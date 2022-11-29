ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Recently Dropped To 100 Pounds While ‘Unwell’: ‘It Was Really Scary’

By Sara Whitman
 3 days ago
Image Credit: AWNewYork/Shutterstock

Model Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about her recent drastic weight loss, which left her weighing in at just 100 pounds. The 31-year-old star got candid about the “really scary” time in her life on the Nov. 29 episode of the High Low podcast and revealed stress caused her to shed so many pounds. “I think trauma lives in the body, that’s been my experience,” she told host Mia Khalifa. “When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary.”

The mother of one then confirmed she has since put on weight. “For me, it’s a huge game-changer and how I know I’m happy,” she explained. The mother of one’s frankness about her mental state came under two months after she and her ex-husband and father to her 20-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear, Sebastian Bear-McClard, filed for divorce amid months of breakup rumors. Her newly rejuvenated state of mind also came two weeks after she and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson were confirmed to be an item.

Emily Ratajkowski revealed stress caused her to drop a great deal of weight, but she has gained it back now that her mental health is better (Photo: AWNewYork/Shutterstock)

“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the 29-year-old comedian told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Nov. 29.

Pete is so wonderstruck by Emily that he sees a long-term future with her, according to HL‘s insider. “[Pete] talks about [Emily] nonstop to his friends, and he has told multiple people that she is the girl of his dreams,” they divulged. “As of right now, he is not seeing anyone else, and she told him that she is not either. They seem like the perfect match, and they are very attracted to each other.”

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s romance is brand new, as it was just confirmed in Nov. 2022 (Photo: Michael Simon/Shutterstock)

Pete is Emily’s first known boyfriend since her breakup with Sebastian and Pete’s first romance since his shocking split from Kim Kardashian, 42. Although Pete and Kim once saw a future together, it appears they have both moved on and Kim is even happy for Pete, according to another insider for HollywoodLife. “Kim has known Emily for some time and she approves of them dating each other,” a person close to the Kardashians star revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks it is cute and she is legit happy that he found someone that is more his speed and on the same wavelength as him.

They continued, “They live in the same city, they are close in age, and they have worked on several projects together, including the photo shoot that they both spoke about. She is heavily immersed in the New York City scene, just as he is. They know a lot of the same people and run in the same crowds, so Kim feels that they are a good match for each other.”

OKLAHOMA STATE
