Cleveland firefighter’s death leads Ohio lawmakers to seek tougher penalties for vehicular homicide: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the frenzy of the lame duck legislative session, Ohio House members unanimously agreed on at least one measure Thursday -- requiring a minimum five-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide in cases where the victim is a firefighter or an emergency medical worker.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock unveils master plan for Cuyahoga riverfront near downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s real estate company on Friday unveiled a sweeping master plan to re-make the Cuyahoga riverfront, with Tower City Center serving as a key gateway between downtown Cleveland and a waterfront flanked with development. The estimated $3.5 billion, 35-acre plan from...
Cuyahoga County awarded grants to 55 small businesses. Here’s who got them: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has announced the recipients of 55 small business grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants, which ranged from $10,000 to $50,000, totaled $1.5 million and were allocated to a variety of companies, including fitness centers, car care companies, graphic design companies and others, according to a news release from Cuyahoga County.
Family attorney responds to video of Akron officers removing “Justice for Jayland” poster
The family of Jayland Walker, shot more than 40 times by Akron police, said they were "astonished" after a video surfaced this week of two Akron officers removing a "Justice for Jayland" sign from a neighborhood.
I-Team: Cleveland police commander demoted after investigation, union says
The head of the supervisors union for Cleveland police tells the FOX 8 I-Team that a commander under internal investigation has been demoted.
Bedrock’s Cleveland riverfront proposal will test the persuasive power of ideas created by architect David Adjaye
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The renderings are lush and virtually photographic. The design ideas are big, bold, and generally likable, especially in their emphasis on the importance of generous amounts of lush, public space. But can it actually happen?. The development proposal for Tower City Center and the Cuyahoga riverfront...
New details released on Parma shelter in place alert
New details have been released on the incident that prompted Parma police to ask residents to shelter in place Wednesday.
Jewish Federation Campaign Closing event is Dec. 7 in Beachwood: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will host its Campaign Closing celebration for its annual Campaign for Jewish Needs at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. The entire community is invited to attend the event, which will be held at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, 26500 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
So long, Opportunity Corridor. Cleveland picks new police headquarters: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cleveland began searching for a new home for the police headquarters around 2017, when the city sold its police headquarters building, located in the downtown Justice Center complex, to Cuyahoga County. Two...
Duo charged in armed robbery during undercover ATF investigation in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two men are charged in connection with an armed robbery during an undercover federal investigation. A federal grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against Jesse Varner and Kevin Jefferson, both 24 of Cleveland. They are charged with robbery of property of the U.S. and using a gun during a violent crime.
Missing Lorain County man found
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing and endangered male.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday. Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m. He was captured on video robbing the store as well...
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northern Ohio improved to having most all counties designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Counties now yellow that were designated red for high COVID-19 spread a week ago include Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain. Cuyahoga, Geauga,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
cleveland19.com
New site selected for Cleveland Police headquarters
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced that it has selected a new site for its police headquarters Tuesday. According to a press release from the city, the new location will be located at the historic ArtCraft building, located at 2530 Superior Avenue. The city will begin negotiations...
CLE want to provide retention bonuses to police officers who stay through 2024
The Cleveland Public Safety Committee approved using federal funds to offer police retention bonuses Wednesday as the department continues to hemorrhage officers.
Infrastructure committee focuses on Berea’s north end flooding, development
BEREA, Ohio -- The joint Administration/Council Infrastructure Committee in Berea has begun meeting to focus on north end flooding solutions, as well as infrastructure details surrounding a proposed 69-unit, 12-building townhomes project slated for that area. The first meeting occurred in early November. Committee members include Mayor Cyril Kleem, Public...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights lowers speed limits in some residential neighborhoods
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights City Council passed an ordinance Monday that lowers the speed limit on sections of targeted streets running through residential neighborhoods from 35 to 25 miles per hour. The street sections that will be affected by this change are:. Euclid Heights Boulevard from Coventry...
Why Glenville HS is closed Thursday
Glenville High School in Cleveland is closed Thursday.
CLE Heights to reduce speed limit on 5 street sections
Mayor Kahlil Seren says he’s received numerous reports from residents involving speeding. Now, he hopes his new initiative, which he says is the first of many, will create an even safer community.
