97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
FUN 107

Grab a Bite to Eat at One of 12 SouthCoast Restaurants Hollywood Celebrities Swear By

Not only are celebrities flocking to the SouthCoast to film movies, but they're also sampling the bountiful restaurants this area holds. I have always wondered if I've ever eaten out somewhere at the same time as a big-wig Hollywood star. Chances are I wouldn't have recognized them unless they're easily uncanny to miss. This is exactly why I would fail as a paparazzi. I simply don't have the eye or the common sense to pick a famous person out of the crowd. Even if they were standing two feet in front of me.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WBEC AM

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

Want To Cut Your Own Christmas Tree? Here’s A List Of 16 Massachusetts Farms!

It sounds so romantic, doesn’t it? Walking through a forest of Christmas trees to find the perfect one for your home, and your family to enjoy over the holidays. Massachusetts is filled with Christmas tree farms, from the north to the south and plenty out in the western suburbs. With the help of google, and Only in Boston, I am sharing my findings. Many offer hot cocoa or cider, donuts, and rides. Others offer beautiful walking trails, and weekend activities for the kids.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Please Adopt Us

There are no adoptions to report this week but tuxedo kitty Teaser has an adoption pending. Fingers crossed that she’s found her purrfect match. This week we’re again featuring two hound dogs, Ernie and Ellie. Ernie is a six-year old American foxhound and Ellie is a three-year old American foxhound cross, and they do not need to be adopted together. Both are very sweet and friendly dogs. They are house trained and know their basic commands but they are not fond of cats. And if any hunters are looking for a hunting companion both dogs are trained to hunt rabbit and fox.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘We don’t have years to wait’

At their Wednesday meeting, The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s joint affordable housing group began discussions on a possible new solution to the Island’s housing crisis. At their Nov. 2 meeting, the affordable housing group had discussed ways of encouraging Island select boards to reconsider using revenue from short...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared

A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
MARLOW, NH
Martha's Vineyard Times

Time to find a better solution

We doubt the homeless problem on Martha’s Vineyard is going away anytime soon. The lack of affordable housing and rental apartments has been well-documented in recent years, and even with a Housing Bank, this problem is unlikely to get solved in the near future. During the early stages of...
WSBS

Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?

When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

New Oak Bluffs roundabout approved

At their Thursday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to approve a significant modification to the North Bluff Seawall Project that will feature a new roundabout at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension in Oak Bluffs. The project, brought to the commission by the...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
NECN

As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power

With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

