ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Pulisic goal enough for USA win over Iran to advance to World Cup knockout stage

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

DOHA, Qatar (WCMH) — A 38th minute goal by Christian Pulisic was enough for the United States men’s soccer team to beat Iran 1-0 to advance to the FIFA World Cup knockout round.

The victory for the Americans at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha clinched a second-place finish in Group B, setting up a Round of 16 game on Saturday against the Netherlands. England defeated Wales 3-0 in the other Group B match to win the group. The Three Lions will play Senegal on Sunday.

USA manager Gregg Berhalter, formerly of the Columbus Crew, made two changes to the starting lineup from the 0-0 draw to England. Josh Sargent got the nod up top over Haji Wright while Cameron Carter-Vickers made his World Cup debut, replacing Walker Zimmerman at center back.

The Americans came out of the blocks very quickly as Pulisic tried a solo run through the middle of the pitch in the first two minutes. He was met by four Iranian defenders before he could get into the box.

The US kept up the attacking momentum throughout the early stages of the game, peppering in crosses into the box that lacked a final touch towards goal. Iran’s defense took the pressure and loaded the box to block crosses and shots from the Americans.

In the 26th minute, the first clear chance of the half came after a Josh Sargent shot deflected high in the air towards a wide open Timothy Weah. Weah tried a header in the boc but it lacked power and was easily grabbed by Iranian keeper Alireza Beiranvand. Weah had another shot at goal a few minutes later but skied it over the bar.

The United States broke the deadlock in the 38th minute starting with a lob pass from Weston McKennie in midfield to the right wing for Sergino Dest. As Dest crossed it into the middle, Pulisic ran towards goal to finish it home to give the USA the lead. As he scored, the Chelsea man took a hit to the groin and returned to the pitch after a few minutes to recover.

Before the half, Weah found his way through for a breakaway that he scored to seemingly make it 2-0 but officials ruled it offside by a narrow margin. Iran did not register a single shot throughout the first half as they entered the tunnel down 1-0 at the break.

Pulisic’s knock was enough to take him out as Berhalter substituted in Brendan Aaronson to start the second half. 6 minutes into the second half, Iran created its first chance with a cross to the six that substitute Saman Ghoddos connected with on a low header that went high.

Iran picked up its aggressiveness in the second-half as they played for their World Cup lives and needed just a draw to advance. The Americans locked down into a defensive shell in the final 10 minutes plus added time to hold on for the three points and its place in the last 16.

This is the third consecutive FIFA World Cup the USMNT has advanced past the group stage. The United States has not advanced to the quarterfinals since 2002, when they beat Mexico 2-0 in the Round of 16.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lv8hz_0jRWRbNL00
    USA fans celebrate prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Patrick T. Fallon has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [—] instead of [Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and England at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022.]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WTEwd_0jRWRbNL00
    DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Fans wear shirts reading “Freedom” prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGBQC_0jRWRbNL00
    DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Tyler Adams of United States battles for possession with Sardar Azmoun of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087VmD_0jRWRbNL00
    DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States battles for possession with Ramin Rezaeian of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4Da4_0jRWRbNL00
    DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Matt Turner of United States looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Xt4M_0jRWRbNL00
    DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach of United States, looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N690K_0jRWRbNL00
    DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States receives medical treatment after scoring their sides first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JE1NL_0jRWRbNL00
    DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States scores their team’s first goal past Alireza Beiranvand of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZE75R_0jRWRbNL00
    DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Matt Turner celebrates after their first goal by Christian Pulisic of United States (not pictured) during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Y8n3_0jRWRbNL00
    DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States scores their team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0R4L_0jRWRbNL00
    DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States receives medical treatment after scoring their sides first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23oRVG_0jRWRbNL00
    USA’s players celebrate their team’s first goal scored by USA’s forward #10 Christian Pulisic during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvTTR_0jRWRbNL00
    Iran’s defender #03 Ehsan Hajsafi (L) fights for the ball with USA’s midfielder #04 Tyler Adams during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47P7Kr_0jRWRbNL00
    DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Yunus Musah of United States battles for possession with Morteza Pouraliganji of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IMDfT_0jRWRbNL00
    USA’s coach #00 Gregg Berhalter shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGiOR_0jRWRbNL00
    USA’s teammates gather prior to the start of the second-half of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ju9qr_0jRWRbNL00
    USA’s forward #21 Timothy Weah fights for the ball with Iran’s defender #05 Milad Mohammadi during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCrQH_0jRWRbNL00
    DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Roozbeh Cheshmi of IR Iran is fouled by Timothy Weah of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Couple accused of stealing $350 worth of merchandise

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a couple in the connection with a theft that occurred in a Hilliard shopping area. Columbus police say two suspects, a man and a woman, walked into a business at the 1800 block of Hilliard-Rome Road and allegedly left with nearly $350 worth of merchandise. Both suspects […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two charged in death of 10-month-old girl in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been charged in the death of a 10-month-old girl who spent three days on life support after suffering multiple severe injuries, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Daisha L. Sommers, 24, of Logan, and her boyfriend, Jerry K. Johnson IV, 33, of […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
The Independent

US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent

Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
Larry Brown Sports

Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy