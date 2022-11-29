ProChiller Glycol Chiller, 5HP, clean and in great shape, on wheels. New in 2011. 208/230/3PH, 30Amps, so can be run on standard 240/208V cellar receptacles if portability is desired. Very roomy inside and easy to service and keep clean (the same cannot be said about many other small chillers, with everything crammed into a small box!). A robust machine. Well maintained.

1 DAY AGO