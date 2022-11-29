Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Officials deliberate on revenue sharing deal on Gondola with Goldbelt
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Assembly discussed a revenue sharing deal with Goldbelt during their meeting this week. The current proposal calls for Goldbelt to contribute $10 million to the Gondola Project in three separate payments, in December, and then April and August next year. The funding would be...
kinyradio.com
CBJ to accept Marine Passenger Fee Funding proposals this month
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ will accept public proposals for projects to be funded with 2022 Marine Passenger Fee proceeds. The public proposals will be accepted from December 1st through January 2nd. This annual process ensures that all members of the community are able to have a say in how...
kinyradio.com
In car accident Friday morning, no injuries were reported
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue and the Juneau Police Department responded to a three-car collision this morning. Assistant Chief Ed Quinto of CCFR recapped the accident. "Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a three vehicle car accident by McNugget intersection by McDonald's at 9:33 am this morning....
kinyradio.com
Juneau debuts its first Alaska State Capitol Nativity Scene to start the Christmas season
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The first Nativity scene at the Juneau State Capitol is one of many scheduled to be erected at state capitol buildings across America this Christmas. "The true joy of Christmas is a newborn baby, lying in a manger and wrapped in swaddling cloths," observed Andrew Klausner, who's coordinating the Juneau State Capitol Nativity. "...Upon arriving in Bethlehem, they must have asked numerous residents and travelers where to find Him, only to be met with nescience. If they were to come to Juneau and ask us where to find Him, would we be able to tell them? I think the Nativity scene is a stark reminder of the meaning for our festivities."
kinyradio.com
Sealaska Heritage Institute to sponsor lecture on Native Leaders Hall of Fame
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a free lecture next week on the activism of Native leaders during the United States occupation of the ancient homeland of the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian of Southeast Alaska. In the talk, longtime Tlingit leader Ed Thomas will explore their successes...
kinyradio.com
Grateful Dogs to hold 13th annual pet food drive
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Grateful Dogs of Juneau's food drive for dog and cat food begins this Monday. George Utermohle, President of Grateful Dog's board, said how to donate. "Starting Monday, December 5th will be the 13th annual holiday pet food drive which Grateful Dogs holds each year to collect cat and dog food for distribution to the local food banks to Southeast Alaska Food Bank and food pantries. Occasionally, when we have additional supplies, local animal rescue organizations throughout southeast Alaska. There are three locations where people can drop off donations of pet food at Petco during normal business hours, Monday through Sunday. A drop off at JAR, the Juneau Animal Rescue, formerly Gastineau Humane Society building. They will be there during normal hours Monday through Saturday. And then also the Southeast Alaska Food Bank will have a collection box available during their normal business hours."
kinyradio.com
Juneau assembly committee forwards projects funded by affordable housing fund
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Lands, Housing, and Economic Development committee received an update on the distribution of the city's $2 million-dollar affordable housing fund. Joseph Meyers, Housing & Land Use Specialist at CBJ, explained the resources that were made available for developers. "On July 6, 2022, the CBJ...
ktoo.org
At time of arrest, Juneau murder suspect was already in custody on harassment charges
Juneau police gave very few details last week when they announced that they arrested Anthony Michael Migliaccio in connection with the killing of Faith Rogers in September. But court documents tell the story of how he ended up in police custody for a separate incident. Back in June, Migliaccio was...
kinyradio.com
St. Brendan's Episcopal Church hosts 11th annual Holiday Bazaar
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 11th annual holiday bazaar will be on Saturday morning. Tamara Rowcroft and Michael Rowcroft joined Dano on Capital Chat Friday. Tamara Rowcroft, church member and Sunday School teacher, gave the details. "So it is tomorrow December 3rd at our church, St. Brendan's Episcopal Church. We'll...
Comments / 0