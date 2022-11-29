ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
Erie IDA eyes largest subsidy package in years

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Erie County Industrial Development Agency is entertaining a request for the largest package of tax breaks it has awarded in the past five years. The $11.8 million in tax breaks for Sonwil Distribution work out to $621,000 per new job. In addition to hiring 19 new workers, the company would relocate 22 of its current employees.
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open in Newfane as buyer steps forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gordie Harper’s Bazaar will not close after all, with a buyer emerging to keep the longtime Newfane business operating. Gordon Harper opened the restaurant/shop 25 years ago at 3333 Lockport-Olcott Road. Now 88, Harper announced in September he was ready to retire and listed the property for sale at $849,000, including the restaurant, country store, a pub and rental stalls for independent vendors.
Hochul announces RFP to redevelop Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor

Project will include sale of parcel and multiple buildings, including one of the largest buildings on Buffalo's waterfront. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a request for proposals to redevelop the building known as Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor, an approximately 550,000-square-foot building that has been vacant for years. This RFP presents an opportunity for experienced real estate developers to purchase and transform the main terminal and three adjacent buildings into a unique waterfront destination, located at 901 Fuhrmann Blvd. Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., a state entity, envisions the project could potentially include residential, restaurants, office space, cultural attractions and parking. Proposals are due by 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Ryan announces distribution of free home weatherization kits

New York State Sen. Sean Ryan announced his office will be offering free National Fuel weatherization kits at several Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches next week. The kits, designed to help Western New Yorkers cut costs on heating bills this winter, were packaged by Goodwill of Western New York. Each kit contains window insulation shrink film, a heat and air deflector, vinyl foam weather seal, and electric outlet sealers, as well as a fact sheet with information about how to save money on energy costs.
25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York

Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
Buffalo & Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee to meet Dec. 9

The next meeting of the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, 726 Exchange St., Suite 525, Buffalo. The meeting is open to the public. Its agenda will include a review on progress of existing delayed projects awarded by the committee.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Dr. Raman Sood to Join Brooks-TLC Hospital System

Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc. has announced that Raman Sood, MD, has been added to its clinical team as cancer care expert, effective Monday, December 5. Sood and his staff continues to serve Dunkirk and the surrounding communities through Lake Erie Medical Services (LEMS), a subsidiary of Brooks-TLC, and in partnership with Great Lakes Cancer Care.
New York LOTTO second-prize-winning ticket sold in Youngstown

Jackpot for Saturday's drawing is now $12.7 million. The New York Lottery announced a second-prize-winning ticket for the Nov. 30 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Youngstown. The prize-winning ticket worth $87,982 was sold at the Rite Aid location on Lockport Street. The winning numbers for Wednesday’s New York...
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
