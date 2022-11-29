Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Massachusetts Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show, Closed Nov 30th.
Now that we officially gave thanks, it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing. Christmas, the time for buying things. Oh wait, my name is not Scrooge my bad. I love Christmas, you might be thinking that it's the music I mainly love but no it's the holiday lights of course!
‘It’s a Christmas miracle’: Missing cat found 8 weeks later in RI
Two countries, nearly 5,000 miles and eight weeks later, a stray cat from Greece has finally made it to his forever home.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
Grab a Bite to Eat at One of 12 SouthCoast Restaurants Hollywood Celebrities Swear By
Not only are celebrities flocking to the SouthCoast to film movies, but they're also sampling the bountiful restaurants this area holds. I have always wondered if I've ever eaten out somewhere at the same time as a big-wig Hollywood star. Chances are I wouldn't have recognized them unless they're easily uncanny to miss. This is exactly why I would fail as a paparazzi. I simply don't have the eye or the common sense to pick a famous person out of the crowd. Even if they were standing two feet in front of me.
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Want To Cut Your Own Christmas Tree? Here’s A List Of 16 Massachusetts Farms!
It sounds so romantic, doesn’t it? Walking through a forest of Christmas trees to find the perfect one for your home, and your family to enjoy over the holidays. Massachusetts is filled with Christmas tree farms, from the north to the south and plenty out in the western suburbs. With the help of google, and Only in Boston, I am sharing my findings. Many offer hot cocoa or cider, donuts, and rides. Others offer beautiful walking trails, and weekend activities for the kids.
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
Meteorological winter starts December 1, what the winter forecast shows for Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with a look at when winter will officially arrive.
Please Adopt Us
There are no adoptions to report this week but tuxedo kitty Teaser has an adoption pending. Fingers crossed that she’s found her purrfect match. This week we’re again featuring two hound dogs, Ernie and Ellie. Ernie is a six-year old American foxhound and Ellie is a three-year old American foxhound cross, and they do not need to be adopted together. Both are very sweet and friendly dogs. They are house trained and know their basic commands but they are not fond of cats. And if any hunters are looking for a hunting companion both dogs are trained to hunt rabbit and fox.
Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Cape Cod and Attleboro residents to receive Marian Medal
FALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V., will award the Marian Medal to 66 members of parishes from throughout the Fall River Diocese at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, 327 Second Street, Fall River. First presented in...
‘We don’t have years to wait’
At their Wednesday meeting, The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s joint affordable housing group began discussions on a possible new solution to the Island’s housing crisis. At their Nov. 2 meeting, the affordable housing group had discussed ways of encouraging Island select boards to reconsider using revenue from short...
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
The Sale Of Alcohol Is Still Illegal In These 8 Massachusetts Towns
Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook. Yes, sports betting is legal...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Time to find a better solution
We doubt the homeless problem on Martha’s Vineyard is going away anytime soon. The lack of affordable housing and rental apartments has been well-documented in recent years, and even with a Housing Bank, this problem is unlikely to get solved in the near future. During the early stages of...
Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?
When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
New Oak Bluffs roundabout approved
At their Thursday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to approve a significant modification to the North Bluff Seawall Project that will feature a new roundabout at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension in Oak Bluffs. The project, brought to the commission by the...
As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power
With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
Baker works to close ‘The Last Mile’
The Last Mile. it refers to the final communities in the state who didn't have access to broadband, until now.
Massachusetts seeing heavy rain, damaging winds during Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system has arrived in New England, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts on Wednesday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
