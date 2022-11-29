ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Cleveland firefighter’s death leads Ohio lawmakers to seek tougher penalties for vehicular homicide: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the frenzy of the lame duck legislative session, Ohio House members unanimously agreed on at least one measure Thursday -- requiring a minimum five-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide in cases where the victim is a firefighter or an emergency medical worker.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County awarded grants to 55 small businesses. Here’s who got them: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has announced the recipients of 55 small business grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants, which ranged from $10,000 to $50,000, totaled $1.5 million and were allocated to a variety of companies, including fitness centers, car care companies, graphic design companies and others, according to a news release from Cuyahoga County.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

New site selected for Cleveland Police headquarters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced that it has selected a new site for its police headquarters Tuesday. According to a press release from the city, the new location will be located at the historic ArtCraft building, located at 2530 Superior Avenue. The city will begin negotiations...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

