Montgomery County, MD

cbs17

Two men charged with murder in deadly Oxford shooting; juvenile arrested

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Another man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a Nov. 19 shooting death in Oxford. On that day, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 300 block of Person Street, according to police. There they found Antonio “Bobo” Hargrove in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
OXFORD, NC
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

Update: According to MCPD, the adult male victim that was shot early this morning in Silver Spring has been pronounced deceased and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Friday Morning Shooting Now Being Investigated as Homicide

According to MCPD, the adult male victim that was shot early this morning in Silver Spring has been pronounced deceased and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Per MCPD: “On Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 3:05 a.m., 2nd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 8500 block of 16th St. for the report of a shooting.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Series of Credit Union Frauds Committed by the Same Suspect; Photo of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating a series of bank frauds that occurred during the month of November 2022 across multiple jurisdictions. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Respond to Attempted Armed Robbery; Three Suspects in Custody

Montgomery County Police responded to an incident Thursday afternoon in the area of Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “at approximately 3:15 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Rd. for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers determined an attempted armed robbery had occurred. At this time, three suspects are in custody. No injuries were reported. A weapon was located on one of the suspects. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
WHEATON, MD
WRAL

Durham police employee charged with murder

Marcus Woods was charged with first-degree murder in connection to a 25-year-old man's death. The man was killed at a home on Gary Street in Durham on Nov. 21. Marcus Woods was charged with first-degree murder in connection to a 25-year-old man's death. The man was killed at a home on Gary Street in Durham on Nov. 21.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman who pleaded guilty to killing young daughter, 2 others receives 3 life sentences without parole

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The woman accused of killing three people, including 10- and 2-year-old girls, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder on Thursday and received three life sentences without parole, according to Guilford County District Attorney’s Office. Brittany McKinney, 31, was charged in Greensboro with three counts of first-degree murder in January 2020 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Body camera footage released of police encounter with accused Raleigh mass shooter

RALEIGH, N.C. — Body camera footage has been released by the Raleigh Police Department after a mass shooting in mid-October that left five people dead. Police said the suspect — identified by his parents as 15-year-old Austin Thompson — was captured more than four hours after the shootings began on Oct. 13 in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh. Witnesses described a shooter wearing camouflage and firing a shotgun in the attacks in the subdivision and on a nearby walking trail.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Guilty: 3 Convicted Of Murdering Former Local High Football Standout

SELMA – All three individuals charged in the homicide of 19 year-old Malik Shepard have been convicted and sentenced to prison. Shepard was fatally shot on January 4, 2020 while sitting in his car on Preston Street in the Selma city limits. Days later, Selma Police announced the arrests...
SELMA, NC
NBC12

Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Woman charged in death of four-year-old boy found in dumpster

BALTIMORE -- One of two women charged in the death of four-year-old Malachi Lawson in 2019 was in court Wednesday."He had a smile that I'll never see ever again," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.This is a story WJZ has been covering for three years."This kind of tore at me because it's a four-year-old helpless kid," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.Shakita Lawson was in court Wednesday hoping to go to trial.Her case has been delayed many times because of the pandemic and other reasons.It was postponed again Wednesday because the prosecutor on the...
BALTIMORE, MD

