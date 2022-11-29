Owner of Cleveland's 'A Christmas Story' home appears on 'Today,' talks sale, controversy

The owner of the home in "A Christmas Story" appeared on the "Today" show Tuesday to discuss the selling of the iconic Cleveland property.

Brian Jones purchased the house in 2004 after being gifted a leg lamp, like the one from the 1983 film, and realizing there was a market for nostalgic holiday movies . After a $250,000 renovation, he opened the house to visitors in 2006. The Cleveland property sees over 80,000 visitors per year, he told "Today."

Jones put the house and surrounding buildings, like the neighboring museum, gift shop and Bumpus House, up for sale earlier this month without listing a price.

“Price will matter, but not necessarily the highest price, " he said, adding that he's looking for "the right fit for this business and this piece of nostalgic Americana."

Jones also responded to a TMZ video that showed him yelling at "A Christmas Story" actor Yano Anaya to leave his property on Nov. 15. Anaya had been posing for photos with fans in front of the house when Jones called him a "scammer" and "loser" and told him not to come back.

Jones told TMZ he was upset because a GoFundMe account had been created on behalf of Anaya and other "A Christmas Story" cast members who are interested in purchasing the house. Jones said he would not be selling the house through a GoFundMe, and was worried fans were being led to donate to the campaign under false pretenses.

While appearing on "Today," Jones apologized to fans and said he is protective of the house and film.

A GoFundMe campaign was created on behalf of the actors, but never activated, TMZ reported.

