Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
Bill Ackman and Kevin O'Leary defend Sam Bankman-Fried, saying they believe he didn't know about Alameda's bad bets
Bill Ackman and Kevin O'Leary believe Sam Bankman-Fried's claims he hasn't tried to commit fraud. The founder of FTX faces questions about potential misuse of client funds by sister firm Alameda. "Call me crazy, but I think @sbf is telling the truth," Ackman said in a Wednesday tweet. Sam Bankman-Fried...
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Comments / 0