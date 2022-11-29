ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch

Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids

Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding

Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint. The Oklahoma native—known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait"—died at the age of 37 on Nov. 26. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.
Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Dating Again After 2016 Breakup From Ex Will Kopelman

Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Talks Sister Act 3 & Dating Life on Drew. Fifty first dates? Drew Barrymore gets it. Two months after revealing she's been celibate for the last six years, the talk show host shared another personal update. On the Dec. 1 episode of her eponymous talk show, Drew, 47, told Whoopi Goldberg that she was finally dating again, saying, "Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried."
Ashton Kutcher Does First Sit-Down Interview With Twin Brother in The Checkup Trailer

Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher and his brother are reflecting on his recent health scare. In the upcoming Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the That ‘70s Show alum recounts his Aug. 8 diagnosis with the rare autoimmune disease vasculitis. And as the Nov. 30 trailer shows, Ashton's twin brother Michael Kutcher joins him on the emotional journey.
Khloe Kardashian Sends Vanessa Bryant Gingerbread House With Sweet Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Watch: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out After $16 Mil Victory Against L.A. County. Khloe Kardashian's gift to Vanessa Bryant was sent with love. Vanessa revealed that The Kardashians star sent her a gingerbread house this holiday season with a heartwarming detail that paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, who Vanessa welcomed with husband Kobe in addition to children Natalia, 19, Capri, 3, and Bianka, 5.
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo on First Birthday

Watch: Maralee Nichols Speaks Out on Tristan Thompson Relationship. The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day, ringing in the milestone with festive surprises. As seen in a video shared to Instagram Stories, Maralee's home was decorated with a blue-and-white balloon arch in honor of Theo.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's New Beauty Collab Is Even Steamier Than Expected

Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover. Megan Fox's newest beauty endeavor is as sharp as nails—literally. The Jennifer's Body actress joined forces with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to release a spellbinding nail polish collection under his label UN/DN LAQR. But this isn't your basic collab, as the couple chose shades that hold special meanings.
See Pregnant Gina Rodriguez’s Smooth Salsa Moves While Dancing on Vacation

Watch: Gina Rodriguez Is Excited to Enter Motherhood. Gina Rodriguez is ringing in motherhood with a dance. Choreographer Lyrik Cruz shared a video of him dancing alongside the pregnant actress during a Thanksgiving getaway in Oregon. In the clip posted Nov. 25, Lyrik is seen leading Gina—donned in a yellow maxi dress—through spins while salsa singer Héctor Lavoe's "Mi Gente" plays in the background.
