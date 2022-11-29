ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan schools work to address low performance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report from the Michigan Department of Education said some Mid-Michigan schools aren’t making the grade. Low test scores, low attendance rates, and low graduation rates are getting the attention of local and state school leaders. Background: State identifies 13 Lansing schools as underperforming,...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan Theatre of Jackson starts restoration campaign

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Theatre in downtown Jackson first opened in 1930. It’s been preserved for decades while entertaining the community with shows both big and small, but now it’s time for an upgrade. “This building is one of those central focal points that brings...
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Jackson non-profit ready to serve this holiday season

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Brenda Hughes knows what it’s like to struggle around the holidays. She’s been there before. “When I was a little girl you know we would get used toys and that’s all my mother had and we were grateful for it,” said the Founder of Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community, […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

City of Lansing launches a new tree planting program for residents and businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in Lansing are giving away trees, but it’s more than just about aesthetics. The Lansing Parks & Recreation Department and Public Service Department Forestry Division are partnering with the Lansing Board of Water & Light to prioritize new tree plantings across the City, with a strong focus on areas of need.
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

What's the policy of renting in Lansing?

Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Lansing in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Lansing too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
LANSING, MI
WLNS

13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards

13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Sparrow hospital strained by respiratory cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual lately. Officials said more and more people are coming for nonlife-threatening conditions and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Instead of going to the ER For a sore throat, fever, or any other minor […]
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend? Christmas Stuff & More

It's officially the Christmas season! If you're looking for fun things to do this weekend (holiday related or not), here's what's happening around Lansing and Mid-Michigan from December 1-4, 2022. DeWitt Electric Light Parade. Get ready for the annual DeWitt Electric Light Parade this Friday night (12/2) beginning at 5:30pm...
LANSING, MI

