scheduled to discuss the transition situation with the License Commission on Tuesday but Commissioner Rosemari Dickinson informed her colleagues that the restaurant's license had been turned in.
iBerkshires.com
Clark: Lecture On Ruskin's Watercolor Practice
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 pm, the Clark Art Institute's Research and Academic Program hosts a talk by historian Jeremy Melius (University of Oxford / Michael Ann Holly Fellow) that explores the aesthetic and ethical parameters of Victorian critic John Ruskin's watercolor practice. Free; no...
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Arts Delightful & Delectable Holiday Market
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Great Barrington Arts Market (GBAM) returns to Saint James Place on Main Street in Great Barrington after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. GBAM offers market goers a chance to shop in person and support the local artist community at the same time. GBAM's...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Man Arrested After Berkshire Bank Robbery
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The Pittsfield Police released a statement late Wednesday night indicating that they arrested Louis Hoffman in connection to the Berkshire Bank attempted robbery. Hoffman, 32 of Pittsfield, was taken into custody and charged with crimes related to the robbery. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday, Dec....
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: ArtWalks, Open Studios, and More
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this weekend including Art Walks, pictures with Santa, Holiday Fairs, and more. See our list of holiday craft fairs and tree lighting events. Holiday Walk. Spring Street, Williamstown. There will be a bunch of events happening in Williamstown this weekend to get...
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
theberkshireedge.com
Where We Are (Part 3): Craig and Gail Elliott, former longtime owners of the Old Egremont Store in North Egremont
Author’s note: I grew up down the road from the store and my family went to “Craig’s” nearly every day of my childhood, to pick up the mail, newspaper, roast beef grinder, milk, candy or a pretzel. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and concision.
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
iBerkshires.com
UPDATE: Pittsfield Police Investigating Berkshire Bank Robbery
It is believed that only this Berkshire Bank location is closed due to the robbery. McKay Street remains open to through traffic. Updated with information from the Pittsfield Police Department: On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at approximately 09:21 a.m., Pittsfield Police Officers were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm.
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
spectrumnews1.com
Berkshire health leaders urging prevention measures against RSV and other illness
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Doctors across the state continue to see an influx in children battling the respiratory virus RSV. It comes as hospitals are concerned about the combination of COVID, flu and RSV this winter. Spectrum News spoke with doctors in Berkshire County about what they’re seeing. What You...
Comments / 0