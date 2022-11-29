ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Senegal lie in wait for England at World Cup – but who are their key players?

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago


Group A runners-up Senegal await England in the last 16 of the World Cup after securing progress with a win over Ecuador.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the Africa Cup of Nations champions’ key players.

Eduoard Mendy

The Chelsea goalkeeper may have had his form questioned for his club but for his country he remains an important player. However, he has yet to keep a clean sheet at the tournament and will need a big performance against Gareth Southgate’s side.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Senegal’s captain has long been rated one of the world’s top centre-backs and has plenty of experience to handle the big occasion. He showed his value to the team at both ends of the pitch with the winning goal which secured the vital victory over Ecuador.

Ismaila Sarr

In the absence of the injured Sadio Mane there has been a greater expectation placed on the Watford forward. His only goal so far has come via a coolly taken penalty, having won the spot-kick himself, and while he has pace and movement he will have to offer more in the latter stages.

