Case B22-03 Applicant Adam Tellez of Blue Stairs, LLC (representing property owner Marvin Hawkins) has applied to the City of DeSoto requesting to obtain a variance from the City’s Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) in order to construct a 2nd garage onto the existing residential dwelling structure with the 2nd garage to be constructed within the property’s restricted 10-foot side yard area. Constructing within the property’s restricted side yard area does not comply with Section 17.4(B)(2) “Area Regulations” of the City’s Zoning Ordinance. Said property is legally described as being Lot 15, Block 1 in the Wyndmere Addition (1404 Waterford Court, DeSoto, TX). The Public Hearing will be conducted on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

DESOTO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO