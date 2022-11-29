Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
WILX-TV
Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
Lansing Sexton changes mascot name to J Dubbs
The Lansing School Board of Education first picked the Sexton Scorpions last month, but the final choice is the Sexton J-Dubbs.
WILX-TV
Free flight school for Mid-Michigan high schoolers aims to address pilot shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pilot shortage has been making flights more expensive and cancellations more common. However, there could be a solution in the form of high school students. Eaton, Ingham and Clinton county school districts are joining forces for a flight school. Enrollment opens this spring. Keegan Gudobba...
Old Newsboys of Greater Lansing return to raise money for charity
The Old Newsboys of Greater Lansing are traveling around the city for face-to-face sales of the “Lansing Spoof Journal"
WILX-TV
Michigan schools work to address low performance
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report from the Michigan Department of Education said some Mid-Michigan schools aren’t making the grade. Low test scores, low attendance rates, and low graduation rates are getting the attention of local and state school leaders. Background: State identifies 13 Lansing schools as underperforming,...
Capital City BBQ pleads with Lansing community to keep it afloat
One of Lansing’s most unique restaurants is calling for help to keep its doors open.
WLNS
Michigan Theatre of Jackson starts restoration campaign
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Theatre in downtown Jackson first opened in 1930. It’s been preserved for decades while entertaining the community with shows both big and small, but now it’s time for an upgrade. “This building is one of those central focal points that brings...
Jackson non-profit ready to serve this holiday season
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Brenda Hughes knows what it’s like to struggle around the holidays. She’s been there before. “When I was a little girl you know we would get used toys and that’s all my mother had and we were grateful for it,” said the Founder of Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community, […]
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing launches a new tree planting program for residents and businesses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in Lansing are giving away trees, but it’s more than just about aesthetics. The Lansing Parks & Recreation Department and Public Service Department Forestry Division are partnering with the Lansing Board of Water & Light to prioritize new tree plantings across the City, with a strong focus on areas of need.
Grand Ledge’s Sun Theater to change owners
To commemorate the theater's history, the owners will host an open house event
What's the policy of renting in Lansing?
Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Lansing in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Lansing too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
Helping out 'Mr. Eaton Rapids' through community auction
For 10 years, a guy they call 'Mr. Eaton Rapids' has been using a hand loom to knit gorgeous creations, but recently, someone canceled on one of his orders.
Farm Bill top of mind at Michigan Farm Bureau meeting
The Michigan Farm Bureau is holding its annual meeting in Grand Rapids this week to discuss the most important issues facing the agriculture industry.
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
WLNS
13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards. 13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards. Koji Vroom ready to begin first season coaching Williamston, …. Koji Vroom ready to begin first season coaching Williamston, the defending state champions. State lawmakers reflect on changes to gun safety …. State lawmakers reflect on...
Sparrow hospital strained by respiratory cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual lately. Officials said more and more people are coming for nonlife-threatening conditions and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Instead of going to the ER For a sore throat, fever, or any other minor […]
A look what Michigan is doing to raise standardized test scores
The problem has been clearly diagnosed -- now, let's take a look at how the state plans to support schools and students right here in Lansing.
WILX-TV
Nonprofit to welcome over 800 Michigan families for holiday festivities at Potter Park Zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 800 Michigan kids and their families can stroll through the zoo enjoying the wonderland of lights, having s’mores, hot cocoa, family photos, pictures with Santa, and collecting toys and activities to do at home as a family through A Kid Again’s holiday toy giveaway.
What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend? Christmas Stuff & More
It's officially the Christmas season! If you're looking for fun things to do this weekend (holiday related or not), here's what's happening around Lansing and Mid-Michigan from December 1-4, 2022. DeWitt Electric Light Parade. Get ready for the annual DeWitt Electric Light Parade this Friday night (12/2) beginning at 5:30pm...
