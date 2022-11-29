Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
lansingcitypulse.com
Lansing precinct votes on Prop 3 may be recounted
THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — All Lansing precincts may be included in a partial statewide recount of the votes cast for and against the abortion proposal in the Nov. 8 general election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum confirmed today. The move comes as the Michigan secretary of state has been...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Trustee Patrick O’Keefe resigns ‘effective immediately’
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrick O’Keefe has resigned from the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. O’Keefe was elected for an eight-year term that began in January 2021. In his resignation letter, which was issued to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office Wednesday, O’Keefe cited struggles with transparency and...
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor closed Tuesday due to social media threat
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor is closed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after the school received social media threats. This also includes all after-school activities being canceled. School officials say that the closure is out of an abundance of caution after the school received the threat late Monday evening. The Ann Arbor Police Department is working with the school to investigate the threat.In addition, school officials are asking parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats and how important it is for them to report threats like this to an adult or the authorities.School will resume on Wednesday.
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
Clerks face unknowns as Michigan must implement early in-person voting
Michigan’s next statewide election will look different than the last one. Proposal 2, which passed with 60% of the vote, makes a handful of election changes in the state constitution. Nine days of early in-person voting is the biggest. How exactly it gets implemented is still unknown, as clerks...
City will consider purchasing former Jackson school building to address homelessness
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson City Council has directed city staff to pursue a potential plan to help alleviate homelessness in the city. After continued discussion in its Tuesday, Nov. 29 meeting, the council unanimously voted to direct City Manager Jonathan Greene and city staff to explore the possibility of seeking a lease-to-purchase agreement for Jackson Public Schools’ vacant T.A. Wilson Academy.
WWMTCw
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
Imagine If Michigan State Kept A Player Active For 2 Months Following A Felony Charge
Well, well, well. It turns out that all the worst people in your life who've been lecturing you about class, morality, and doing things "the right way" for the last several weeks are completely full of shit. Who could have possibly seen that coming?. Mazi Smith, star defensive lineman and...
MSU researchers receive NASA grant to help farmers combat climate change
Michigan State University is helping farmers by developing new ways to protect crops from climate change.
Officials testing sewage for polio in Michigan
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday announced the expansion.
Michigan State Police ‘working overtime’ to stop speeding over holidays
The Michigan State Police are warning people to slow down over the holidays.
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Trauma’ — personal and professional — lead Siemon to an early out
Carol Siemon told voters in Ingham County in 2016 that she wanted to bring a new way of seeking justice through prosecution. They rewarded her with a four-year term as Ingham County prosecutor, and in doing so made her the first woman elected to the post. She was reelected in 2020.
