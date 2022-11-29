Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Bears Are Trending Toward Perfect 2023 NFL Draft Position
While losses pile up, Bears trending toward perfect draft position originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you gave Bears general manager Ryan Poles some truth serum, he'd probably tell you the 2022 season has gone about as well as he could have hoped as it pertains to the direction of the rebuild.
Podcast: NHL Draft Analyst Corey Pronman on 2023 Class, Blackhawks Prospects
Podcast: Corey Pronman on 2023 draft class, Hawks prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview The Athletic's NHL Draft analyst Corey Pronman to discuss the 2023 class and the Blackhawks' farm system. Who is Connor Bedard's NHL comparable? How good is Adam Fantilli? Is Leo Carlsson ahead of Matvei Michkov? Plus, Pronman shares his thoughts on Chicago's top prospects like Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar and Lukas Reichel.
Psych! Justin Fields Full Participant in Bears Practice on Thursday
Psych! Justin Fields practiced in full on Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just hours after Luke Getsy said he expected Justin Fields to remain limited all week, Fields ended up being a full participant at Bears practice. The surprise came when the Bears released their injury report following...
Bears' Justin Fields Healthy Enough to Play Against Packers
Justin Fields has green light to start against Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is medically cleared to play against the Packers this Sunday. The Bears released their final injury report of the week on Friday, and Fields was a full participant for the second day in a row. More importantly, he had no injury designation next to his name. He’s not doubtful or questionable, he’s healthy.
No. 4 USC falls to Utah in Pac-12, all but ending CFP hope
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caleb Williams once again was starring in his own highlight video, breaking four tackles and finding himself in the open field for a 59-yard gain. No. 4 Southern California looked as if it would do whatever it wanted against No. 12 Utah and coast into the College Football Playoff. But, Williams pulled his hamstring on that play and was never the same. Neither were the Trojans, whose hope for a spot in the College Football Playoff all but ended as Utah rolled to a 47-24 win in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night. “Our play didn’t really resemble the way we played the majority of this year,” first-year USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “Disappointed with some of the missed opportunities out there, but that’s the name of the game when you get to this level in these kind of games against good football teams. You’ve got to go play good football to win, and we didn’t do it.”
Report: Guardians Offered Ex-White Sox 1B José Abreu 3-Year Deal
How Abreu almost landed with White Sox division rival originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. José Abreu signing with the Astros might have been “emotional” to the White Sox, but it could’ve been a lot worse. The Guardians had “significant interest” in Abreu before he signed...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0