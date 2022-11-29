Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
DIY Elf on the Shelf accessories!
Have you been naughty or nice this year? If your like many of us it varied, but in homes around the country there are elves keeping watch to see who has been naughty and who has been nice. Elf master, Christene Iverson Goff and the watchers of her home Holly and Jolly Elf, stopped by the set today to show us how they work together to keep the holiday spirit alive even if Holly & Jolly get into a bit of mischief.
KELOLAND TV
A tree-mendous DIY felt Christmas tree
Do you hear what we hear? If not, don’t worry little lamb, it’s just the silver bells! If you’re looking for a way to get your home into the holiday spirit, you’re in luck. But before you go out and shell out your hard-earned holiday shopping...
KELOLAND TV
What it’s like to be a cast member in Disney on Ice
If you only pay attention to figure skating once every four years when the winter Olympics rolls around, you’re missing out on one of the most passionately-practiced sporting events in the world. And when you add Disney’s most popular characters to the ice, you have an evening of family...
Comments / 0