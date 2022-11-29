Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
New York State Parks announces annual employee awards
Honors include inaugural Waletzky Award for Environmental Stewardship. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has announced its annual employee awards, which recognize outstanding work on behalf of the New York state park and historic site system. The awards included the L.L. Huttleston Executive Award, the agency’s highest honor, given to a senior manager; the first Waletzky Award for Environmental Stewardship; and the agency’s top peer recognition, the Maple Leaf Award.
NYS: $28 million in federal funding to help students prepare for college
Governor: Grant paves way for low-income & minority students to obtain a higher education. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York state was awarded a $28 million, seven-year Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Education to increase college and career readiness for more than 6,200 low-income New York state students. The GEAR UP program will help New York students attending high-poverty middle and high schools prepare for and succeed in college.
ESD: Nearly $15 million in Market New York funding awarded to support tourism statewide
Grants awarded through REDC initiative to 69 capital and working capital projects across NYS. √ Full list of REDC awardees thus far can be found here. Empire State Development announced nearly $15 million has been awarded through the Market New York program to support 69 projects across New York state through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.
Hochul issues proclamation recognizing World Aids Day on Dec. 1 in NYS
State Department of Health releases HIV/AIDS annual surveillance report showing progress to reduce infections; continued need for equitable care. √ Newly diagnosed HIV infections have decreased 37% since 2014. √ Read proclamation here. Gov. Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation recognizing World AIDS Day in New York state on Dec....
New York LOTTO second-prize-winning ticket sold in Youngstown
Jackpot for Saturday's drawing is now $12.7 million. The New York Lottery announced a second-prize-winning ticket for the Nov. 30 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Youngstown. The prize-winning ticket worth $87,982 was sold at the Rite Aid location on Lockport Street. The winning numbers for Wednesday’s New York...
Ryan announces distribution of free home weatherization kits
New York State Sen. Sean Ryan announced his office will be offering free National Fuel weatherization kits at several Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches next week. The kits, designed to help Western New Yorkers cut costs on heating bills this winter, were packaged by Goodwill of Western New York. Each kit contains window insulation shrink film, a heat and air deflector, vinyl foam weather seal, and electric outlet sealers, as well as a fact sheet with information about how to save money on energy costs.
Tips and tricks for safe travels on the trails: A guide to winter hiking
Wintertime weather sets a beautiful scene at the summit but in order to reach the top one must properly prepare to face the elements offered by the snow-filled trails. Winter hiking is an enjoyable pastime for outdoor enthusiasts in the state of New York. The well-known high peaks of the Adirondacks are a common place for hikers to partake in the activity.
