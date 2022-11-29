ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

pvamu.edu

This Week on ‘The Hill’: New grant from Propel Center, Apple to amplify, equip student journalists for real world

For students in Prairie View A&M University’s communication program, their educational experience is about action: how to build connections, learning technical skills, production, editing and writing. As Terésa Dowell-Vest, assistant professor of communication in media production and director of PVAMU’s film and television production program, puts it, “The real...
pvamu.edu

PV Grad Soleil Sipes: ‘PVAMU was the experience of a lifetime.’

Texas – Prairie View A&M University checked all the boxes for fall 2022 architecture graduate Soleil Sipes, who attended the University with a full scholarship in music. Four years later, Sipes said choosing PVAMU is still one of the best decisions she has ever made. On December 10, 2022, she will stand poised and ready to take on the world with the foundation she earned on “The Hill.”
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
pvamu.edu

PV Grads: Nious Sylve Jones

What was your greatest achievement while attending PVAMU?. My greatest achievement is being the youngest of my siblings and the first to graduate college DEBT FREE! To me, that means I beat the odds; I have persevered. Why did you want to attend PVAMU?. Going to predominantly Hispanic schools all...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
pvamu.edu

PV Grad with a passion for poetry eyes career in politics, presidency

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Graduating Prairie View A&M University senior Marie Christi Boyd, who goes by her middle name, has two passions in life: politics and poetry. Poetry “softens” the harsh realities of politics, says the 25-year-old from Lake Charles, Louisiana, who graduates this December with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Boyd, who transferred to PVAMU from Lone Star College-North Harris last year, also has an associate’s degree in psychology.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
pvamu.edu

Abdelwahed Earns $112,187 DoD-HBCU Equipment Award

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (December 1, 2022) — Dr. Sameh Abdelwahed, Ph.D., assistant professor of chemistry atPrairie View A&M University (PVAMU), was awarded $112,187 by the Department of Defense (DoD) for Acquisition of Ultraviolet Visible Near Infrared Spectrophotometry Instrumentation (UV-Vis-NIR). The grant is part of a larger fund the DoD has designated to award to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
pvamu.edu

PVAMU criminal, juvenile justice students shine at national conference

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (Nov. 30, 2022) – Prairie View A&M University’s College of Juvenile Justice became the institution to beat at the Southwestern Association of Criminal Justice Annual Conference in Austin, Texas. PVAMU’s team went up against several teams from other universities and colleges. Although this was...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ASSISTANT SUPT. ACCEPTS POSITION IN MEDINA VALLEY ISD

An assistant superintendent at Brenham ISD is joining a San Antonio-area school district. Brenham ISD announced this (Wednesday) morning that Brandi Hendrix, the district’s assistant superintendent of leadership and learning, has accepted an assistant superintendent position with Medina Valley ISD. The Medina Valley School Board voted on the position at its meeting on Monday.
BRENHAM, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas Southern University police chief files lawsuit against university

HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young has filed a lawsuit against the university. Young claims TSU planned to remove her after she warned police officers to "maintain professionalism" when working for the TSU president. She said officers appeared to be acting as "chauffeurs, errand-runners, and personal assistants"...
HOUSTON, TX
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Cypress Creek High School

Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a rumor of someone bringing a gun to Cypress Creek High School today, Dec. 2. A thorough investigation found that this rumor was unfounded and there is no threat to the school. As always, if you see something suspicious, say something. To report a tip...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Huntsville High School evacuated, campus closed after smoke fills hallways

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville High School was evacuated before noon on Thursday after smoke started to fill the building. Both the Huntsville Police Department and Crabb Prairie Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene to inspect the building and determined it was not safe, according to a Facebook post from Huntsville ISD. The campus is closed for the remainder of the day and students were dismissed early.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend ISD schools impacted by boil water notice remain open Tuesday

Six Fort Bend ISD schools affected by the City of Houston's boil water notice will be open again on Tuesday, with the district providing bottled water to students and staff, the district announced Monday evening. The six Fort Bend schools impacted are Willowridge High School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School, Blue...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Madison County pantry sees spike in need as new facility is built

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been about eight months since Madisonville’s Son-Shine Outreach Center moved into a temporary facility after a tornado ruined its building. Although the new building is almost complete, the community’s need continues to grow. “We were blessed to find this building,” Lisa Wamsley...
MADISONVILLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend

Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
CONROE, TX
College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
TEXAS STATE

