Joe Pesci Says ‘Home Alone 2’ Fire Stunt Left Him with ‘Serious Burns’

Joe Pesci had to go home and get his shine box after sustaining burns on the set of “ Home Alone 2 : Lost in New York.”

Pesci reprised his role of burglar Harry opposite fellow criminal Marv (Daniel Stern), who both set out to terrorize Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) in the Big Apple. While Pesci channeled more than being funny like a clown in the Chris Columbus-helmed 1990 feature, the “Goodfellas” alum was left with “serious burns” on the top of his head due to a now-iconic fire scene.

“In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry’s hat is set on fire,” Pesci told People magazine. “I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts.”

The “Irishman” star added, “It was a nice change of pace to do that particular type of slapstick comedy. The ‘Home Alone’ movies were a more physical type of comedy, therefore, a little more demanding.”

While Pesci is open to revisiting the role in the beloved franchise, he admitted it would be “difficult” to set the film in present day.

“While you never say never, I think that it would be difficult to replicate not only the success but also the overall innocence of the originals,” Pesci said. “It’s a different time now; attitudes and priorities have changed in 30 years.”

Now, Pesci instead is focusing on playing Pete Davidson’s grandfather in meta-comedy Peacock series “Bupkis,” opposite Edie Falco. “Saturday Night Live” alum Davidson writes, stars, and executive produces the upcoming show, helmed by “Big Time Adolescence” director Jason Orley who also co-executive produces.

Per an official synopsis, “Bupkis” is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known. The show has already drawn comparisons to Larry David’s meta “Curb Your Enthusiasm” series. Davidson joined “SNL” in 2014 as a featured player at the age of 20, making him one of the youngest cast members in the show’s almost half-century history. He parted ways with the live sketch comedy series in 2022.