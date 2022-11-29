ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach leaves 52-year-old man dead

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rcUW_0jRWUBs200

A 52-year-old has been identified as the victim of a shooting last week in Virginia Beach .

On Nov. 23, Virginia Beach Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. Authorities got a report of a person with a gunshot wound at the same location.

When officers got to the scene, they found Steven Watkins with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

SEE MORE: Local ShotSpotter success: How sensors pick up gunshots, pinpoint where triggers are pulled

Authorities did not provide any information about potential suspects in the case, but police are calling it a homicide

Police said they're still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Va. Beach bus driver accused of driving while intoxicated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Beach school bus driver has now been fired for allegedly driving more than 30 students while intoxicated. WAVY reports that Wayne Tomlin Jr. was charged this week, nearly a month after the alleged incident. Those charges include driving a commercial vehicle under the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in

Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy