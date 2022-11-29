Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
dayton.com
New pet supply store in downtown Dayton holds grand opening today
A new pet supply store with pet food delivery, a self-serve dog bathing station and more is holding a grand opening celebration today in downtown Dayton. Norman’s Pet Supply Co is located at 225 N. Main Street next to Flying Pizza in a space that formerly housed Strings Attached, a knitting supply store.
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
NBC4 Columbus
Cedar Point’s ‘Wild Mouse’ rollercoaster track complete
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cedar Point’s newest rollercoaster ride, the Wild Mouse, is one step closer to being finished. The ride’s track is now complete, according to the amusement park. The park shared photos of the rollercoaster on Facebook, asking who is ready to take a ride in a cheese car in 2023.
Sidney Daily News
A little bit of Christmas
Cindy Lambert, of Sidney, reaches to turn on her model of people skating under a bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The bridge was one of the models she has on display at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. The display features a church, carousel, popcorn wagon, nut stand a couple houses and Santa’s workshop. Figurines are placed around the structures with cotton snow covering the ground. Lambert has collected the models and figurines for five years. Lambert said she setup the Christmas scene for the enjoyment of senior center members.
dayton.com
District Market opens in downtown Dayton with several food vendors
A new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items is opening Thursday, Dec. 1, on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Oregon District. District Market is a new marketplace where small businesses can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
‘Operation Happy Holidays’: Grinch arrested in Bellefontaine
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One Ohio city made a special arrest this holiday season. According to the Bellefontaine Police Department, officers arrested the Grinch during ‘Operation Happy Holidays.’ On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the police department announced on Facebook that they had caught the suspect as he allegedly was heading out to cause mischief in the […]
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Ohio Couple Delivers Packages After FedEx Driver Dumps Them
A couple in Ohio delivers packers after a FedEx driver dumps them on the side of the road. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine were headed home on Black Friday after spending time with family when they spotted a FedEx delivery truck parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. Raisch says it looked like the delivery driver was throwing packages on the side of the road, so they turned around to investigate.
Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
Times Gazette
Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church
A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.
dayton.com
November business news in Dayton: 3 openings, 2 closings, 7 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. Walmart calls newly remodeled Beavercreek location a ‘store of the future’. The Beavercreek Walmart Supercenter was recently remodeled into a “store of the future,” according to Walmart officials, who...
Crews respond to commercial fire in Riverside
Authorities received a call at 5:26 on the report of a commercial fire at Flying Ace Express Car Wash in Riverside.
eyeofthetigernews.com
RHS student captures the moment
Junior Tiffany Plourd has been around photography her whole life and has always had the passion for it. Plourd doesn’t only do photography for herself, but she also does it for the people around her. “I started doing photography when I was really little because my mom was a...
Woman facing eviction claims someone is cashing rent payments
A grandmother slapped with eviction for not paying rent claims someone is cashing money orders sent to her landlord.
Crews respond to Huber Heights Taco Bell fire
Dispatch reported that the call for the fire came in at 5:16 a.m. and crews are currently on scene.
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
dayton.com
Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village starts tonight
Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village will be celebrated this weekend, starting tonight. Experience small town charm as historic downtown Waynesville transforms into an old-time quaint shopping district ... just like a scene taken out of a Hallmark movie, said Kelly Miller, executive director of the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
dayton.com
Dayton Theatre Guild mourns loss of longtime member Fred Blumenthal
Actor/director/designer devoted over 60 years to community theater. Fred Blumenthal, a member of the Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame who devoted over 60 years of service to the Dayton Theatre Guild, died Monday, Nov. 21. He was 86. Blumenthal, a pillar of the Dayton arts community, loved the stage. He...
Police seek Dayton parade shooting suspect: Reward offered
On Nov. 25, shortly after the Dayton Children’s Parade began, police said a group of more than 20 juveniles got into a fight between the Boston Stoker and Key Bank building.
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
