ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

US stocks bearish in unsteady trading

By Alex Veiga, Associated Press, Damian J. Troise, Terre Gables
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wE2uj_0jRWUhvA00

NEW YORK, N.Y. ( KFOR ) – Stocks edged lower on Wall Street in unsteady trading Tuesday afternoon as investors closely watch developments in China and economic data.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, on pace for its third straight drop.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23 points, or 0.1%, to 33,824, and the Nasdaq slid 0.6%.

Small-company stocks were mostly higher. The Russell 2000 rose 0.3%.

Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the broader market. Apple fell 2.4%.

Financial and industrial stocks also rose. American Express added 2% and United Parcel Service rose 2.5%.

Energy stocks rose as U.S. crude oil prices climbed 1.2%.

Bond yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.75% from 3.68% late Monday.

Markets in Europe were mixed and markets in Asia rose broadly.

Hong Kong’s benchmark index jumped 5.2% as protests in China seemingly calmed down amid a heightened police presence in major cities and the government eases some of its lockdown restrictions.

The Fed’s benchmark rate currently stands at 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the Brookings Institution about the outlook for the U.S. economy and the labor market on Wednesday, followed by the weekly unemployment claims report Thursday. The closely watched monthly report on the job market will be released on Friday.


Yuri Kageyama contributed to this report from Tokyo.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Stocks move like molasses on Wall Street after strong data on wages, jobs

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The worry has dragged on Wall Street Friday after report showed wages for U.S. workers are accelerating. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower in afternoon trading and on track to erase much of what had been a healthy week of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 109 points, or 0.3%, at 34,281, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% lower.
KFOR

Best Christmas home decorations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From trimming the tree to decking the halls, there is nothing quite like decorating for Christmas. Whether it’s your first time decorating or you’ve got a well-established collection, the amount of Christmas home decor available can make choosing something new an overwhelming experience.
KFOR

Biden says Walker doesn’t deserve to be in the Senate

President Biden on Friday said that Republican candidate Herschel Walker does not deserve to be in the Senate, just days ahead of the runoff in Georgia on Tuesday. During a stop at a International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) fundraiser in Boston, Biden emphasized the differences between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), and Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
KFOR

Livestream of B21 Raider rollout

PALMDALE, Cali. (KFOR) – The U.S. Air Force’s rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider strategic bomber is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern time on Fri., Dec. 2, at Northrop Grumman’s plant in Palmdale, California. You can watch the livestream on YouTube.
PALMDALE, CA
KFOR

KFOR

44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy