Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly shooting on I-95 NB at Academy Road
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On I-95 In Philly: Report
State police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia, according to a report by 6ABC. Troopers were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-95 near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale neighborhood at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the outlet wrote. Sources told 6ABC that one...
WFMZ-TV Online
Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
Man dies from injuries in vehicle fire
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County has died after being involved in a vehicle fire last month. The Lehigh County coroner says George Swan, 76, of Dallas Township, died on Thursday from burns. The vehicle fire happened on November 9 just before 1 p.m. at his...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: 2 suspects steal ATM from North Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is searching for two suspects who were caught stealing from a North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving. According to police, it was just after 5:00 a.m. when two men entered the Getty gas station at 2401 North Broad Street and took...
Multi-vehicle wreck involving overturned dump truck shuts 2 lanes of I-78 in Warren County
A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township temporarily shut two of the three lanes, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Department of Transportation report. A dump truck overturned in the crash east of exit 4, the DOT said. Emergency radio reports said five...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigating Route 33 crash in Plainfield Twp.
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A crash in Northampton County brought emergency crews to a wooded area off a highway. It happened off Route 33 North in Plainfield Township. It appears that a vehicle left the highway, went down an embankment, and ended up in the brush. It took first responders...
Mercury
Man arrested on gun, drug charges in Cumru traffic stop
A 20-year-old Lancaster man faces a felony charge after he was found in possession of a ghost gun, marijuana and a bottle of whiskey when a Cumru Township police officer pulled him over on Route 222 for an expired temporary license plate, according to investigators. Ramcy Qui Qui of Lancaster...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Glasgow Head-On Collision Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 27, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Doran, 45, of Elkton, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday night in the...
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
Chesco Construction Worker Crushed By 4,000-Pound Excavator: Dispatch
A worker in Chester County was hospitalized after his leg was pinned under a 4,000-pound construction vehicle, authorities say. Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Daily Voice that first responders were called to a home on Concord Avenue in Exton on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. The man was found in the front yard partially trapped beneath an excavator, they said.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Arrest Birdsboro Man Attempting to Flee
UNION TOWNSHIP (BERKS) – A 34-year-old Birdsboro man was arrested for allegedly fleeing and eluding Pennsylvania State Police, and also faced a variety of other charges, after troopers said he sought to escape them in a car at the intersection of Washington and Cross streets, according to a report issued Monday (Nov. 28, 2022) from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
Video recorded on victim's phone before his murder in Montco leads to arrest in Bucks Co.: Officials
According to police, the victim's iPhone was still recording video when detectives found it at the murder scene. Investigators reviewed the video and then made an arrest.
15-year-old in stolen vehicle led police on chase in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager driving a stolen vehicle led police on a chase on Nov. 26, according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department. East Cocalico Township Police say the 15-year-old from Terre Hill led police on a chase around midnight on N. Reading Road. He was arrested after driving over a […]
Magistrate in Monroe County charged with crimes
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A magisterial district judge in Monroe County has been charged with multiple felonies, including theft, receiving stolen property, and lying to authorities. Judge John Caffese, 36, was appointed as the magistrate for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships in July. Police say he misrepresented his residency status...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
Police investigating video connected to shooting of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer
The video shows the suspect walking up to the 37-year-old male PPA officer from behind and shooting him in the ear and shoulder.
wrnjradio.com
Wanted Warren County man accused of causing crash while on suspected fentanyl
FLORHAM PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – A Warren County man is accused of causing a crash while on suspected fentanyl. On Saturday, Nov. 26, shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Brooklake Road and Crescent Road for a motor vehicle crash, authorities said. Both vehicles...
