KUOW
Hear it again: Most sidewalks in WA are not accessible
A report by The Seattle Times looked at the infrastructure of 30 Washington state jurisdictions. In all of those cities and counties, less than half of the roads and sidewalks complied with ADA standards. In 2020, Kenny Salvini was trying to map every street in Sumner. "My wife was pregnant...
Is it Legal to Shovel Your Snow Into the Street in Washington State?
What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State. It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?. But...
Chronicle
Western Washington Company Allegedly Compromised Data of 3.7 Million People
A Lynnwood-based debt-collection company has been sued for compromising the names and Social Security information of more than 3.7 million individuals in a data breach in April 2021. Multiple lawsuits filed in federal court in Washington this week claim the firm, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify impacted individuals of...
Rent an Entire Enchanted Island for Yourself in Washington State
You Can Rent An Entire Island For Yourself In Washington State. If you really want to escape the stress and vacation off the grid, there is an island in Washington State that you can rent for yourself. Your Own Private Island In Washington Is The Perfect Escape From The Stress.
The Stranger
Slog AM: WA Can Tax the Rich for Now, Portland Bans Sleeping Outside, and Chinese Protesters Win Softened COVID-19 Protocols
Obligatory snow update: Earlier birds caught the return of snowfall in some parts of Seattle this morning at around 5:30 am. According to Weather.com and a bunch of beloved weather nerds on Twitter, the snow should peter out by about 10 am, or maybe even earlier. I don’t know, look out a window, god dammit. It looks pretty clear from my place.
Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Tacoma?
Gasoline evaporates rather quickly. Even faster when it is flowing, like in a pump. If that line of pumps didn't have excellent airflow around them you would at-minimum smell like gasoline when you got back into your car. Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Tacoma?
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Rapid Acquisition’ — Another market-rate development on Capitol Hill will shift to affordable housing with LIHI’s $21M deal for Harvard Ave E building
It’s a seller’s market for medium-sized, newly constructed Capitol Hill apartment buildings. Seattle’s Low Income Housing Institute announced this week it has acquired another building on Capitol Hill with its $21 million purchase of the Harvard Lofts development with plans to offer housing to people at risk of homelessness.
7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'
SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
KUOW
Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region
After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
Does a Massive 600 Pound Octopus Live Under This Bridge in Washington?
Puget Sound is full of octopuses, they crave the rugged bottom and abundant food supply of clams, small fish, crabs, and other slimy stinky things on the sea floor. Maybe that’s why the Giant Pacific Octopus, which can weigh up to 120 pounds, is known as the largest octopus in the world and makes its home in the Pacific Northwest.
KUOW
19K Seattle-area patients could face steep bills or be forced to find a new doctor
A dispute between the owner of the Polyclinic and a major insurance company could affect nearly 19,000 patients in Western Washington. It could leave them with a choice between higher medical bills or finding a new provider. The people caught in the middle are Regence BlueShield insurance customers who get...
Winter Storm Warning in Place as Washington Hit by Power Outages
Over 120,000 customers have been left without power as many deal with the intense weather conditions.
Seattle city employee sues over anti-White discrimination, ‘racially hostile work environment’
A White former Seattle employee has filed a federal lawsuit against the city claiming it discriminated against him due to the color of his skin.
200 flights cancelled out of Sea-Tac in anticipation of snow
As Western Washington prepared for snow, more than 200 flights were canceled in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Most of them are Alaska Airlines flights. Alaska says it has implemented a “flexible travel policy,” which means if travelers purchased a refundable ticket or their flights have been canceled, a full refund can be requested.
MyNorthwest.com
Some snow into the Puget Sound region overnight
Friday snow is always a little bit different than Monday through Thursday snow. Monday through Thursday snow is mostly an inconvenience. Friday snow loads up the ski resorts, looks festive on the lawns, and is generally part of the holiday wonder. All this is to say that we’re going to have Friday snow.
Freezing temps, more snow on the way in parts of Western Washington Friday night
Winter Storm Warning into Saturday for Olympics and Hood Canal region south to Shelton for 2-8 inches of snow around Hood Canal and more than a foot above 1,000 feet in the Olympics. Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties for spotty accumulations of...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Council permanently defunds 80 cops in already understaffed police department
The Seattle City Council voted to permanently defund 80 police positions in a department that is dangerously understaffed. But they’ll tell you they fully funded the department. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has under 900 officers, with over 140 separations this year so far. The new staffing goal from...
