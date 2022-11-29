Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement looking for 64-year-old man
BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Police Department is looking for a 64-year-old man. Irl Tanner Lambertson is described as being five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has balding brown hair. He was last seen wearing pajama pants and a blue winter jacket. According to the police...
NBCMontana
Coroner identifies body found in Butte culvert
BUTTE, Mont. — Authorities in Butte-Silver Bow have identified the man found dead in a culvert over the weekend as 36-year-old Zach Kazee of Butte. Coroner Lori Durkin says it may take several weeks to get the results of an autopsy being done at the Montana State Crime Lab, but that there were no signs of foul play.
NBCMontana
Butte woman fails to appear in court on animal cruelty charges
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte woman accused of mistreating or neglecting four dogs and five cats failed to appear at her arraignment. Veronica Marie Lasell, 44, faces one misdemeanor and eight felony counts of cruelty to animals. She did not show up to her Nov. 23 arraignment in District Court before Judge Robert Whelan.
NBCMontana
Butte arson suspect appears in court
BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
mtpr.org
Visitation suspended at Montana State Prison due to staffing shortages
In-person visitation remains on pause at the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge. Prison officials implemented the suspension late last month, with limited exceptions over the holidays. In making their announcement last month, Montana Corrections officials chalked up the suspension of in-person visitation at the state prison to higher-than-normal staffing...
NBCMontana
Uptown Stroll takes place in Butte on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2022 Uptown Christmas Stroll is set for Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. and a Children's Light Parade will take place at 6:45 p.m.
NBCMontana
Body of Butte man found in culvert, no signs of foul play
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement says the body of a 36-year-old Butte man was found in a culvert on Saturday morning. In a press release Monday, Sheriff Ed Lester said the man, who was homeless, had been living in the culvert near the intersection of Farrell Street and Texas Avenue, prior to his death.
UPDATE: I-90 west reopens near Clinton
The Montana Department of Transportation reports all lanes of Interstate 90 have neem reopened near Clinton.
NBCMontana
Children's Legislative Forum to be held in Helena Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana and Friends of the Children Montana invite the public to the Children’s Legislative Forum in Helena. A few topics include the state of children’s behavioral health, legislative priorities, the Governor’s Provider Rate Study, and ways you can advocate for your community.
Two Butte men dead after Tuesday night shooting
Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to a reported shooting at 925 W. Woolman Street on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in uptown Butte at approximately 9:20 pm.
Butte's homeless at risk in extreme cold weather
Butte police awaiting the results of an autopsy on the 36-year-old homeless man who was found dead in a culvert on Nov. 26.
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people
CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
NBCMontana
Butte food drive to go door-to-door Saturday
BUTTE, Mont. — The Butte Emergency Food Bank is gearing up for the 34th Annual Thompson Family Food Drive this Saturday. “The Thompsons started this, they just saw the need in the community, and it has grown crazy,” Kathy Griffith, Butte Food Bank Executive Director. “People are so generous. It used to be just a few people going out. Now we have Search and Rescue, we have the volunteer fire departments, we have Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, we have tons of volunteers coming out. It’s amazing.”
