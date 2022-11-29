U.S. Army Awards $1.5 Billion Contract to KONGSBERG

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The United States Army has awarded a five-year, IDIQ contract valued up to $1.498 billion to Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace AS for the continued delivery of the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS).

KONGSBERG has delivered more than 18,000 systems to the U.S. Armed Services. These systems are in-service within every branch of the U.S. military and many US agencies, protecting soldiers within combat vehicles, facilities, and vessels.

“KONGSBERG is proud to be selected as the supplier in this competitive award for the next five-year CROWS contract,” Eirik Lie, president of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace said. “This is an important milestone. We are extending our collaboration with U.S. Army as we have since 2007 enabling KONGSBERG, together with the customer, to provide the soldiers with the best remotely controlled weapon solution.”

“With this award, KONGSBERG and the U.S. Government will be able to fully realize the investments made in the Tech Refresh systems and bring those capabilities to new and existing customers both in the U.S. and abroad,” Eirik Tord Jensen, executive vice president for Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace Land Systems Division sauid. “CROWS Tech Refresh is the “next generation” of remote weapon stations. The Tech Refresh systems are designed to provide greater stand-off, increased precision and networking capabilities as well as vastly improved situational awareness in addition to being backwards compatible.”

The company was formally awarded on Monday, Oct. 31.

The next development for CROWS will be capabilities to counter Group 1-2 drones — small platforms less than 55 pounds. The capability is being developed by Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Armaments Center in coordination with Oatley’s office, Col. Scott Madore, the Army’s product director for soldier lethality said.

