This Alaskan couple has given away $500 millionAsh JurbergAlaska State
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
ktoo.org
Rise in fentanyl in Alaska prompts switch to stronger overdose reversal drug
Naloxone is the overdose-reversing drug that is becoming more and more prevalent as the nation battles an opioid epidemic. Alaska State Troopers carry naloxone in case they need to revive someone who has overdosed on opioids. For a while, they were using Narcan, a brand name as synonymous to naloxone as Kleenex is to tissues.
kinyradio.com
Alaska man sentenced to 12 years for 2021 multiple vehicle crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Christopher Lee Jordan Tuesday to serve a composite sentence of 20 years with eight years suspended for striking six vehicles while driving under the influence of drugs last fall. He was sentenced for two counts of assault in the...
alaskapublic.org
12-year-old girl dead, boy held in Muldoon shooting
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed in Muldoon Tuesday night, and a juvenile boy is in custody, according to Anchorage police. Police have released few details about the shooting, saying the investigation is ongoing. According to an Anchorage Police Department statement, officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to reports...
kinyradio.com
Anchorage man sentenced to 40 years for attempted murder
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This week, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston sentenced 31-year-old Rigoberto Guillermo Walker to serve 40 years in prison for the attempted murder of a 74-year-old woman in 2019. Walker was convicted at trial by an Anchorage jury in May 2022. At trial, the evidence showed...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating Muldoon homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a Muldoon neighborhood homicide after getting reports of a shooting Tuesday evening. According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, swing shift patrol officers responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting south of East 20th Avenue.
alaskasnewssource.com
An Anchorage woman is nominated as a CNN Hero of the year
NTSB urges inspections of Bell 407 helicopters following crash investigation findings. National Transportation Safety Board is urging immediate action following investigation findings of a helicopter crash that happened on June 8th, 2022 near Kalea, Hawaii. Updated: 14 hours ago. Friday's top headlines and stories from across the state. Bridge Builders...
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 million
Two Swedish immigrants who arrived in Alaska at the turn of the 20th century lay could lay claims to being Alaska's most generous couple, having been responsible for $500 million in grants and donations to Alaskan organizations.
alaskasnewssource.com
Victims of Anchorage man accused of scamming 91 Alaskans out of more than $14M speak out
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of potential victims came forward to the Division of Banking and Securities following the publication by Alaska’s News Source of an alleged fraudulent multi-million-dollar investment scheme, DBS officials said. “Since your story aired, we are now in touch with people who have made investments...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage man arrested in carjackings now charged with murder
Anchorage police say a man in a dispute with two relatives shot and killed a bystander trying to help, days before he allegedly stole two cars during a crosstown spree of crimes. The charges against Anthony Tinker III, 29, describe him as suffering from mental health issues in both cases....
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff now facing charges in homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who was taken into custody following a standoff earlier this month has now been charged in a homicide investigation, according to a news release from Anchorage police. Anthony C. Tinker III, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and tampering...
Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/ Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District investigating series of school break-ins
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said at least five schools have been broken into since the start of the school year, including one elementary school that has been hit three times. District Spokesperson Lisa Miller said the thefts involve cash gift cards, and computer equipment. They’ve been...
alaskasnewssource.com
Bridge Builders of Anchorage hosting Diversity Festival Saturday
James Johnson is an award-winning Tlingit artist and carver who is taking Tlingit art to places it’s never been before, all while embracing his heritage. Nonprofit gives Mat-Su residents an invite to their table this Thanksgiving. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM AKST. If you have yet to...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Anchorage, AK
Anchorage in Alaska is popular for its nature trails and glaciers. Most outdoor recreation areas in this city are also free of charge. In 1915, Anchorage saw development within its community when Congress constructed and completed the only federally-owned railroad in the country. Agriculture sprung and made Anchorage a popular...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are...
alaskalandmine.com
Anchorage shouldn’t close schools to score political points
The main reason for the Anchorage School District’s plan to close six elementary schools is not because it saves the district money. In fact, consolidating schools will actually reduce state funding and eventually cost the district in lost revenue. Instead, the reason is because the district is trying to...
alaskapublic.org
‘I watched it rapidly turn into absolute chaos’: Inside the deepening dysfunction at North Star psychiatric hospital
Nick Petito saw a lot in the six months he worked at North Star hospital in Anchorage. Petito wasn’t a therapist. He wasn’t a social worker. He was the maintenance manager, charged with fixing what was physically broken at Alaska’s only psychiatric hospital for children. It was...
alaskafish.news
Salmon and halibut and king crab, oh my!
Busy lineup of Alaska fish meetings begins with Bristol Bay. The Alaska Board of Fisheries (BOF) began its meetings that focus on Bristol Bay today (Nov. 29) and will continue through December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The BOF will take up 52 management proposals for the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Vietnam veteran lands the trophy elk he’s been after for 26 years
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Never underestimate the kindness of strangers, which is something Carl White now knows all too well. The Vietnam veteran was surprised to be the recipient of a donated hunt at the Northern Lights Elk Ranch of Alaska last month, giving him a unique opportunity to bag that bull elk he’s been after for 26 years.
kdlg.org
Day 2: Notes from the Bristol Bay Board of Fish meeting
The 2022 Board of Fish Bristol Bay meeting is underway from Nov. 29 - Dec. 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. KDLG's Izzy Ross is at the meeting. Here are her notes. Find proposals, changes and department reports on the board's website by clicking here. Stream live audio...
