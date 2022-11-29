Read full article on original website
George L. Delcastillo, 54, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for George L. Delcastillo will be 4:00pm – 6:00pm Friday, December 9th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family. George passed away Monday, November 28th at Thompson...
Andrew D. Ayen, 35, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Andrew D. Ayen, 35, Watertown NY, passed away on November 27th. Andrew was born in Watertown, the son of Ambrose and Rose Bushman Ayne. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School and worked as a handyman, enjoyed building things and helping family and friends. Andrew is...
Helen A. Johnson, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen A. Johnson, 91, passed away November 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on July 30, 1931 in Watertown, NY, daughter of John and Sophie Hladun and she graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. She married Roderick Johnson on November 21, 1952, together the couple had three children before the marriage ended in divorce.
H. Jack VanBrocklin, 92
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - H. Jack VanBrocklin left this world behind on Sunday, November 27th, 2022. He was exactly one month shy of his 93rd birthday. For over 45 years, Jack resided at the family homestead that he helped establish at 23043 Co Rte 67, otherwise known as Brookside Drive. During the last few years he was well-cared for in the home of his loving and loud daughter Kate, her deeply supportive husband Michael, and three giving and kind grandchildren, Kathryn, Livia, and Jack with whom he forged unbreakable bonds through laughter and sarcasm.
Kristine Battersby, 80, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY. Kristine was born on April 15, 1942 in Gouverneur to Margaret and George Battersby. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and went...
Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops officially opened its new location on Washington Street in Watertown. Joined by elected officials from both the state and the city, representatives from the convenience store cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the new shop. The store at 715 Washington Street...
Annual toy drive held at BCA Architects & Engineers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a party Thursday at BCA Architects & Engineers. Your ticket to get in is a couple of toys. This year marks the Watertown company’s 28th Annual Gift Drive. But this year is the first in its new downtown Watertown location on Public...
Friday Sports: Hardwood action dominates the North Country sports scene
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball topped the action Friday night with opening round action in the Watertown Boys Basketball Tournament taking place at Case Middle School. In the late game, a Frontier League-NAC meeting as the host Cyclones met Canton. In the 1st quarter, Ryan...
Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings
HERRINGS, New York (WWNY) - Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings, died peacefully Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. She was born on May 7, 1935, to Ruth Sherman & Clarence Scougal at home in West Carthage, New York. She moved to Herrings in 1939 and stayed there until 2019 and she then moved to Meadowbrook in Carthage.
Lake effect falling mainly south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first day of December and it’s going to feel like it. Lake effect snow is focusing mainly on the Tug Hill south of Watertown. A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties will continue until 8 p.m. Places where snow is heaviest could see another 4 to 9 inches.
Tree lighting to disrupt downtown Watertown traffic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be Friday night. It will disrupt traffic on Washington and Winslow streets in Watertown throughout the day. Starting Friday morning, on-street parking will be restricted in the 100 and 200 blocks of Washington Street. Winslow Street be...
Janice E. Bouchard, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Janice E. Bouchard, age 86 of Ogdensburg will be held at a time to be determined in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon. Mrs. Bouchard passed away on Monday (November 28, 2022) at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh surrounded by her loving family.
NCPPC to hold designer purse auctions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council is having a pair of Designer Purse Auctions as part of its December to Remember. NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about them. Watch the video above for her interview. The auctions will be...
Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton, died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center after a brief stay. Neal was born May 9, 1938 in Ellenburg, a son of the late Gordon and Margaret (Silver) Miller. Neal attended Massena Schools and earned his GED. On August 31, 1957 he married Anna Duprey. Together they raised four children. Anna predeceased him on December 10, 2017.
House damaged by falling tree
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus has been arrested. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 63-year-old Daniel Trahan of Watertown. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,...
Box lacrosse to come to Alex Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Imagine heading to Alexandria Bay to the arena next June or July for a box lacrosse game. One north country resident has that in mind as he plans on bringing the sport to the area. Say hello to the Thousand Islands Spirits, the newest...
City of Watertown Fire Department is hurting for ladder trucks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “We need ladder trucks right now to be able to do our jobs, and the two that we need to use are both out of service,” said Matt Timerman, Chief of the City of Watertown Fire Department. The City of Watertown Fire Department...
Ronald W. Pierce, 67, of Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald Pierce, 67, of Croghan, New York, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2022. He will be missed by his wife of 40 years, Sue; children, son Chris, daughter-in-law Stephanie, daughter, Nicole, and grandchildren, Elijah and Emma. Ron left a significant impact on the world around him.
Watertown celebrates the Christmas season with a tree lighting and parade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city flipped the switch Friday night, turning on the lights on its Christmas tree. With a cheer, the city celebrated the start of the most wonderful time of the year. This year, the decorated tree is on Washington Street at City Hall, rather than...
