tatler.com
Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption
Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Dwyane Wade Formally Responds to Ex-Wife's Objection to Daughter Zaya's Name Change
Watch: Dwyane Wade Defends Petition for Daughter Zaya's Name & Gender Change. Dwyane Wade is firing back after his ex-wife objected to his request of legally changing their daughter Zaya Wade's name and gender. According to court documents obtained by E! News Nov. 30, the NBA star's response, filed in...
Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch
Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
Violet Affleck Is So Grown Up During Rare White House Appearance
Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl—whose dad is Ben Affleck—stepped...
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding
Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint. The Oklahoma native—known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait"—died at the age of 37 on Nov. 26. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.
GMA's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Shut Down Instagrams After Vacay
Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking a break from Instagram. The GMA3: What You Need To Know anchors have seemingly deactivated their respective accounts on the social...
Cheating Rumors Erupt in Real Housewives of Potomac's Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating rumors aimed at several of the ladies.
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over "Grief" of Jarrette Divorce
Watch: Love Is Blind's Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over Jarrette Divorce. Iyanna McNeely recently got candid about the end of a chapter. The Love Is Blind star, who wed Jarrette Jones on the Netflix series, shared her thoughts around the time her and Jarrette's divorce was finalized. "It is...
Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Dating Again After 2016 Breakup From Ex Will Kopelman
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Talks Sister Act 3 & Dating Life on Drew. Fifty first dates? Drew Barrymore gets it. Two months after revealing she's been celibate for the last six years, the talk show host shared another personal update. On the Dec. 1 episode of her eponymous talk show, Drew, 47, told Whoopi Goldberg that she was finally dating again, saying, "Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried."
Why Mila Kunis Crowned Herself the “Queen” of Annoying Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are two strings very much attached. The actress recently detailed how she spends time in their shared office when the both of them are working, which includes...
Ashton Kutcher Does First Sit-Down Interview With Twin Brother in The Checkup Trailer
Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher and his brother are reflecting on his recent health scare. In the upcoming Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the That ‘70s Show alum recounts his Aug. 8 diagnosis with the rare autoimmune disease vasculitis. And as the Nov. 30 trailer shows, Ashton's twin brother Michael Kutcher joins him on the emotional journey.
Jake Flint's Rep Shuts Down Rumor About Singer's Cause of Death
Jake Flint's publicist is setting the record straight on details of the singer's sudden death. Days after Flint died, his rep, Clif Doyal, spoke out to shut down a rumor that recently surfaced on social media about his passing. "I am the official publicist for Jake Flint and his family,"...
Khloe Kardashian Sends Vanessa Bryant Gingerbread House With Sweet Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out After $16 Mil Victory Against L.A. County. Khloe Kardashian's gift to Vanessa Bryant was sent with love. Vanessa revealed that The Kardashians star sent her a gingerbread house this holiday season with a heartwarming detail that paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, who Vanessa welcomed with husband Kobe in addition to children Natalia, 19, Capri, 3, and Bianka, 5.
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo on First Birthday
Watch: Maralee Nichols Speaks Out on Tristan Thompson Relationship. The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day, ringing in the milestone with festive surprises. As seen in a video shared to Instagram Stories, Maralee's home was decorated with a blue-and-white balloon arch in honor of Theo.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's New Beauty Collab Is Even Steamier Than Expected
Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover. Megan Fox's newest beauty endeavor is as sharp as nails—literally. The Jennifer's Body actress joined forces with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to release a spellbinding nail polish collection under his label UN/DN LAQR. But this isn't your basic collab, as the couple chose shades that hold special meanings.
See Pregnant Gina Rodriguez’s Smooth Salsa Moves While Dancing on Vacation
Watch: Gina Rodriguez Is Excited to Enter Motherhood. Gina Rodriguez is ringing in motherhood with a dance. Choreographer Lyrik Cruz shared a video of him dancing alongside the pregnant actress during a Thanksgiving getaway in Oregon. In the clip posted Nov. 25, Lyrik is seen leading Gina—donned in a yellow maxi dress—through spins while salsa singer Héctor Lavoe's "Mi Gente" plays in the background.
