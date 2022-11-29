ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Alan Govenar’s Looking for Home Screens Dec. 8

Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film, LOOKING FOR HOME, Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film produced by Documentary Arts and distributed by First Run Features, will screen one-night-only at the Angelika Film Center. The film screens at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Angelika Dallas in Mockingbird Station. Tickets are $10, available at videofest.org/tickets/. The screening is organized by Bart Weiss as part of Dallas VideoFest’s Curated Film Series. A Q&A with Govenar will follow the screening.
Desoto Introduces New Planning and Zoning Manager

DESOTO – At last week’s City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning meeting Planning and Services Managing Director Charles Brewer introduced the city’s new Planning and Zoning Manager Bester Munyaradzi. “Finally, after all these months we have hired a Planning and Zoning Manager,” Brewer said. “Which means you...
Public Hearing City of DeSoto Case B22-03

Case B22-03 Applicant Adam Tellez of Blue Stairs, LLC (representing property owner Marvin Hawkins) has applied to the City of DeSoto requesting to obtain a variance from the City’s Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) in order to construct a 2nd garage onto the existing residential dwelling structure with the 2nd garage to be constructed within the property’s restricted 10-foot side yard area. Constructing within the property’s restricted side yard area does not comply with Section 17.4(B)(2) “Area Regulations” of the City’s Zoning Ordinance. Said property is legally described as being Lot 15, Block 1 in the Wyndmere Addition (1404 Waterford Court, DeSoto, TX). The Public Hearing will be conducted on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.
Mammogram Poster Girls present $50,000 to the MHS Foundation

Donation is to provide funding for free mammograms for those in need. On Tuesday, November 21, 2022 the Mammogram Poster Girls (MPG) presented a check for $50,000 to the Methodist Health System Foundation—$25,000 for the Breast Center at Methodist Charlton Medical Center, and $25,000 for the Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Center at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. These funds will provide mammograms, free of charge, for under/uninsured women.
Duncanville RFQ 23-0007 PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS. The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed statement of qualification from qualified vendors for Professional Engineering Services. Sealed Statement of Qualification will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. and publicly opened at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at City Hall. The...
Sue Clark Receives Community Service Award

Dedicated Duncanville volunteer Betty Sue Clark received the 2022-2023 Community Service Award from Old Chisholm Trail NSDAR. The award was presented by Honorary Regent and Community Service Chair Bobby Cutler Hill at the chapter’s meeting at Grace Place Church of Christ. Hill said Clark deserved the award for a number of reasons.
City of Duncanville Zoning Notice 2022-33

ZONING FILE #2022-33 A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Brent and Roberta Houser, Applicants and Owners, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Carport, on Greenstone Estates, Block A, Lot 29, more commonly known as 1514 Natalie Lane, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.
Holiday at the Arboretum Is Magical

Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, returns with a garden magically transformed to get people into the holiday spirit. The beloved Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas, and a 50 foot-tall Dazzling Musical Tree are open to the public both day and night through Dec. 31. The Dallas...
Waxahachie HS Chefs Compete in World Food Championships

A culinary team from Waxahachie HS won a coveted chance to compete in the prestigious World Food Championships (WFC) at Fair Park Nov. 9-13. The competition draws food show fans and food lovers eager for a chance to cheer on their favorite celebrity chefs. WFC brings 1,500 top chefs and home cooks from around the globe, with over 300 teams–40 of them international–competing in ten categories. These culinary celebrities fight it out for a piece of the $300,000 prize awarded by this major food competition.
