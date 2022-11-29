Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wwnytv.com
George L. Delcastillo, 54, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for George L. Delcastillo will be 4:00pm – 6:00pm Friday, December 9th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family. George passed away Monday, November 28th at Thompson...
wwnytv.com
Thelma E. Koelmel, 103, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thelma E. Koelmel, age 103 (nee Scarpell) born August 31, 1919. Daughter of Marguerite Gallagher and George Scarpell, and step-daughter of Richard Colesanti. Thelma died peacefully at her home on Friday December 2, 2022. She graduated from Sacred Heart School and Immaculate Heart Academy. She...
wwnytv.com
Andrew D. Ayen, 35, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Andrew D. Ayen, 35, Watertown NY, passed away on November 27th. Andrew was born in Watertown, the son of Ambrose and Rose Bushman Ayne. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School and worked as a handyman, enjoyed building things and helping family and friends. Andrew is...
wwnytv.com
Helen A. Johnson, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen A. Johnson, 91, passed away November 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on July 30, 1931 in Watertown, NY, daughter of John and Sophie Hladun and she graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. She married Roderick Johnson on November 21, 1952, together the couple had three children before the marriage ended in divorce.
wwnytv.com
H. Jack VanBrocklin, 92
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - H. Jack VanBrocklin left this world behind on Sunday, November 27th, 2022. He was exactly one month shy of his 93rd birthday. For over 45 years, Jack resided at the family homestead that he helped establish at 23043 Co Rte 67, otherwise known as Brookside Drive. During the last few years he was well-cared for in the home of his loving and loud daughter Kate, her deeply supportive husband Michael, and three giving and kind grandchildren, Kathryn, Livia, and Jack with whom he forged unbreakable bonds through laughter and sarcasm.
wwnytv.com
Helen E. Robinson, 95, formerly of Edwards
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Helen E. Robinson, age 95, of Jacksonville, NC and formerly of Edwards, NY, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice Center in Newport, NC. There will be a memorial mass for Helen at a later date at the St. James...
wwnytv.com
Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops officially opened its new location on Washington Street in Watertown. Joined by elected officials from both the state and the city, representatives from the convenience store cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the new shop. The store at 715 Washington Street...
wwnytv.com
Kristine Battersby, 80, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY. Kristine was born on April 15, 1942 in Gouverneur to Margaret and George Battersby. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and went...
wwnytv.com
Barbara A. Sholette, 82
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Sholette passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was in Rochester for the Thanksgiving Holiday, and therefore was surrounded by her loving family during her passing. Funeral Services will be held for Barb on December 9th...
informnny.com
North Country seniors honored for volunteer work in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties
NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Office for the Aging recently honored 94 older adults throughout the state for volunteerism as part of the office’s annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration. Awardees were nominated by New York’s network of 59 county-based Area Agencies on Aging....
wwnytv.com
Annual toy drive held at BCA Architects & Engineers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a party Thursday at BCA Architects & Engineers. Your ticket to get in is a couple of toys. This year marks the Watertown company’s 28th Annual Gift Drive. But this year is the first in its new downtown Watertown location on Public...
iheartoswego.com
James Kenneth Thompson Jr. – November 27, 2022
James Kenneth Thompson Jr., 61; of Oswego, NY passed away November 27, 2022 unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Oswego, NY to James “Ken” Thompson and Diane Dempsey Thompson of Oswego, NY. Jim was a lifetime resident of Oswego. He was a United Stated Veteran having...
wwnytv.com
Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings
HERRINGS, New York (WWNY) - Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings, died peacefully Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. She was born on May 7, 1935, to Ruth Sherman & Clarence Scougal at home in West Carthage, New York. She moved to Herrings in 1939 and stayed there until 2019 and she then moved to Meadowbrook in Carthage.
wwnytv.com
Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton, died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center after a brief stay. Neal was born May 9, 1938 in Ellenburg, a son of the late Gordon and Margaret (Silver) Miller. Neal attended Massena Schools and earned his GED. On August 31, 1957 he married Anna Duprey. Together they raised four children. Anna predeceased him on December 10, 2017.
wwnytv.com
Friday Sports: Hardwood action dominates the North Country sports scene
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball topped the action Friday night with opening round action in the Watertown Boys Basketball Tournament taking place at Case Middle School. In the late game, a Frontier League-NAC meeting as the host Cyclones met Canton. In the 1st quarter, Ryan...
wwnytv.com
Tree lighting to disrupt downtown Watertown traffic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be Friday night. It will disrupt traffic on Washington and Winslow streets in Watertown throughout the day. Starting Friday morning, on-street parking will be restricted in the 100 and 200 blocks of Washington Street. Winslow Street be...
wwnytv.com
Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus has been arrested. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 63-year-old Daniel Trahan of Watertown. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,...
informnny.com
Indian River will soon have to change ‘Warrior’ mascot
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes may soon be coming to the Indian River Central School District. On November 17, the New York State Education Department released a memo informing school districts of recent legal action stating that “public schools are prohibited from using Native American mascots.”. The memo...
wwnytv.com
Box lacrosse to come to Alex Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Imagine heading to Alexandria Bay to the arena next June or July for a box lacrosse game. One north country resident has that in mind as he plans on bringing the sport to the area. Say hello to the Thousand Islands Spirits, the newest...
wwnytv.com
NCPPC to hold designer purse auctions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council is having a pair of Designer Purse Auctions as part of its December to Remember. NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about them. Watch the video above for her interview. The auctions will be...
