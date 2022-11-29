Texas – Prairie View A&M University checked all the boxes for fall 2022 architecture graduate Soleil Sipes, who attended the University with a full scholarship in music. Four years later, Sipes said choosing PVAMU is still one of the best decisions she has ever made. On December 10, 2022, she will stand poised and ready to take on the world with the foundation she earned on “The Hill.”

