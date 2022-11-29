Read full article on original website
Preschool teacher Ana Estevez dies days after road-rage shooting
MIAMI - A preschool teacher who was wounded during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County has died. Ana Estevez was 23 years old and authorities continue to search for a man they say shot Ana and two other people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire.A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called around 8:30 p.m. to southbound I-95 between the Sunrise and Broward Boulevard exits.Investigators said a white BMW side-swiped a Nissan Sentra carrying the two gunshot victims. An argument occurred between the people in both cars and the BMW driver opened fire on the man and woman in the Nissan, police said.Investigators are hoping someone comes forth with information to find the gunman. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
Family seeks answers after father allegedly dropped off by police before being fatally struck by car
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A family wants answers after their father was fatally struck on Interstate 95 in Broward County. It happened back in August, but the family says there are still so many unanswered questions about that night, and they have since hired an attorney. The family says...
Miramar police searching for vehicle owner involved in fatal hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man over the weekend. The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road. Surveillance video captures Silvio Ortega...
Fatal crash near Palm Beach State's Lake Worth campus has woman, 21, facing multiple charges
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 21-year-old Broward County woman is facing multiple charges related to a September fatal crash near Palm Beach State University in suburban Lake Worth Beach. Jamie Padgett of North Lauderdale was taken into custody Wednesday on one count each of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious...
Families Question Use of Cameras on I-95 in South Florida After Recent Shootings
A number of recent unsolved shootings on Interstate 95 in South Florida have family members asking that surveillance cameras along the highway be recorded. The road rage shooting over the weekend on I-95 in Broward is the latest to go unsolved. Ana "Ani" Estevez, a preschool teacher and student at...
Teen Arrested for Carjacking Elderly Man in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO
A teen was arrested for allegedly pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground before carjacking him last month in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. The 15-year-old, who was not identified, confessed to the Nov. 5 crime, Broward Sheriff's deputies said Thursday. Surveillance video previously released by BSO showed the carjacking in...
Miami Man Attacked Amazon Driver With Machete: Police
A Miami man is facing attempted murder and other charges after police said he attacked an Amazon driver with a machete. Manes Pierre-Beauchamp, 28, was arrested Wednesday and faces attempted felony murder and burglary charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed. The alleged incident happened the evening of Nov. 13 in the...
Deputies: Man gets out of car at red light and collapses with car still in drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An unusual incident happened at a red light in Boca Raton. Early this afternoon, PBSO received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the driver stepped out of his vehicle and collapsed in the roadway...
Woman dies after three-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes
A woman died Sunday after her minivan sideswiped a car in Lauderdale Lakes, sending both vehicles spinning until she was T-boned by a third driver. Lillie Osborne, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan west in the far-right lane in the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. when the driver’s side of her minivan swiped the passenger side of Ledow Ashmead’s Hyundai ...
7News story about NW Miami-Dade cellphone store theft leads to man’s arrest
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News helped police detectives make a break in the case of a theft at a cellphone store in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police said they arrested 32-year-old Sergio Malagon in connection to the theft of three iPhones from the Boost Mobile Boost location at the Village Flea Market and Mall.
Man and Woman Hospitalized After Shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police
Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just before 12:30 a.m. in the 22200 block of Southwest 117th Avenue. Officers found both the woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds....
Boy, 15, Fatally Shoots Teen While Showing Off Gun To Friends; Arrested
A young teen is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy while "recklessly" waving a firearm in front of his friends in a Florida home. Darrell Hobley, 15, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home on Sierra Drive in northwest Miami-Dade, Local 10...
Police Discover Illegal Nightclub; Drug Operation at Miami-Dade Restaurant- Leading to 11 Arrests
After authorities claimed they ran an illegal nightclub and sold drugs out of a Miami-Dade restaurant, around a dozen people were taken into custody. According to Miami-Dade Police officers, the investigation that led to the 11 arrests started after several complaints and reports about a nightclub operating out of the Corvina House restaurant at 7844 Coral Way.
Man dies while in hospital care month after head-on crash
A man died while in a long-term, acute care hospital a month after he was injured in a head-on crash in Oakland Park. The man was a passenger in a 2016 Mercedes Benz when he and the driver were struck head-on by D’Mario Kevon Lue, 19, of Lauderhill, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 15. Lue was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla east in the 1200 block of East Oakland ...
Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
1 of 2 victims of I-95 shooting passes away, police still searching for gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a sad update about a woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.
Pair Burglarized Miami-Dade School Buses, Stole Dozens of Samsung Tablets: Police
A man and woman are facing charges after police said they burglarized Miami-Dade County Public School buses on multiple occasions, stealing tablets used to help students with special needs arrive at their correct locations. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday on charges of grand theft and...
I-95 northbound open again after deadly wrong-way head-on crash, 2nd driver critical
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly overnight crash that closed I-95 for hours, including during the morning rush hour, was caused by a wrong-way driver. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that at 4 a.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man in a Toyota Corolla was driving southbound in a northbound lane in Lake Worth Beach, just south of the 6th Avenue exit, when he hit a Chevy Silverado head-on.
73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
Wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach leaves 1 dead
The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash early Friday.
