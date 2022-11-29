Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney touts growth while saying $70M is needed to invest in core neighborhoods
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is touting the city's recent growth, and says his goal is to make that growth sustainable for years to come. "We've had continued growth and success. The community is continuing to grow. We are economically, we have a good economic balance in the community. We have education, medicine, manufacturing. We have great partners throughout the community in the businesses that continue to make it grow," said Mahoney.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE LIST OF MEMBERS FOR COUNTY OPIOID SETTLEMENT ADVISORY COUNCIL
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board began the meeting by approving the Auditor Warrants, which they approved unanimously. ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES-JON STEINER. The board was then approached by Environmental Supervising Administrator Jon Steiner who came forward with a roll-off...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police, BCA block off home near Village Green Golf Course
(Moorhead, MN) -- Very few details are known after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they first responded to a disturbance at the home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south around midnight.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
KELOLAND TV
Fargo police searching for missing woman
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. 23-year-old Salacia Jewett last contacted family and friends from a hotel on November 19th. Police believe she may be driving a black BMW. Jewett is 5’6 and 120 pounds...
valleynewslive.com
Four dogs die in shop building fire
PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Flames could be seen coming from the roof of a shop located southwest of the city of Perham in Perham Township on Thursday morning. A passerby called in the report after seeing the flames just after 11:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene the flames were exiting the roof and side of the building and they say the shop, along with it’s contents, are a total loss.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody for Moorhead homicide
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police announced that the suspect from the December 1 homicide, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., was taken into custody in Wahpeton at around 7:30 P.M. on December 2. Kollie is currently being held, with pending charges, in the Richland County Jail. Kollie will later...
Police: Woman found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside Moorhead home
An active homicide investigation is ongoing in Moorhead after a woman was found dead with "traumatic injuries" inside her home Thursday night. At about 11 p.m., police were called to a home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South after the woman was found by members of her family. An investigation shows no sign of forced entry inside the house.
kfgo.com
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
valleynewslive.com
Residents encouraged to share opinions on housing needs in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Council of Governments (FM Metro COG) is studying housing needs in the Moorhead and the FM area. Residents are encouraged to participate in a 13-question survey to provide their feedback. The survey’s goal is to help with decision-making around housing needs...
valleynewslive.com
Residents reminded to stay off iced-over retention ponds and Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Fire crews spent Friday afternoon brushing up on their ice-rescue training in a local retention pond. Officials are reminding residents to stay off iced-over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River. “There is simply no safe ice,” Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.”...
valleynewslive.com
Holiday Lights Parade in Fargo-Moorhead on Saturday
FARGO-MOORHEAD (Valley News Live) - Downtown Moorhead and Fargo will be busy Saturday night for the annual Holiday Lights Parade. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on December 3. The parade will proceed into downtown Fargo and end on 4th Avenue with floats turning east toward 2nd Street North in Fargo.
Former Apollo Teacher Charged With “Corrupting A Minor”
A former Apollo High School Director of Bands and current Director of Bands at Fargo South High School, in Fargo, North Dakota was arrested Saturday in Fargo and charged in Cass County with "corrupting a minor" and "possession of certain prohibited materials" Sebastian Michael Tackling is facing 2 class C...
valleynewslive.com
Lidgerwood retirement home looking for donations to keep open until new ownership
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lidgerwood retirement center is looking for help as they work to stay open until the facility goes under new ownership. Dakota Estates was expected to close due to a lack of revenue. It was also alleged there was a misappropriation of funds by...
froggyweb.com
Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
valleynewslive.com
Wyndmere custodian makes final sweep through school hallways
WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After more than 20 years serving the Wyndmere School District, a support staff member is ready to enjoy retirement. Head Custodian Randy Smykowski took his last sweep through the hallways this week. Students lined the halls and clapped to give him a proper send-off.
In Perham, a church-turned-restaurant honors and preserves its past
PERHAM, Minn. - When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham.In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant."Growing up here back in the day, it was very much a small town," said Pamela Osterfeld.A big part of this small town was an old church on Sixth Avenue. Built in 1894, German-Lutherans had to do chores before they got to hear the gospel."The first members to show up at the church would have...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU students produce historical film on Battle Lake, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University public history students have produced a documentary film, “The Branches of Battle Lake: The Colehour Family, Prospect House, and Local Resort History.” The project depicting the history of Battle Lake, Minnesota, as part of the Digital History course taught by Angela Smith, associate professor of history and public history director.
newsdakota.com
Region Set For Another Arctic Blast of Winter Weather
JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – A cold front bringing in a blast of arctic air, snow and wind could affect travel on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and eastern North Dakota, north central and eastern South Dakota and northwest and west central Minnesota until midnight on Friday night. AgCentral meteorologist Mick Kjar is calling for as much as 3 inches of snow in a line from Hillsboro to Bemidji. Other areas can expect to receive an inch or two. The main problem will be the northwest winds that will gust over 40 mph causing that snow to blow around and reduce visibility.
