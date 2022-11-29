Read full article on original website
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2022 Revealed
Sony has officially announced the new lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be doled out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2022. Within the past day, the forthcoming slate of PS Plus titles for December happened to leak, which meant we already had a good idea of what to expect for the month. Now, Sony has officially confirmed that this leaked list of games for PS Plus Essential was accurate.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed
The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
Polygon
Xbox’s Games With Gold for December are... well, we’ve never heard of them either
Xbox Live’s Games With Gold subscription benefit limps to the end of the year with two Xbox One games we’ve never written about: Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Colt Canyon, which launched in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is a top-down roguelite shooter with cooperative multiplayer support. Imagine a spaghetti western at lower resolution than the NES’ Gun.Smoke and you’re halfway there. Here’s a YouTube video to fill in the rest.
ComicBook
New Marvel's Wolverine Report Has Disappointing News for PS5 Fans
A new report about Marvel's Wolverine -- the upcoming PS5 game from Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank -- has some disappointing news for Marvel fans on PS5 pertaining to when the game may release. Since its announcement on September 9, 2021 there's been radio silence about the title from Insomniac Games and Sony. And as you may know, there's still no word of a release date. Technically, this means it could release next year, but a new report has already gone ahead and rained on this parade.
Engadget
Netflix is reportedly expanding its pool of 'preview viewers'
Starting next year, a lot more Netflix viewers will reportedly be able to watch its originals before they become available for streaming. According to The Wall Street Journal, the streaming service is expanding its pool of preview viewers early next year to include as many as tens of thousands of subscribers around the world from its current group of around 2,000 people.
ComicBook
PS5 Update Adds Long Overdue PS4 Feature
A new update to PlayStation 5 consoles has added an overdue feature that was previously seen on PlayStation 4. Ever since the PS5 launched back in late 2020, Sony has slowly been improving the platform, especially in regard to its UI and accompanying features. And while there are still a number of new additions to the PS5 that fans have been requesting, Sony has at least now made its current-gen console more similar to its last-gen hardware.
ComicBook
LeBron James Celebrates God of War Ragnarok Success
LeBron James is celebrating the immense success of God of War Ragnarok. The highly anticipated PlayStation game was released earlier this month after nearly five years of waiting. It was announced just ahead of the PlayStation 5's release in 2020, allowing plenty of time for Sony to drum up hype, though it didn't really need to. Fans were already chomping at the bit after the excellency of the previous game and when Sony went quiet for nearly a full year and then repeated that once more ahead of the game's launch in 2022, people were losing their minds. Many were so desperate for some news that any prolonged period without any had some worrying that the game would be bad.
Modern Warfare 2 update brings feature fans have waited for since launch
Who’s been enjoying Modern Warfare II? I’m going to presume the answer is everyone seeing as MWII is officially the most successful Call of Duty launch of all-time. On the other hand, the reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. I think we can all agree that proximity chat is incredible, but DMZ? Players just aren’t convinced. In fact, some are paying to avoid the Escape From Tarkov inspired mode.
Engadget
Nintendo vows to fix Pokémon Scarlet and Violet after a rough launch
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launched with plenty of glitches, to put it mildly, but the developers are at least trying to make amends. Alongside an update, Nintendo said it was aware of performance problems and was taking player feedback "seriously" as it planned fixes. The patch both introduces Season 1 of Ranked Battles and addresses numerous bugs, including inconsistent music playback during key events.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
Engadget
Valve will give away over a hundred Steam Decks during The Game Awards
You have quite a few streaming choices for this year's upcoming Game Awards, but Valve is making its Steam TV coverage more enticing than most by giving away a ton of Steam Deck consoles. The video game developer and distributor has announced that it's giving away one 512GB Steam Deck every minute during the live airing of the awards show on December 8th. To be eligible, you'll have to be watching the event on Steam TV, which starts at 7:30PM ET, and you'll have to register on the giveaway's official page beforehand to enter the drawing.
Engadget
'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition' is free for all PS Plus subscribers in December
‘Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition’ and ‘Biomutant’ are also included. Sony's December for PlayStation Plus Essential include Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Subscribers can play remastered versions of the classic trilogy at no extra charge. The collection, released in May 2021, includes Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 with modernized 4K graphics and tighter gameplay.
Engadget
World Cup attendees can use AR to see stats for players on the pitch
Folks who are attending the FIFA World Cup in Qatar don't have to miss out on all the player stats they'd see while watching games on TV. The has an augmented reality feature that allows fans to view the likes of and alternate camera angles. FIFA that only people who...
CNET
Yes, Microsoft Really Is Selling a Cozy Hoodie for Your Shivering Xbox
Each year, as colder temperatures sweep in and you bundle up on the couch near a fire, one object in your home watches wistfully from afar. If you weren't considering the comfort of your Xbox controller before, now's your chance to make things right. Microsoft's Xbox Gear Shop is offering an article of clothing intended for nothing but your small, inanimate gaming companion.
Engadget
'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga' will hit Xbox Game Pass on December 6th
Has its first wave of additions for December and the headliner is a major game that — Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You'll be able to play through all nine core films in the Star Wars franchise and you can choose which trilogy to begin with. It's maybe the best Star Wars game I've played. It's gorgeous, the gameplay is a blast and it's very funny, with clever twists on many of the series' most memorable moments. It's coming to Game Pass on December 6th and you can play it on Xbox, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Engadget
'Amnesia: The Bunker' is a new survival horror sandbox from Frictional Games
Frictional Games thinks it has a way to shake up the Amnesia horror formula — throw out most of the predictability. The studio has unveiled Amnesia: The Bunker, a "semi-open" survival horror title that takes place during the First World War. You play a French soldier (an amnesiac, of course) who has little more than a revolver and flashlight to defend themselves against a mysterious creature hunting them down. There are "hardly any" scripted events, and frequently multiple ways to overcome the game's hurdles.
Engadget
Elden Ring's score will get the jazz treatment thanks to Kenny Garrett and Takuya Kuroda
With the popularity of video games, concerts devoted to the music of are a frequent occurrence at music venues worldwide. However, you rarely see two jazz legends reinterpret your favorite gaming tracks. That’s what makes the event Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco announced today so intriguing. On December 3rd, former Duke Ellington Orchestra member Kenny Garrett will join trumpeter Takuya Kuroda, best known for his album Rising Son, to play two shows at The Bourbon Room in Holywood. They will play music from FromSoftware’s latest action RPG.
