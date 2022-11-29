ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

New pet supply store in downtown Dayton holds grand opening today

A new pet supply store with pet food delivery, a self-serve dog bathing station and more is holding a grand opening celebration today in downtown Dayton. Norman’s Pet Supply Co is located at 225 N. Main Street next to Flying Pizza in a space that formerly housed Strings Attached, a knitting supply store.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cedar Point’s ‘Wild Mouse’ rollercoaster track complete

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cedar Point’s newest rollercoaster ride, the Wild Mouse, is one step closer to being finished. The ride’s track is now complete, according to the amusement park. The park shared photos of the rollercoaster on Facebook, asking who is ready to take a ride in a cheese car in 2023.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

A little bit of Christmas

Cindy Lambert, of Sidney, reaches to turn on her model of people skating under a bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The bridge was one of the models she has on display at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. The display features a church, carousel, popcorn wagon, nut stand a couple houses and Santa’s workshop. Figurines are placed around the structures with cotton snow covering the ground. Lambert has collected the models and figurines for five years. Lambert said she setup the Christmas scene for the enjoyment of senior center members.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

District Market opens in downtown Dayton with several food vendors

A new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items is opening Thursday, Dec. 1, on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Oregon District. District Market is a new marketplace where small businesses can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

‘Operation Happy Holidays’: Grinch arrested in Bellefontaine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One Ohio city made a special arrest this holiday season. According to the Bellefontaine Police Department, officers arrested the Grinch during ‘Operation Happy Holidays.’ On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the police department announced on Facebook that they had caught the suspect as he allegedly was heading out to cause mischief in the […]
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Ohio Couple Delivers Packages After FedEx Driver Dumps Them

A couple in Ohio delivers packers after a FedEx driver dumps them on the side of the road. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine were headed home on Black Friday after spending time with family when they spotted a FedEx delivery truck parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. Raisch says it looked like the delivery driver was throwing packages on the side of the road, so they turned around to investigate.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church

A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.
HILLSBORO, OH
dayton.com

November business news in Dayton: 3 openings, 2 closings, 7 project updates

Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. Walmart calls newly remodeled Beavercreek location a ‘store of the future’. The Beavercreek Walmart Supercenter was recently remodeled into a “store of the future,” according to Walmart officials, who...
DAYTON, OH
eyeofthetigernews.com

RHS student captures the moment

Junior Tiffany Plourd has been around photography her whole life and has always had the passion for it. Plourd doesn’t only do photography for herself, but she also does it for the people around her. “I started doing photography when I was really little because my mom was a...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton.com

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village starts tonight

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village will be celebrated this weekend, starting tonight. Experience small town charm as historic downtown Waynesville transforms into an old-time quaint shopping district ... just like a scene taken out of a Hallmark movie, said Kelly Miller, executive director of the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Theatre Guild mourns loss of longtime member Fred Blumenthal

Actor/director/designer devoted over 60 years to community theater. Fred Blumenthal, a member of the Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame who devoted over 60 years of service to the Dayton Theatre Guild, died Monday, Nov. 21. He was 86. Blumenthal, a pillar of the Dayton arts community, loved the stage. He...
DAYTON, OH

