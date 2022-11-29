Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Christmas parade to take new route
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Christmas parade will follow a new route this year. Instead of having the tree lighting on Public Square like in years past, the celebration will kick off with a countdown to the lighting of the Christmas tree in front of city hall.
wwnytv.com
Parishville couple’s Christmas village on display - maybe for last time
TOWN OF PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Just off of State Highway 72 in the town of Parishville, Dottie and Steve Parker have been waiting for the holiday season with much anticipation. While the front of their home has a charm of its own, it’s what’s in the living room...
wwnytv.com
Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops officially opened its new location on Washington Street in Watertown. Joined by elected officials from both the state and the city, representatives from the convenience store cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the new shop. The store at 715 Washington Street...
wwnytv.com
Homeless shelter could be open by Christmas
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helping combat a housing shortage in Watertown, a homeless shelter in the city is one step closer to opening its doors. The former Angel’s Inn will house up to 18 homeless men who would live there temporarily for six to nine months. While there,...
wwnytv.com
House damaged by falling tree
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
iheartoswego.com
Help VTC Change Lives This Giving Tuesday
While the hours of Giving Tuesday are winding down, the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation reminds you there's still time to make a Giving Tuesday donation and help the VTC change lives for people in the North Country. Whether it's helping the VTC to transport someone to life-saving a chemotherapy treatment...
wwnytv.com
Kristine Battersby, 80, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY. Kristine was born on April 15, 1942 in Gouverneur to Margaret and George Battersby. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and went...
wwnytv.com
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
wwnytv.com
Lake effect falling mainly south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first day of December and it’s going to feel like it. Lake effect snow is focusing mainly on the Tug Hill south of Watertown. A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties will continue until 8 p.m. Places where snow is heaviest could see another 4 to 9 inches.
thehillnews.org
My Introduction to St. Lawrence
Greetings Laurentians! My name is Tyler Rife and I am a new Assistant Professor in the Performance & Communication Arts Department here at St. Lawrence University. While theater competitive performance, and creative media projects deeply animated my upbringing in Dayton, Ohio, and while I often embrace arts-based and performance methods in my scholarship, I was ultimately hired to serve as an Assistant Professor of Rhetoric! In this way, I might very well be located somewhere close to the “&” in “Performance & Communication Arts.”
wrvo.org
Drivers needed to help veterans get medical care
A program designed to help local veterans get to crucial medical appointments needs help. Bill Gleason, a recruiter for the Disabled American Veterans Volunteer Transportation Network, said the service was hit hard by the pandemic. Before COVID-19, the program helped more than 20,000 veterans in 14 counties. While the need is still high, Gleason said the number of volunteers has dropped from 240 to 116.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Denny’s restaurant closes again
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown restaurant has shut its doors and will not reopen Wednesday. A manager at the Denny’s on Watertown’s Arsenal Street says they were told at 4 p.m. Tuesday the store would close at the end of business that night. Employees were not...
informnny.com
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel advisory has been issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Travel is hazardous in Lewis County due to lake effect snow bands moving across the region, according to the Sheriff’s Office. This advisory affects all of Lewis County and was issued...
wwnytv.com
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The population at the temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people in Watertown has gone from 12 to 30 in less than two weeks. Before the shelter opened at the former DealMaker body shop off Main Avenue, some of the people were living under the J.B. Wise Pavilion a few blocks away.
wwnytv.com
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown and the company says there are no plans to reopen. A manager at the Arsenal Street eatery said workers were told at 4 p.m. Tuesday the that location would close at the end of business that night.
informnny.com
Heavy lake snows south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
wwnytv.com
We could use a mild day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be cloudy to start, but we should have mostly sunny skies by late morning. We’re not expecting any precipitation or high winds — at least not today. Highs will be anywhere from the upper 30s to the low 40s.
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts wind down into evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow continues over the Tug Hill region, where places can expect another 3 to 5 inches where the snow is the most persistent. A lake effect snow warning for those parts of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.
informnny.com
Indian River will soon have to change ‘Warrior’ mascot
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes may soon be coming to the Indian River Central School District. On November 17, the New York State Education Department released a memo informing school districts of recent legal action stating that “public schools are prohibited from using Native American mascots.”. The memo...
rochesterregional.org
GH Medical Team Cares for Greater Gouverneur Area
GOUVERNEUR, NY – The team of Primary Care providers offering healthcare services to Gouverneur and surrounding township residents have pointed out taking care of patients from these warm and friendly communities is an honor. This family medicine group is comprised of Gouverneur Hospital Primary Care physician Payam Hadian, MD;...
Comments / 0