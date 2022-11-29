ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen gun from Vermont found during Greenfield traffic stop

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from different states are facing charges after Massachusetts State Police conducted a traffic stop in Greenfield last week.

Two suspects allegedly stole elderly person’s wallet and went on shopping spree

On November 22nd a traffic stop was conducted at around 11 p.m. when a Trooper performed a random RMV computer inquiry on a Nissan Maxima with Pennsylvania license plates traveling on Route 2 westbound just before I-91 in Greenfield. The vehicle’s registration was inactive since January 2021.

The Trooper saw a passenger in the back seat moving around in a strange manner before the vehicle came to a stop. The driver identified as 49-year-old Nathan Hazlett of Brattleboro, Vermont did not have a license to drive.

An inventory search of the vehicle was conducted before being towed. Troopers found multiple used syringes and other paraphernalia used in the consumption of illegal narcotics. A loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol was found inside a fanny pack under the seat just forward of where the rear seat passenger, identified as 20-year-old Carlos Davila of New London, Connecticut was seated.

The firearm serial number revealed it was reported stolen out of Vermont. Davila and Hazlett were arrested, and the third occupant was released without charges.

Nathan Hazlett is being charged with the following:

  • Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Motor Vehicle Equipment Violation

Carlos Davila is being charged with the following:

  • Illegal Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of Ammunition without FID Card
  • Furnishing False Name to Police
  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Fugitive from Justice on Court Warrant

Davila initially gave police a false name and Troopers at the barracks found he had an active arrest warrant out of Connecticut. His bail was set at $25,000.

Brent Shaw
3d ago

just one? i would put a large sum of money saying that most of Vermonts stolen guns are in the greatwr Springfield Mass area

WWLP

WWLP

