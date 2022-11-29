Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Man Arrested and Charged with Series of Pickpocket Thefts; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Per MCPD: Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Services and Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 71-year-old Arthur Earnest Kelly, of Washington, D.C., with a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 at several locations in Montgomery County. The...
cbs17
Two men charged with murder in deadly Oxford shooting; juvenile arrested
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Another man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a Nov. 19 shooting death in Oxford. On that day, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 300 block of Person Street, according to police. There they found Antonio “Bobo” Hargrove in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
Update: According to MCPD, the adult male victim that was shot early this morning in Silver Spring has been pronounced deceased and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On...
mocoshow.com
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Series of Credit Union Frauds Committed by the Same Suspect; Photo of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating a series of bank frauds that occurred during the month of November 2022 across multiple jurisdictions. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
mocoshow.com
Decedent and Sheriff’s Deputies Identified in Fatal Police Shooting in Frederick
Per the Maryland Attorney General: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved sheriff’s deputies in the fatal shooting that occurred on November 29 in Frederick County. The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Aaron Mensah, of Frederick, Maryland....
Video released of FBI agent charged with shooting man on Metro
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A newly released video of violence on a Red Line Metro train two years ago shows additional details of a shooting by an FBI agent near Medical Center station in Bethesda. Montgomery County prosecutors charged Agent Eduardo Valdivia, 37, in the December 2020 shooting on the...
WRAL
Durham police employee charged with murder of 25-year-old after wrong man initially arrested
DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham Police Department employee is in custody on Thursday on charges of first-degree murder. Marcus Woods was arrested in connection with the death of 25-year-old Tyler Young, but that action came after authorities wrongfully arrested another man. On Nov. 21, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. high school student dies from fentanyl-laced pill, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News On Your Side sounded the alarm before Thanksgiving about overdoses inside Prince George’s County schools or involving students at home happening with increasing frequency. Police say the children are crushing and snorting counterfeit Percocet and Oxycodone pills made with fentanyl, most...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Attempted Armed Robbery; Three Suspects in Custody
Montgomery County Police responded to an incident Thursday afternoon in the area of Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “at approximately 3:15 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Rd. for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers determined an attempted armed robbery had occurred. At this time, three suspects are in custody. No injuries were reported. A weapon was located on one of the suspects. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
WRAL
Durham police employee charged with murder
Marcus Woods was charged with first-degree murder in connection to a 25-year-old man's death. The man was killed at a home on Gary Street in Durham on Nov. 21. Marcus Woods was charged with first-degree murder in connection to a 25-year-old man's death. The man was killed at a home on Gary Street in Durham on Nov. 21.
Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
cbs17
Man arrested who shot 6 at Oxford October funeral service, including 18-month-old
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The man accused of shooting six people, including an 18-month-old, at a funeral service has been arrested, the Oxford Police Department announced Wednesday. Officers said they arrested Mario Demeatris Harris of Oxford on Friday for the Oct. 22. shooting that happened on Piedmont Avenue at...
Greensboro woman who pleaded guilty to killing young daughter, 2 others receives 3 life sentences without parole
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The woman accused of killing three people, including 10- and 2-year-old girls, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder on Thursday and received three life sentences without parole, according to Guilford County District Attorney’s Office. Brittany McKinney, 31, was charged in Greensboro with three counts of first-degree murder in January 2020 […]
Body camera footage released of police encounter with accused Raleigh mass shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. — Body camera footage has been released by the Raleigh Police Department after a mass shooting in mid-October that left five people dead. Police said the suspect — identified by his parents as 15-year-old Austin Thompson — was captured more than four hours after the shootings began on Oct. 13 in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh. Witnesses described a shooter wearing camouflage and firing a shotgun in the attacks in the subdivision and on a nearby walking trail.
jocoreport.com
Guilty: 3 Convicted Of Murdering Former Local High Football Standout
SELMA – All three individuals charged in the homicide of 19 year-old Malik Shepard have been convicted and sentenced to prison. Shepard was fatally shot on January 4, 2020 while sitting in his car on Preston Street in the Selma city limits. Days later, Selma Police announced the arrests...
NBC12
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
Woman charged in death of four-year-old boy found in dumpster
BALTIMORE -- One of two women charged in the death of four-year-old Malachi Lawson in 2019 was in court Wednesday."He had a smile that I'll never see ever again," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.This is a story WJZ has been covering for three years."This kind of tore at me because it's a four-year-old helpless kid," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.Shakita Lawson was in court Wednesday hoping to go to trial.Her case has been delayed many times because of the pandemic and other reasons.It was postponed again Wednesday because the prosecutor on the...
NC offering up to $25,000 reward in January 2021 shooting that left mother dead
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 38-year-old Patrice Faison from Jan. 2021.
Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
