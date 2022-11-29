ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Week 13: Defense rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Last week, I wrote in our defense rankings: "We can all be honest here — the Denver Broncos season has not gone how most of us expected. The Russell Wilson experiment (and I feel we can call it an experiment at this point) has been an abject failure through 11 weeks. Wilson is the 22nd highest-scoring fantasy quarterback, Courtland Sutton has barely kept his value afloat while no running back has been trustworthy in the Denver backfield."

Things didn't get any better in Week 12. The Broncos offense mustered a paltry 10 points in a loss against the Carolina Panthers.

Of course, last week I was highlighting that, at least the Broncos defense was usable in fantasy. This week, however, we're looking towards the Baltimore Ravens D/ST, which faces the Broncos in Week 13.

Week 13 looks like the perfect bounce-back spot for Baltimore, which just lost a heartbreaker to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 (Yet another game in which Baltimore has squandered a big lead). In fact, the Ravens allowed Trevor Lawrence to deliver his second-best fantasy game of the season (and one of the best outings of his young career).

And while Russell Wilson could miraculously just figure things out in Week 13 and take advantage of a soft Ravens secondary, the chances of that happening are slim, especially when you consider the Broncos are now 10-1 to the under this season.

Anytime a team cashes the under at such an eye-opening rate, chances are they're also the perfect matchup to start a fantasy defense against. So, it comes as now surprise why the Baltimore Ravens D/ST is the consensus top-ranked option of Week 13.

Here's the defense position — check out Baltimore and the rest of the D/STs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 13:

