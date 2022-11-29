Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the frenzy of the lame duck legislative session, Ohio House members unanimously agreed on at least one measure Thursday -- requiring a minimum five-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide in cases where the victim is a firefighter or an emergency medical worker.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO