The expected daily rates for Navigator Homes are a little higher than the state average. Navigator Homes, which is planned to be built in Edgartown and replace the outdated Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, is slated to host 66 beds for senior residents with varying rates, depending on a person’s health insurance. According to a presentation shown to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) earlier this month, expected daily rates are $328 for Medicaid residents, $689 for Medicare residents, and $515 for private-pay residents. These costs were a source of concern for MVC commissioner Michael Kim, who argued that even the “affordable option” was costly.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO