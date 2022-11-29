ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

CBS Miami

Preschool teacher Ana Estevez dies days after road-rage shooting

MIAMI - A preschool teacher who was wounded during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County has died. Ana Estevez was 23 years old and authorities continue to search for a man they say shot Ana and two other people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire.A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called around 8:30 p.m. to southbound I-95 between the Sunrise and Broward Boulevard exits.Investigators said a white BMW side-swiped a Nissan Sentra carrying the two gunshot victims. An argument occurred between the people in both cars and the BMW driver opened fire on the man and woman in the Nissan, police said.Investigators are hoping someone comes forth with information to find the gunman. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. 
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Arrested for Carjacking Elderly Man in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

A teen was arrested for allegedly pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground before carjacking him last month in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. The 15-year-old, who was not identified, confessed to the Nov. 5 crime, Broward Sheriff's deputies said Thursday. Surveillance video previously released by BSO showed the carjacking in...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Man Attacked Amazon Driver With Machete: Police

A Miami man is facing attempted murder and other charges after police said he attacked an Amazon driver with a machete. Manes Pierre-Beauchamp, 28, was arrested Wednesday and faces attempted felony murder and burglary charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed. The alleged incident happened the evening of Nov. 13 in the...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies after three-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes

A woman died Sunday after her minivan sideswiped a car in Lauderdale Lakes, sending both vehicles spinning until she was T-boned by a third driver. Lillie Osborne, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan west in the far-right lane in the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. when the driver’s side of her minivan swiped the passenger side of Ledow Ashmead’s Hyundai ...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
NBC Miami

Man and Woman Hospitalized After Shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just before 12:30 a.m. in the 22200 block of Southwest 117th Avenue. Officers found both the woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds....
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
International Business Times

Boy, 15, Fatally Shoots Teen While Showing Off Gun To Friends; Arrested

A young teen is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy while "recklessly" waving a firearm in front of his friends in a Florida home. Darrell Hobley, 15, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home on Sierra Drive in northwest Miami-Dade, Local 10...
MIAMI, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Police Discover Illegal Nightclub; Drug Operation at Miami-Dade Restaurant- Leading to 11 Arrests

After authorities claimed they ran an illegal nightclub and sold drugs out of a Miami-Dade restaurant, around a dozen people were taken into custody. According to Miami-Dade Police officers, the investigation that led to the 11 arrests started after several complaints and reports about a nightclub operating out of the Corvina House restaurant at 7844 Coral Way.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man dies while in hospital care month after head-on crash

A man died while in a long-term, acute care hospital a month after he was injured in a head-on crash in Oakland Park. The man was a passenger in a 2016 Mercedes Benz when he and the driver were struck head-on by D’Mario Kevon Lue, 19, of Lauderhill, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 15. Lue was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla east in the 1200 block of East Oakland ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

I-95 northbound open again after deadly wrong-way head-on crash, 2nd driver critical

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly overnight crash that closed I-95 for hours, including during the morning rush hour, was caused by a wrong-way driver. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that at 4 a.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man in a Toyota Corolla was driving southbound in a northbound lane in Lake Worth Beach, just south of the 6th Avenue exit, when he hit a Chevy Silverado head-on.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

