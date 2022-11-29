Read full article on original website
Collegiate Theatre Scholar, Sandy Johnson, Plans For Law School
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Sandy Johnson, a 2021 Collegiate High School Graduate, was part of the cast and costume design team in “The Wiz”. It was easily the most challenging Cedar Hill High School Theatre Production for reasons beyond their control. While many other high schools canceled their musicals...
Midlothian ISD AJROTC Program A Strong Competitor In First Year
They don’t waste time in the Midlothian School District. Case in point, the new Army Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (AJROTC). The program is new to the district this year for students in grades 9-12. The participants are already experiencing success in competition. MISD AJROTC program is open to...
Texas Trust Adds David Garza as Vice President of Marketing
ARLINGTON, Texas – Nov. 28, 2022 – Texas Trust Credit Union named David Garza as Vice President of Marketing. Garza brings more than 15 years experience to the $1.8 billion credit union. Garza has a diverse marketing and operations background that includes overseeing marketing for an Inc. 500...
Chick-fil-A Announces New Mansfield Restaurant, Opening Dec. 1
MANSFIELD, Texas (Nov. 28, 2022) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Mansfield community on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Brad Breedlove as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd. Located at 1570 E. Debbie Lane, Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln...
Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 26,000 Square Foot Building for Hope Health
Waxahachie, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 – Hope Health, a faith-based organization that provides healthcare services for the uninsured in Ellis County, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for staff, board, campaign volunteers and lead donors to mark the construction of their new building in Waxahachie, Texas. In the last...
Alan Govenar’s Looking for Home Screens Dec. 8
Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film, LOOKING FOR HOME, Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film produced by Documentary Arts and distributed by First Run Features, will screen one-night-only at the Angelika Film Center. The film screens at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Angelika Dallas in Mockingbird Station. Tickets are $10, available at videofest.org/tickets/. The screening is organized by Bart Weiss as part of Dallas VideoFest’s Curated Film Series. A Q&A with Govenar will follow the screening.
Desoto Introduces New Planning and Zoning Manager
DESOTO – At last week’s City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning meeting Planning and Services Managing Director Charles Brewer introduced the city’s new Planning and Zoning Manager Bester Munyaradzi. “Finally, after all these months we have hired a Planning and Zoning Manager,” Brewer said. “Which means you...
New Master Plan In the works for DeSoto’s Historical Nance Farm
DESOTO – Earlier this week a public community meeting was held in DeSoto about the future uses of the city’s historical Nance Farm. Nance Farm is located on Greenbrook Drive and offers exhibits and art displays as well as being a historical farmhouse that has been a landmark in the city for years.
Public Hearing City of DeSoto Case B22-03
Case B22-03 Applicant Adam Tellez of Blue Stairs, LLC (representing property owner Marvin Hawkins) has applied to the City of DeSoto requesting to obtain a variance from the City’s Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) in order to construct a 2nd garage onto the existing residential dwelling structure with the 2nd garage to be constructed within the property’s restricted 10-foot side yard area. Constructing within the property’s restricted side yard area does not comply with Section 17.4(B)(2) “Area Regulations” of the City’s Zoning Ordinance. Said property is legally described as being Lot 15, Block 1 in the Wyndmere Addition (1404 Waterford Court, DeSoto, TX). The Public Hearing will be conducted on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.
Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie Debuts New Menu
The Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie showed off their new menu with 45 family-friendly items—something for everyone in the group to enjoy. Executive Chef Wiley Bates and his team welcomed guests to an early November tasting with a Shirley Temple Mocktail. The tasting showcased the kind of...
Mammogram Poster Girls present $50,000 to the MHS Foundation
Donation is to provide funding for free mammograms for those in need. On Tuesday, November 21, 2022 the Mammogram Poster Girls (MPG) presented a check for $50,000 to the Methodist Health System Foundation—$25,000 for the Breast Center at Methodist Charlton Medical Center, and $25,000 for the Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Center at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. These funds will provide mammograms, free of charge, for under/uninsured women.
Duncanville RFQ 23-0007 PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES
CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS. The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed statement of qualification from qualified vendors for Professional Engineering Services. Sealed Statement of Qualification will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. and publicly opened at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at City Hall. The...
Sue Clark Receives Community Service Award
Dedicated Duncanville volunteer Betty Sue Clark received the 2022-2023 Community Service Award from Old Chisholm Trail NSDAR. The award was presented by Honorary Regent and Community Service Chair Bobby Cutler Hill at the chapter’s meeting at Grace Place Church of Christ. Hill said Clark deserved the award for a number of reasons.
Scuba Claus Dives This Weekend At Children’s Aquarium Dallas
You’re invited to experience the most unusual Santa visit in Dallas. Scuba Claus’s dives were so popular last weekend that he’s coming back again this Saturday and Sunday. Families can bring their cameras and smartphones to take pictures of the kids with Santa as he dives in...
The Unmatched Wit of Retired DeSoto Fire Marshal Michael Laws Remembered
DESOTO – You can often tell by photos if someone would have been a cool person to know. I never met Michael Laws who was the Fire Marshal in DeSoto from 1985 until his retirement – but I can tell he was a cool person. My publisher, Marlon...
City of Duncanville Launches Redesigned Website and New DuncanvilleTX.gov Domain
Duncanville, TX – On November 22, 2022, the City of Duncanville launched the new DuncanvilleTX.gov. The new site has an eye-catching redesign, is able to be viewed on any device, and meets ADA compliance standards for users relying on assistive technologies. According to the City of Duncanville, the website...
Postal Service Closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2
DALLAS, TX — This year, Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Sunday, when Post Office locations nationwide are already closed. As a result, all Post Offices will be closed for the observation of both federal holidays on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. There...
City of Duncanville Zoning Notice 2022-33
ZONING FILE #2022-33 A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Brent and Roberta Houser, Applicants and Owners, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Carport, on Greenstone Estates, Block A, Lot 29, more commonly known as 1514 Natalie Lane, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.
Holiday at the Arboretum Is Magical
Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, returns with a garden magically transformed to get people into the holiday spirit. The beloved Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas, and a 50 foot-tall Dazzling Musical Tree are open to the public both day and night through Dec. 31. The Dallas...
Waxahachie HS Chefs Compete in World Food Championships
A culinary team from Waxahachie HS won a coveted chance to compete in the prestigious World Food Championships (WFC) at Fair Park Nov. 9-13. The competition draws food show fans and food lovers eager for a chance to cheer on their favorite celebrity chefs. WFC brings 1,500 top chefs and home cooks from around the globe, with over 300 teams–40 of them international–competing in ten categories. These culinary celebrities fight it out for a piece of the $300,000 prize awarded by this major food competition.
