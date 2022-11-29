ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Owner of Cleveland's 'A Christmas Story' home appears on 'Today,' talks sale, controversy

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

The owner of the home in "A Christmas Story" appeared on the "Today" show Tuesday to discuss the selling of the iconic Cleveland property.

Brian Jones purchased the house in 2004 after being gifted a leg lamp, like the one from the 1983 film, and realizing there was a market for nostalgic holiday movies . After a $250,000 renovation, he opened the house to visitors in 2006. The Cleveland property sees over 80,000 visitors per year, he told "Today."

Jones put the house and surrounding buildings, like the neighboring museum, gift shop and Bumpus House, up for sale earlier this month without listing a price.

“Price will matter, but not necessarily the highest price, " he said, adding that he's looking for "the right fit for this business and this piece of nostalgic Americana."

'Don't ever come here': 'A Christmas Story' actor kicked off iconic home's property

'Tis the season: Here's why Caracole is selling seeds instead of traditional Christmas trees this year

Jones also responded to a TMZ video that showed him yelling at "A Christmas Story" actor Yano Anaya to leave his property on Nov. 15. Anaya had been posing for photos with fans in front of the house when Jones called him a "scammer" and "loser" and told him not to come back.

Jones told TMZ he was upset because a GoFundMe account had been created on behalf of Anaya and other "A Christmas Story" cast members who are interested in purchasing the house. Jones said he would not be selling the house through a GoFundMe, and was worried fans were being led to donate to the campaign under false pretenses.

While appearing on "Today," Jones apologized to fans and said he is protective of the house and film.

A GoFundMe campaign was created on behalf of the actors, but never activated, TMZ reported.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Owner of Cleveland's 'A Christmas Story' home appears on 'Today,' talks sale, controversy

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Find Holiday Cheer and Beer at these Cleveland Christmas Bars

In The Land, we take our holidays seriously. You’ll see bright light displays, ginormous decorated trees and joyful holiday decor just about everywhere you go. And no, we don’t stop there. This is the time of year when Christmas-themed bars pop up left and right as magically as Santa sliding down a chimney. Get in the holiday spirit with a holiday spirit (or two) at one of these fine, festive merrymaking establishments.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Thieves steal trucks and equipment from Cleveland concrete business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Walden owns Pavement Maintenance Specialties. It’s a concrete and asphalt paving company. A few weeks ago thieves broke into his business on Almira Ave in Cleveland. The robbery was caught on a security camera. He shared the footage with 19 News. “I saw our...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy