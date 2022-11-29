The United States men’s national team is fighting this World Cup on two fronts. There’s the immense challenge on the ground in Qatar, where the underdog Americans — after meeting expectations by advancing through the group stage — will take on the Netherlands on Saturday in the Round of 16 in Al Rayyan, seeking their first quarterfinal berth since 2002. Then there’s the progress occurring in how the U.S. team is recognized on the global soccer stage (much more credibly, thank you very much) and the growing support it is receiving back home. The movement is being catalyzed everywhere kids are strapping...

22 MINUTES AGO