Martha's Vineyard Times
‘We don’t have years to wait’
At their Wednesday meeting, The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s joint affordable housing group began discussions on a possible new solution to the Island’s housing crisis. At their Nov. 2 meeting, the affordable housing group had discussed ways of encouraging Island select boards to reconsider using revenue from short...
Martha's Vineyard Times
New Oak Bluffs roundabout approved
At their Thursday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to approve a significant modification to the North Bluff Seawall Project that will feature a new roundabout at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension in Oak Bluffs. The project, brought to the commission by the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
$300k bail set for second robbery defendant
Two suspects in the armed Nov. 17 robbery of a Rockland Trust branch in Tisbury will face federal charges as new details emerged indicating they attempted to burn clothing and bury guns at a West Tisbury farm, according to a press release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s office. For the first time, law enforcement officials said that $39,100 was taken in the heist.
Martha's Vineyard Times
The COVID vaccine bus to return
Tisbury health agent Maura Valley notified The Times that the vaccination bus will return to Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) “due to high demand for COVID boosters.” The bus clinic will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 am to 5 pm. COVID vaccines are offered to adults and children ages six months and up. Booster shots will be offered to those five years and up .
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shelter to open Thursday
The overnight shelter on the campus of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services is scheduled to open on Thursday, Dec. 1. The shelter will be operated by Harbor Homes from 6 pm to 8 am. Dinner and breakfast will be provided to guests of the shelter, according to an online post.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bank’s gift provides a lift
The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Foundation’s recent gift of $10,000 designated for the GoGoGrandparent Program will make it possible for this pilot program of the Island-wide Transportation Coalition to continue to offer rides on the Island for aging adults. We appreciate the bank’s continuing support of these vital community programs.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Time to find a better solution
We doubt the homeless problem on Martha’s Vineyard is going away anytime soon. The lack of affordable housing and rental apartments has been well-documented in recent years, and even with a Housing Bank, this problem is unlikely to get solved in the near future. During the early stages of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury ordered to release Santon minutes
Tisbury’s select board has been ordered to release executive session minutes. The order came Monday as part of a determination from the Division of Open Government, which is part of the Office of Attorney General Maura Healey. Specifically, the division ordered the release of two sets of executive session minutes focused on former Tisbury Police Officer Mark Santon.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Navigator Homes’ expected daily rates above state average
The expected daily rates for Navigator Homes are a little higher than the state average. Navigator Homes, which is planned to be built in Edgartown and replace the outdated Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, is slated to host 66 beds for senior residents with varying rates, depending on a person’s health insurance. According to a presentation shown to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) earlier this month, expected daily rates are $328 for Medicaid residents, $689 for Medicare residents, and $515 for private-pay residents. These costs were a source of concern for MVC commissioner Michael Kim, who argued that even the “affordable option” was costly.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS sports wrap-up
Over the next couple of weeks, the varsity hockey, basketball, swimming, and indoor track seasons will begin at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. The boys and girls hockey teams will have scrimmages at home this weekend, then have their first official games of the season at home next week. Girls hockey, coached by Geoghan Coogan, will play Old Rochester Regional at the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 4 pm. Boys hockey, coached by Matt Mincone, will follow on Saturday against Whitman-Hanson at 4 pm.
