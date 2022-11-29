ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskapublic.org

12-year-old girl dead, boy held in Muldoon shooting

A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed in Muldoon Tuesday night, and a juvenile boy is in custody, according to Anchorage police. Police have released few details about the shooting, saying the investigation is ongoing. According to an Anchorage Police Department statement, officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to reports...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska man sentenced to 12 years for 2021 multiple vehicle crash

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Christopher Lee Jordan Tuesday to serve a composite sentence of 20 years with eight years suspended for striking six vehicles while driving under the influence of drugs last fall. He was sentenced for two counts of assault in the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Wasilla Man indicted on federal kidnapping and firearm charges

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging a Wasilla man with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anderson was arrested on November 3 by Alaska State Troopers and remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex. He is...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police investigating Muldoon homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a Muldoon neighborhood homicide after getting reports of a shooting Tuesday evening. According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, swing shift patrol officers responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting south of East 20th Avenue.
ANCHORAGE, AK
ktoo.org

Rise in fentanyl in Alaska prompts switch to stronger overdose reversal drug

Naloxone is the overdose-reversing drug that is becoming more and more prevalent as the nation battles an opioid epidemic. Alaska State Troopers carry naloxone in case they need to revive someone who has overdosed on opioids. For a while, they were using Narcan, a brand name as synonymous to naloxone as Kleenex is to tissues.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage man arrested in carjackings now charged with murder

Anchorage police say a man in a dispute with two relatives shot and killed a bystander trying to help, days before he allegedly stole two cars during a crosstown spree of crimes. The charges against Anthony Tinker III, 29, describe him as suffering from mental health issues in both cases....
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage man sentenced in stabbing of 74-year-old woman at assisted living facility

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison following an attempted murder at an assisted living facility on July Fourth of 2019. According to a press release from the Department of Law, 31-year-old Rigoberto Walker was sentenced to 40 years in prison and an additional 10-year probationary period after his release.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff now facing charges in homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who was taken into custody following a standoff earlier this month has now been charged in a homicide investigation, according to a news release from Anchorage police. Anthony C. Tinker III, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and tampering...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Iditarod veteran Hugh Neff says he was denied entry to 2023 race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veteran musher Hugh Neff was denied entry for the 2023 Iditarod by the Iditarod Trail Committee, he said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. “Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but Iditarod rejected my entry,” he wrote in the social post. “Pretty sad when one of the finest teams in Alaska is not allowed to go to Nome. There’s other races to enjoy but this definitely isn’t the same Event that Joe Redington created. A sad day for Alaskan mushing history. God Bless Jim Lanier Northern Whites kennel.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

An Anchorage woman is nominated as a CNN Hero of the year

NTSB urges inspections of Bell 407 helicopters following crash investigation findings. National Transportation Safety Board is urging immediate action following investigation findings of a helicopter crash that happened on June 8th, 2022 near Kalea, Hawaii. Updated: 14 hours ago. Friday's top headlines and stories from across the state. Bridge Builders...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage School District investigating series of school break-ins

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said at least five schools have been broken into since the start of the school year, including one elementary school that has been hit three times. District Spokesperson Lisa Miller said the thefts involve cash gift cards, and computer equipment. They’ve been...
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/ Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

NTSB urges inspections of Bell 407 helicopters following crash investigation findings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board is urging immediate action following an investigation of a helicopter crash that occurred on June 8 of this year near Kalea, Hawaii. According to a report from the NTSB, the pilot and the five passengers on board sustained injuries that ranged from minor to serious, and immediate action is required to prevent the issue from happening in similar aircraft.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Bridge Builders of Anchorage hosting Diversity Festival Saturday

James Johnson is an award-winning Tlingit artist and carver who is taking Tlingit art to places it’s never been before, all while embracing his heritage. Nonprofit gives Mat-Su residents an invite to their table this Thanksgiving. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM AKST. If you have yet to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Some new details in Chickaloon plane crash released in preliminary report

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board offers a few new details surrounding a plane crash that killed one person last month. On Nov. 10 pilot Joshua Seagrave was flying a Piper PA-18 along the Matanuska River when his plane collided with an...
WASILLA, AK
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Anchorage, AK

Anchorage in Alaska is popular for its nature trails and glaciers. Most outdoor recreation areas in this city are also free of charge. In 1915, Anchorage saw development within its community when Congress constructed and completed the only federally-owned railroad in the country. Agriculture sprung and made Anchorage a popular...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision

Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are...
ANCHORAGE, AK

