probrewer.com
Retirement Sale, selling Complete 15-barrel brewing system
Retirement Sale, selling Complete 15-barrel brewing system ( $185,000 ) We are retiring and looking to sell a complete 15-barrel brewing system. Sale includes 1-15barrel direct fired natural gas kettle (200,000 BTUs), 1-15 barrel direct fired natural gas HLT (180,000 BTUs), 1–15-barrel mash tun with reservable electric rakes, 1-1000lbs elevated hopper, 1 vertical auger 17ft tall, raised Monoblock with logic control unit, 1 oversized heat exchanger with both glycol and freshwater cooling, 2-15barrel jacketed upright fermenters, 1-10barrel jacketed upright fermenters, 2-15 barrel jacketed bright tanks, 3-15barrel horizontal jacketed lager tanks, 1-10barrel horizontal jacketed lager tank, 1-15 barrel single walled bright tank, 3-8barrel single wall bright tanks, 1-8barrel jacketed glycol reservoir tank, 1 twin 7hp glycol chiller (one compressor operational). Buyer responsible for shipment.
probrewer.com
Blichmann 1 BBL brew system 3 vessel
Blichmann 1 BBL brew system 3 vessel ( $3,900 ) Used Product Ad posted 20 hours ago in Brewhouse or Brewing Systems by. Blichmann 1 BBL brew system with three vessel, all tubing and fittings, 2 control boxes, hermes coil and fittings, 2 pumps, 1 eight foot stainless table on casters and many extra fittings. I have several more pictures if you want them.
probrewer.com
20 Gallon Pilot System, (2) 25 gal Conical Mini-Brew Fermenters, Corny Kegs
Steel Brew Cart featuring three-Propane Burners. Three-Keggle Kettles with ball valves, quick connect fittings and hoses from Bargain Fittings, March Transfer Pump with Remote. Duda Plate Chiller and Food Grade Hoses. (2) Igloo Cooler/Mash Tuns and PVC Manifold- capable of holding 70 lbs. of grain each. This system can easily do simultaneous 10 gallon batches. $1,200.
probrewer.com
Alpha Brewing Ops BC36 40 can per minute Canning Line
Alpha Brewing Ops BC36 40 can per minute Canning Line ( $120,000 ) Alpha Brewing Ops BC36 4 head 40 can per minute canner (upgradable to 80 cpm) Everything you need to start canning. Buyer to arrange freight.
probrewer.com
Electric Brewery 50 Gal Test System
55 Gal Boil Blichmann, 50 Gal Mash BrewBuilt, 30 Gal HLT Blichmann Tanks. 3 Jacketed Stainless 150L Fermenters available also.
probrewer.com
Colorado Brewing Systems Automatic 2-Keg Washer V2
Colorado Brewing Systems Automatic 2-Keg Washer V2 ( $3,000 ) We have gone out of business and have a 2-top keg washer available for sale! It is about 3 ft x 5ft. Bought from Colorado Brew in Jan 2020. – Standard 120 plug. – Can run it with manually added...
probrewer.com
Mori “Hobby” Filter 20×20 Sheet filter
Https://www.tcwequipment.com/products/mori-20×20-hobby-sheet-filter. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
probrewer.com
Exceptional 24′ Refrigerated Trailer for Sale
Selling 24′ Refrigerated Trailer. Preventative Maintenance Performed every 3 months. We purchased this trailer a couple of years ago, parked it in our loading bay, and hardwired it to the facility. We were using it for extra cold storage. We unhooked it in the spring. Located in Washington DC.
probrewer.com
5HP ProChiller Glycol Chiller
ProChiller Glycol Chiller, 5HP, clean and in great shape, on wheels. New in 2011. 208/230/3PH, 30Amps, so can be run on standard 240/208V cellar receptacles if portability is desired. Very roomy inside and easy to service and keep clean (the same cannot be said about many other small chillers, with everything crammed into a small box!). A robust machine. Well maintained.
probrewer.com
Twin Monekys Yampa Canning Line ($35,000)
We are selling our used Twin Monkeys Yampa canning line. We originally purchased this line in 2018 and have maintained it well over the years. Ready to ship. We will also be including the various spare parts for the line in the purchase. Contact Tom for more information or questions:...
probrewer.com
~400 Gal Brite, Ferment and Kettle Tanks FOR SALE
~400 Gal Brite, Ferment and Kettle Tanks FOR SALE ( $2,500 ) 2 Brite Tanks- Tanks are full stainless inside, insulated then wrapped in a copper skin. They clean up nicely! 1 tank mostly complete the other missing the front doorway. $3,000 complete tank, $2,500 for the tank missing the door.
probrewer.com
1925 Gallons of Gluten Free Neutral Malt Grain Hard Seltzer Base (19% ABV)
Selling 1925 Gallons of 19% ABV Gluten Free Neutral Grain Hard Seltzer Base. The base is currently stored in 275 Gallon totes and is being stored in Ventura, CA. When diluted down to 5% ABV, you would have 7,315 gallons of base ready to dose the flavoring of your choice. Skip the fermentation time and go straight to batching.
probrewer.com
Turnkey San Diego Brewery and Tasting Room for sale!
Kookslams Hard Seltzer is a Miami Vice/80’s tasting room that fulfills all your needs. Our located is optimal for hosting event and private parties. We have a large 10×25” stage and. Located in the heart of Hop Highway in Vista,CA. The brewery is surrounded by multiple large...
probrewer.com
Analog 36″ stem Tel-tru thermometer–price drop!!
I have an extra brand new Tel-tru thermometer. 1/2″ npt male connection. 36″ stem. 5″ dial. 0-150c° range. Still in box and offering good deal on it. Sold to me for $120 and I don’t need it (I had bought 2) and I am past the window for returns. looking for $60 + shipping from RI. Never used.
