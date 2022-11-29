National Fuel donates $110K to PA nonprofits, organizations

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WTAJ) — The National Fuel Gas Company Foundation is giving back to the Pennsylvania communities they service by donating $110,325 to nonprofits and organizations.

The board of directors of the foundation, which is the charitable arm of the National Fuel Gas Company, approved the grant to help the growth and vitality of its service territories in the state and New York.

“Our recent grant recipients comprise organizations that focus on food insecurity, homelessness and human services, provide education and youth programs, and preserve and enhance state parks,” Foundation President and President/CEO of National Fuel David Bauer said.

The following organizations in Pennsylvania will receive a portion of the grant money:

The foundation and National Fuel employees had donated $24 million to more than 800 nonprofits since its inception in 2005.

More information about the grants can be found on National Fuel’s website .

