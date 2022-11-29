Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
12-year-old girl dead, boy held in Muldoon shooting
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed in Muldoon Tuesday night, and a juvenile boy is in custody, according to Anchorage police. Police have released few details about the shooting, saying the investigation is ongoing. According to an Anchorage Police Department statement, officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to reports...
kinyradio.com
Alaska man sentenced to 12 years for 2021 multiple vehicle crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Christopher Lee Jordan Tuesday to serve a composite sentence of 20 years with eight years suspended for striking six vehicles while driving under the influence of drugs last fall. He was sentenced for two counts of assault in the...
kinyradio.com
Wasilla Man indicted on federal kidnapping and firearm charges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging a Wasilla man with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anderson was arrested on November 3 by Alaska State Troopers and remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex. He is...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating Muldoon homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a Muldoon neighborhood homicide after getting reports of a shooting Tuesday evening. According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, swing shift patrol officers responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting south of East 20th Avenue.
ktoo.org
Rise in fentanyl in Alaska prompts switch to stronger overdose reversal drug
Naloxone is the overdose-reversing drug that is becoming more and more prevalent as the nation battles an opioid epidemic. Alaska State Troopers carry naloxone in case they need to revive someone who has overdosed on opioids. For a while, they were using Narcan, a brand name as synonymous to naloxone as Kleenex is to tissues.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage man arrested in carjackings now charged with murder
Anchorage police say a man in a dispute with two relatives shot and killed a bystander trying to help, days before he allegedly stole two cars during a crosstown spree of crimes. The charges against Anthony Tinker III, 29, describe him as suffering from mental health issues in both cases....
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man sentenced in stabbing of 74-year-old woman at assisted living facility
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison following an attempted murder at an assisted living facility on July Fourth of 2019. According to a press release from the Department of Law, 31-year-old Rigoberto Walker was sentenced to 40 years in prison and an additional 10-year probationary period after his release.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff now facing charges in homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who was taken into custody following a standoff earlier this month has now been charged in a homicide investigation, according to a news release from Anchorage police. Anthony C. Tinker III, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and tampering...
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod veteran Hugh Neff says he was denied entry to 2023 race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veteran musher Hugh Neff was denied entry for the 2023 Iditarod by the Iditarod Trail Committee, he said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. “Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but Iditarod rejected my entry,” he wrote in the social post. “Pretty sad when one of the finest teams in Alaska is not allowed to go to Nome. There’s other races to enjoy but this definitely isn’t the same Event that Joe Redington created. A sad day for Alaskan mushing history. God Bless Jim Lanier Northern Whites kennel.”
alaskasnewssource.com
An Anchorage woman is nominated as a CNN Hero of the year
NTSB urges inspections of Bell 407 helicopters following crash investigation findings. National Transportation Safety Board is urging immediate action following investigation findings of a helicopter crash that happened on June 8th, 2022 near Kalea, Hawaii. Updated: 14 hours ago. Friday's top headlines and stories from across the state. Bridge Builders...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District investigating series of school break-ins
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said at least five schools have been broken into since the start of the school year, including one elementary school that has been hit three times. District Spokesperson Lisa Miller said the thefts involve cash gift cards, and computer equipment. They’ve been...
alaskasnewssource.com
Victims of Anchorage man accused of scamming 91 Alaskans out of more than $14M speak out
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of potential victims came forward to the Division of Banking and Securities following the publication by Alaska’s News Source of an alleged fraudulent multi-million-dollar investment scheme, DBS officials said. “Since your story aired, we are now in touch with people who have made investments...
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 million
Two Swedish immigrants who arrived in Alaska at the turn of the 20th century lay could lay claims to being Alaska's most generous couple, having been responsible for $500 million in grants and donations to Alaskan organizations.
Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/ Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)
alaskasnewssource.com
NTSB urges inspections of Bell 407 helicopters following crash investigation findings
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board is urging immediate action following an investigation of a helicopter crash that occurred on June 8 of this year near Kalea, Hawaii. According to a report from the NTSB, the pilot and the five passengers on board sustained injuries that ranged from minor to serious, and immediate action is required to prevent the issue from happening in similar aircraft.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bridge Builders of Anchorage hosting Diversity Festival Saturday
James Johnson is an award-winning Tlingit artist and carver who is taking Tlingit art to places it’s never been before, all while embracing his heritage. Nonprofit gives Mat-Su residents an invite to their table this Thanksgiving. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM AKST. If you have yet to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Some new details in Chickaloon plane crash released in preliminary report
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board offers a few new details surrounding a plane crash that killed one person last month. On Nov. 10 pilot Joshua Seagrave was flying a Piper PA-18 along the Matanuska River when his plane collided with an...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Anchorage, AK
Anchorage in Alaska is popular for its nature trails and glaciers. Most outdoor recreation areas in this city are also free of charge. In 1915, Anchorage saw development within its community when Congress constructed and completed the only federally-owned railroad in the country. Agriculture sprung and made Anchorage a popular...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are...
Alaska election certification is Tuesday, but questions remain in a Wasilla House district that judge has frozen
The Alaska Division of Elections is set to certify the Nov. 8 election on Tuesday. Barring challenges for recounts, that’s the final word about who won in all races — except one unusual race, in which the winner prevailed by over 50%. The State Review Board, made up...
