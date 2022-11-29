ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
TOPTON, PA
WBRE

Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies from injuries in vehicle fire

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County has died after being involved in a vehicle fire last month. The Lehigh County coroner says George Swan, 76, of Dallas Township, died on Thursday from burns. The vehicle fire happened on November 9 just before 1 p.m. at his...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Man arrested on gun, drug charges in Cumru traffic stop

A 20-year-old Lancaster man faces a felony charge after he was found in possession of a ghost gun, marijuana and a bottle of whiskey when a Cumru Township police officer pulled him over on Route 222 for an expired temporary license plate, according to investigators. Ramcy Qui Qui of Lancaster...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Killed In Glasgow Head-On Collision Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 27, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Doran, 45, of Elkton, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday night in the...
NEWARK, DE
FOX 43

One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Arrest Birdsboro Man Attempting to Flee

UNION TOWNSHIP (BERKS) – A 34-year-old Birdsboro man was arrested for allegedly fleeing and eluding Pennsylvania State Police, and also faced a variety of other charges, after troopers said he sought to escape them in a car at the intersection of Washington and Cross streets, according to a report issued Monday (Nov. 28, 2022) from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
BIRDSBORO, PA
Newswatch 16

Magistrate in Monroe County charged with crimes

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A magisterial district judge in Monroe County has been charged with multiple felonies, including theft, receiving stolen property, and lying to authorities. Judge John Caffese, 36, was appointed as the magistrate for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships in July. Police say he misrepresented his residency status...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
