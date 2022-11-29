We are selling our complete electric 2 bbl brewhouse. The equipment has been used in several breweries over the years and has been kept in good shape. If you are looking for a system that is ready to go, this is it. We were using it until 12/1/22 and are preparing to receive a 5 bbl system. We have no intention of selling any of this equipment separately. Items included as follows:

10 HOURS AGO