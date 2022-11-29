Read full article on original website
One of the Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens You Can Buy Is On Sale for Cyber Week
Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. Thanksgiving has passed but there is still a lot of this Holiday season left. For many of us, that means we're hosting family and friends often, and there's usually going to be food involved. Especially if you're making quick bites and finger food, an air fryer can help make your kitchen more efficient and convenient. And the best part is: once your family has gone back home, you're still going to want to use it. That goes double if you spring for this Cosori air fryer toaster oven combo — one of Amazon's best sellers with over 10,000 reviews and 4.5 stars — which just so happens to be on sale for Cyber Week.
Rimowa's Newest Suitcase Color Will Probably Be Its Most Popular Yet
Most folks know the ritzy, LVMH-owned German luggage brand Rimowa for its sleek silver suitcases, which are made from high-end aluminum. The brand pioneered the iconic style, launching their first aluminum luggage in 1950 — citing the first-ever all-metal plane, the F 13, as inspiration. But Rimowa also created the first polycarbonate suitcase in 2008, meaning there'd be none of these new DTC luggage brands without them.
The North Face Modernized its Iconic '90s Puffer to Pack Into Its Own Pocket
Calling all vintage outerwear fans: The North Face has re-released its iconic '90s puffer. The 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket ($320) harnesses all the best design cues from the classic O.G. jacket and reinforces them with a further handful of modern features, like a fixed three-panel hood that stuffs right inside the jacket’s tall stand collar and a water-repellent finish for added protection. The lightweight jacket is made with recycled ripstop material and is now "snap-in compatible" with The North Face’s Triclimate apparel. Best of all, the puffer packs down and zips into its own pocket. Stop shopping technologically-outdated favorites – The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse harnesses the best of both worlds.
The James Brand's Newest Knife Has an Eye-Popping Price
'Tis the season of searching for the perfect gift for that special someone: the person on your list who's already got it all. The question is, what do you give to the impossible to shop for brother-in-law, mother, best friend or recent college grad?. Well...have you ever thought of a...
Seiko's New GMT Movement Is Finding Its Way Into More Affordable Watches
When the Seiko 5 Sports automatic GMT watches were announced costing only $475, it changed everything — at least in the world of affordable watches. They look fantastic, but there was a wider implication: it would lead to more affordable GMT watches from third-party watchmakers using the movement. We...
These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of Black Friday and Cyber Week, as Chosen by Our Editors
Between holiday hosting, a ton of cross-country travel and the biggest shopping holidays of the year, the month of November can be, in a word, hectic. But for many of us, the craziness is a necessary evil — something we contend with so that we can spend time with our families and, in many cases, bring a little joy into one another's lives — often through varying methods of exchanging gifts. Of course, this month can also be a good one to show yourself a little love, perhaps by indulging in some shopping as a method of self-care — made all the better by the deep discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Week.
Score a Free Waterproof Hooded Puffer Blanket Just for Buying 686 Technical Apparel
Made from the same premium, high-tech materials and insulation as the brand's snow-ready outwear, the wearable 686 Waterproof Hooded Puffer Blanket ($170) is ready to keep you warm, dry and especially cozy on every winter adventure. Spend just $250 or more on 686 gear and/or apparel, and you'll get a free blanket as part of your shipment. The 54 x 75-inch washable, double-sided blanket converts to a wearable poncho thanks to a stashable hood and dual clip fasteners and features a fleece-lined phone pocket and packs into a waterproof stuff sack. Its shell is constructed of DWR-treated, two-layer infiDRY® 10K Waterproof and Windproof Fabric, and inside, 160g synthetic insulation does the warming work. To stake your claim on a blanket unlike any other, head over to 686 and stock up. (FWIW, we've called Anything Cargo Pant ($130) some of the best travel pants...)
How Much More Will Rolex Certified Pre-Owned Watches Cost? We Now Have Some Early Clues.
In a monumental shift, Rolex announced that it is now certifying pre-owned watches. We've put together a detailed overview of everything you need to know about the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned Watch Program. We also reached out to watch industry insiders to get their opinions on the program, and it's potential impact on the entire watch industry.
