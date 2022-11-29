Normandy Park City Manager’s Report for week ending Nov. 25, 2022

Holiday Safety Tips

This weekend, we kick off the 2022 Holiday Season, a wonderful time of year. The City of Normandy Park knows that many of you will be starting holiday preparations this weekend, and we want you to be safe. So, as we enter the holiday season, please consider these precautions to avoid becoming a victim of criminals:

Deliveries: To prevent thefts, have your packages delivered to a designated delivery location or your place of work rather than your front door or mailbox. Do not leave packages in your car. Never leave packages or personal items in your vehicle at home or while out shopping. Either take them inside or secure them in the trunk of your vehicle. Do not leave boxes in front of your house.Boxes of items you recently purchased or received lets crooks know what you have inside.

Let’s all stay safe and have a great Thanksgiving Holiday!

Be sure to give us your Feedback and take the Survey

If you haven’t already, please take a few minutes to take a survey regarding Proposition #1, which would have supported constructing a new Civic Center. This survey will help us better understand the “why” behind your vote, whether you supported or opposed it. The information will be presented to the City Council for review and will help us determine and communicate a plan moving forward. Please get in touch with me if you have any questions or would rather fill out a paper survey.

Mark your Calendar for Winterfest

Join the fun! On Saturday, December 3rd, Normandy Park is celebrating its 10thAnnual Winterfest. The event is kicked off early, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the QFC at Manhattan Village for Santa photos, carolers, and fun family activities! The main event will run from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Normandy Park Towne Center, where you can enjoy free Santa hats, prizes, arts & crafts, holiday gift vendors, food/beverages, snow, and Santa and his reindeer. If you’re interested in being an event volunteer, please email [email protected].

If you have any questions, please get in touch with me at [email protected].

“Have a great week!”

Amy Arrington, City Manager

City of Normandy Park

801 SW 174th Street

Normandy Park, WA 98166

(206) 248-8246 (Direct Phone)