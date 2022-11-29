Read full article on original website
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia but is “responding well,” his office said Friday. The 54-year-old Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia after going to a doctor on Thursday believing he was ill with the flu, according to his press secretary, Erin Murphy.
Boebert’s race against Frisch in Colorado goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Secretary of State has ordered a recount in the congressional race where Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert led Democrat Adam Frisch by just 550 votes in an unexpectedly tight race. The Associated Press has declared the race too close to call and will await the...
Fact-checking claims about beer smuggling at the World Cup, Arizona’s election equipment and more
CLAIM: Election equipment in Arizona was not certified by an accredited testing lab before it was used in the midterm election. THE FACTS: Voting equipment used in the 2022 election in Arizona was certified by the Arizona secretary of state and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, according to spokespeople and documentation from both offices.
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers...
GOP’s Joe Kent contests results of Washington state race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent’s campaign said Friday it intends to request a machine ballot recount of the counties within southwest Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District. “We believe the election workers did their best to ensure a fair election and count the ballots accurately,” his...
Illinois lawmakers OK crime bill cleanup, plan ends bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly approved followup clarifications of their watershed criminal justice overhaul Thursday, appeasing critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial. Senate action followed by the House came...
