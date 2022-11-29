Pulisic goal enough for USA win over Iran to advance to World Cup knockout stage

DOHA, Qatar (WCMH) — A 38th minute goal by Christian Pulisic was enough for the United States men’s soccer team to beat Iran 1-0 to advance to the FIFA World Cup knockout round.

The victory for the Americans at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha clinched a second-place finish in Group B, setting up a Round of 16 game on Saturday against the Netherlands. England defeated Wales 3-0 in the other Group B match to win the group. The Three Lions will play Senegal on Sunday.

USA manager Gregg Berhalter, formerly of the Columbus Crew, made two changes to the starting lineup from the 0-0 draw to England. Josh Sargent got the nod up top over Haji Wright while Cameron Carter-Vickers made his World Cup debut, replacing Walker Zimmerman at center back.

The Americans came out of the blocks very quickly as Pulisic tried a solo run through the middle of the pitch in the first two minutes. He was met by four Iranian defenders before he could get into the box.

The US kept up the attacking momentum throughout the early stages of the game, peppering in crosses into the box that lacked a final touch towards goal. Iran’s defense took the pressure and loaded the box to block crosses and shots from the Americans.

In the 26th minute, the first clear chance of the half came after a Josh Sargent shot deflected high in the air towards a wide open Timothy Weah. Weah tried a header in the boc but it lacked power and was easily grabbed by Iranian keeper Alireza Beiranvand. Weah had another shot at goal a few minutes later but skied it over the bar.

The United States broke the deadlock in the 38th minute starting with a lob pass from Weston McKennie in midfield to the right wing for Sergino Dest. As Dest crossed it into the middle, Pulisic ran towards goal to finish it home to give the USA the lead. As he scored, the Chelsea man took a hit to the groin and returned to the pitch after a few minutes to recover.

Before the half, Weah found his way through for a breakaway that he scored to seemingly make it 2-0 but officials ruled it offside by a narrow margin. Iran did not register a single shot throughout the first half as they entered the tunnel down 1-0 at the break.

Pulisic’s knock was enough to take him out as Berhalter substituted in Brendan Aaronson to start the second half. 6 minutes into the second half, Iran created its first chance with a cross to the six that substitute Saman Ghoddos connected with on a low header that went high.

Iran picked up its aggressiveness in the second-half as they played for their World Cup lives and needed just a draw to advance. The Americans locked down into a defensive shell in the final 10 minutes plus added time to hold on for the three points and its place in the last 16.

This is the third consecutive FIFA World Cup the USMNT has advanced past the group stage. The United States has not advanced to the quarterfinals since 2002, when they beat Mexico 2-0 in the Round of 16.

USA fans celebrate prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Patrick T. Fallon has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [—] instead of [Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and England at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022.]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Fans wear shirts reading “Freedom” prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Tyler Adams of United States battles for possession with Sardar Azmoun of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States battles for possession with Ramin Rezaeian of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Matt Turner of United States looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach of United States, looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States receives medical treatment after scoring their sides first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States scores their team’s first goal past Alireza Beiranvand of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Matt Turner celebrates after their first goal by Christian Pulisic of United States (not pictured) during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States scores their team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States receives medical treatment after scoring their sides first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

USA’s players celebrate their team’s first goal scored by USA’s forward #10 Christian Pulisic during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Iran’s defender #03 Ehsan Hajsafi (L) fights for the ball with USA’s midfielder #04 Tyler Adams during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Yunus Musah of United States battles for possession with Morteza Pouraliganji of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

USA’s coach #00 Gregg Berhalter shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

USA’s teammates gather prior to the start of the second-half of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

USA’s forward #21 Timothy Weah fights for the ball with Iran’s defender #05 Milad Mohammadi during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Roozbeh Cheshmi of IR Iran is fouled by Timothy Weah of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.