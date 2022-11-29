Read full article on original website
Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
Erie IDA eyes largest subsidy package in years
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Erie County Industrial Development Agency is entertaining a request for the largest package of tax breaks it has awarded in the past five years. The $11.8 million in tax breaks for Sonwil Distribution work out to $621,000 per new job. In addition to hiring 19 new workers, the company would relocate 22 of its current employees.
wbfo.org
New York's first limpkin spotted in Niagara County ; local bird-watchers aflutter
There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
Code Blue issued for southern Erie County on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The winter weather continues in the Buffalo area, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for southern Erie County for Friday night and during the day Friday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be open...
This Intersection Got Really Dangerous In Western New York
Odds are, you wouldn’t know what to do if you saw this stop light malfunction, either. One intersection in Western New York was confusing drivers last night when they noticed the traffic light looked…different than it ever has before. Normally, when you approach a stoplight, you only see...
WGRZ TV
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open in Newfane as buyer steps forward
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gordie Harper’s Bazaar will not close after all, with a buyer emerging to keep the longtime Newfane business operating. Gordon Harper opened the restaurant/shop 25 years ago at 3333 Lockport-Olcott Road. Now 88, Harper announced in September he was ready to retire and listed the property for sale at $849,000, including the restaurant, country store, a pub and rental stalls for independent vendors.
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces RFP to redevelop Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor
Project will include sale of parcel and multiple buildings, including one of the largest buildings on Buffalo's waterfront. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a request for proposals to redevelop the building known as Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor, an approximately 550,000-square-foot building that has been vacant for years. This RFP presents an opportunity for experienced real estate developers to purchase and transform the main terminal and three adjacent buildings into a unique waterfront destination, located at 901 Fuhrmann Blvd. Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., a state entity, envisions the project could potentially include residential, restaurants, office space, cultural attractions and parking. Proposals are due by 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023.
wnypapers.com
Ryan announces distribution of free home weatherization kits
New York State Sen. Sean Ryan announced his office will be offering free National Fuel weatherization kits at several Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches next week. The kits, designed to help Western New Yorkers cut costs on heating bills this winter, were packaged by Goodwill of Western New York. Each kit contains window insulation shrink film, a heat and air deflector, vinyl foam weather seal, and electric outlet sealers, as well as a fact sheet with information about how to save money on energy costs.
Three WNY restaurants earn 'America’s Best Restaurant' distinction
JP Fitzgerald’s, Chef’s, and Ilio DiPaolo’s are now featured on "America’s Best Restaurants" online platforms
25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York
Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
wnypapers.com
Buffalo & Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee to meet Dec. 9
The next meeting of the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, 726 Exchange St., Suite 525, Buffalo. The meeting is open to the public. Its agenda will include a review on progress of existing delayed projects awarded by the committee.
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
wnypapers.com
The Chapel taking time with renovation of former Niagara Catholic site
Seeking to build what’s best for congregation, neighborhood. Though a new entrance and gathering space is not far from opening, and concrete has been poured for new outdoor spaces, it’s what’s not happening at The Chapel’s Niagara Falls campus that has taken on more significance. You...
Craft shows, markets kickoff holiday shopping in WNY
Holiday markets are popping up all around Western New York, many people are getting ahead start to their holiday shopping
chautauquatoday.com
Dr. Raman Sood to Join Brooks-TLC Hospital System
Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc. has announced that Raman Sood, MD, has been added to its clinical team as cancer care expert, effective Monday, December 5. Sood and his staff continues to serve Dunkirk and the surrounding communities through Lake Erie Medical Services (LEMS), a subsidiary of Brooks-TLC, and in partnership with Great Lakes Cancer Care.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
wnypapers.com
New York LOTTO second-prize-winning ticket sold in Youngstown
Jackpot for Saturday's drawing is now $12.7 million. The New York Lottery announced a second-prize-winning ticket for the Nov. 30 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Youngstown. The prize-winning ticket worth $87,982 was sold at the Rite Aid location on Lockport Street. The winning numbers for Wednesday’s New York...
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
