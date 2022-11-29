ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Incoming students denied on-campus housing for spring semester due to lack of space

The MSU Housing Assignments Office sent a message to 95 incoming students telling them that they would not be provided housing in the dorms for spring semester on Nov. 17.Prior to receiving the message, incoming students who wished to live on campus filled out interest forms. Although 70% of those students were given on-campus housing, the other 30% were told there was not enough space for them in on-campus housing and were given off-campus housing resources. Additionally, due to residence hall organization, the university was able to provide housing to all women students, but not men. Associate Director for Communications in...
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
Lansing precinct votes on Prop 3 may be recounted

THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — All Lansing precincts may be included in a partial statewide recount of the votes cast for and against the abortion proposal in the Nov. 8 general election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum confirmed today. The move comes as the Michigan secretary of state has been...
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor closed Tuesday due to social media threat

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor is closed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after the school received social media threats. This also includes all after-school activities being canceled. School officials say that the closure is out of an abundance of caution after the school received the threat late Monday evening. The Ann Arbor Police Department is working with the school to investigate the threat.In addition, school officials are asking parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats and how important it is for them to report threats like this to an adult or the authorities.School will resume on Wednesday. 
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
City will consider purchasing former Jackson school building to address homelessness

JACKSON, MI – The Jackson City Council has directed city staff to pursue a potential plan to help alleviate homelessness in the city. After continued discussion in its Tuesday, Nov. 29 meeting, the council unanimously voted to direct City Manager Jonathan Greene and city staff to explore the possibility of seeking a lease-to-purchase agreement for Jackson Public Schools’ vacant T.A. Wilson Academy.
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
