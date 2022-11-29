ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

City of Normandy Park seeking volunteers for commissions

The City of Normandy Park is seeking volunteers to “Make a Difference in Your Community.”

The City has the following volunteer opportunities for citizens interested in helping shape the future of Normandy Park:

  • Planning Commission – Applications are being accepted for a full six-year appointment to Position No. 3 on the Normandy Park Planning Commission. Applications will be reviewed as received.
  • Arts Commission Applications are being accepted for a full three-year term appointment to Position No. 5 on the Normandy Park Parks Commission. Applications will be accepted until Dec. 7, 2022.

