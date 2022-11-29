ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How to Watch ‘Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings’ in the US to See Where the ‘Love Island’ Winners Are Now

By Jason Pham
 3 days ago

If you voted for them to win Love Island , you may want to know how to watch Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings in the US online for free to see where they are now.

Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings follows Love Island UK season 8 winners, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, as they travel to Davide’s hometown in Italy and Ekin-Su’s hometown in Turkey to meet each other’s families and see where each of them were raised. The two-part series comes three months after Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island UK season 8 with 63.7 percent of the final vote in August 2022.



In an interview with ITV , Ekin-Su and Davide opened up about what it was like to meet each other’s friends and families for the first time. “I was a bit nervous to meet Davide’s dad as I hadn’t met him yet but I loved his dad. I’d already met his mum and his sister and before I went to Italy, I was always speaking to his mum and sister on WhatsApp,” Ekin-Su said. Davide added, “I wasn’t really nervous. I really loved Ekin’s grandma because we got along so well especially when we cooked together. My mum said that Ekin was a really good cook when they cooked together.”

The couple also revealed what they learned about each other from traveling together and visiting each other’s hometowns. “We already knew this but we learnt again that we are extremely alike. Ekin-Su is like a female version of me. We always say we are like copy and paste! We have the exact same banter and are always laughing,” Davide said. Ekin-Su added, “Yes, we are both so dorky! I realised that Davide’s family is really similar to my family. I loved that I got to see where Davide went to university and visit his family home. I learnt that he has amazing family values and he has a pure heart which I really love.”

So where can Americans stream Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings? Read on for how to watch Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings in the US online for free to see where the Love Island UK winners are now four months after filming ended.

When does Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings air?

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings airs on Monday, November 28, 2022, and Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) on ITV2.

How to watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US

How can one watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US? Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings is available to stream for free on ITV2’s website. To watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US, however, Americans will need a VPN , a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN , NordVPN and PureVPN —all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee . Read on for how to sign up for them to watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US.

Watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homcomings in the US With ExpressVPN



ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan . Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu , which has access to programs like the Real Housewives , Below Deck , The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial .

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account
  2. Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  3. Once you’ve installed Express VPN , enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  4. Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “UK” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu
  5. Visit the Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings page on ITV2’s website
  6. Sign in or create an account
  7. Watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US!
  8. To watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings live, click “Live” on ITV2’s website at the time listed above

Watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US With NordVPN



Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan . Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US with NordVPN’s free trial .

  1. Sign up for NordVPN and create an account
  2. Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu
  3. Once you’ve installed NordVPN , log into your account
  4. Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu
  5. Visit the Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings page on ITV2’s website
  6. Sign in or create an account
  7. Watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US!
  8. To watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings live, click “Live” on ITV2’s website at the time listed above

Watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US with PureVPN



Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN , which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan . Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US with PureVPN’s free trial .

  1. Sign up for PureVPN and create an account
  2. Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN ‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc.
  3. Click “Download the app”
  4. Once you’ve installed PureVPN , log into your account
  5. Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar
  6. Visit the Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings page on ITV2’s website
  7. Sign in or create an account
  8. Watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US!
  9. To watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings live, click “Live” on ITV2’s website at the time listed above

Who are Ekin-Su and Davide from Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings ?

Who are Ekin-Su and Davide from Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings ? Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were the winners of Love Island UK season 8 and won with 63.7 percent of the final vote. They both received the £50k prize. Ekin-Su, a 27-year-old from London, arrived on Love Island UK on day three, while Davide, a 27-year-old from Manchester, arrived on day one.

What is Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings about?

What is Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings about? Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings follows Love Island UK season 8 winners, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, as they travel to Davide’s hometown in Italy and Ekin-Su’s hometown in Turkey to meet each other’s families and see where both of them were raised. “For the first time since leaving the Love Island Villa, Davide will return to Italy and his hometown Frosinone with Ekin-Su by his side. But before he heads home, Davide will give Ekin-Su a taste of Italy as the pair embark on a whistle-stop tour of the Italian city of love, Verona, made famous by lovers Romeo and Juliet,” ITV2’s description of the show reads.

The description continues, “Then they will travel through the Tuscan valley and eventually jet off to Turkey, where they will visit Istanbul. Ekin-Su will introduce Davide to the acting colleagues she met while living and working as an actress in Turkey. They will also venture on a eight-hour road trip in a campervan to Ekin-Su’s family village of Odemis. As they spend a night sleeping in their motorhome, cue the drama of living in confined spaces.”

In an interview with ITV , Ekin-Su and Davide opened up about what it was like to visit each other’s hometowns. “I was really excited to meet all of Davide’s family as well as explore and learn more about Davide’s culture. I was so excited to go on the road trip because we talked about it in the Villa and it is surreal it has actually happened! I was also really looking forward to Davide driving us around,” Ekin-Su said. Davide added, “I was looking forward to meeting Ekin’s parents and all of her family in Turkey and also looking forward to her meeting my family in Italy. I always said in the Villa that I am looking forward to bringing Ekin-Su to Italy so I was just so excited to finally bring her to my country, show her around and take her to eat some good Italian food. We had such a good time together.”

The couple also talked about what it was like to return home for the first time after their Love Island UK season 8 win with their significant others by their side. “It was surreal at the beginning because I didn’t expect to go into the Villa and then fall in love and bring the person that I love to my hometown. But at the same time, I was so excited and really enjoyed all of those special moments. I will cherish them,” Davide said. Ekin-Su added, “It felt too good to be true, I kept thinking how are you here in Turkey with my grandma? It was honestly amazing.”

The two also revealed whether Ekin-Su learned any Italian and Davide learned any Turkish before traveling to each other’s home countries. “Ekin picked up a lot of Italian words when we were out there. I remember a little bit of what I learnt and I am still learning,” Davide said. Ekin-Su added, “Yes, I picked up a lot of phrases. I kept saying Buongiorno and Ciao Bella to everyone I met and I am still learning more Italian.”

Ekin-Su and Davide also told ITV about the highlights from visiting each other’s home countries. “Well I loved the Turkish bath experience. It is really warm in there and you have a massage after. I felt relaxed after it and I would recommend it to everyone. We also had a lovely romantic dinner in Italy and it reminded us of our last date in the Love Island Villa with the candles and lovely lights,” Davide said. Ekin-Su added, “Yes, I also really loved that date! I would suggest going to the countryside in Italy. I fell in love with Davide’s hometown because I want to live in the countryside one day, it would be so relaxing. I would love to grow my own fruit and vegetables. I would have my own wine bar as well.”

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings is available to stream on ITV2 with a VPN . Here’s how to watch it for free.



More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Love Island’ Australia in the US to See Which Aussies End Up Together This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you live in the states, you may want to know how to watch Love Island Australia in the US to see how the Aussies fare at love compared to the Brits and Americans. The Love Island franchise premiered in the United Kingdom in 2005. It was cancelled in 2006 and rebooted in 2015, which is when it became the reality TV dating show viewers know and love today. Love Island Australia premiered its first season in 2018 with winners Grant...
StyleCaster

Leo—Your December Horoscope Says Your Joy Is Infectious & it’s Lighting Up Every Room

You’re in the mood to party and your Leo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to indulge in what makes you happy. The holidays are alive, Sagittarius season is underway and the sun is currently moving through your fifth house of fun, romance and creativity. Don’t let anyone harsh your mellow, especially if your joy deserves to spread like wildfire! This month, you’re expressing yourself in newfound ways and reconnecting with what the world adores about you. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 11th house of community on December 1, you may feel frustrated by everyone’s need...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong

Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free

Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Treat Yourself Like Royalty During the Holidays

You’re completely on board with holiday shopping, because your Scorpio horoscope for December 2022 says you’re loving the dopamine hit of each purchase. Sagittarius season is underway, activating your second house of money, luxury and values. Extravagance is in the eye on the beholder, so give yourself permission to spend you money in a way that makes perfect sense to you. However, if you’re spending before you’ve paid off prior credit cards and you’re investing time and energy into someone who’s not reciprocating, it’s time to rethink your priorities. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your eighth house of...
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space

Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
StyleCaster

Capricorn—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Getting to Know the New & Improved You

If you feel like the universe has been ignoring you, think again. Your Capricorn horoscope for December 2022 proves that you’re definitely one of the main characters of the upcoming month, so stay tuned for a wild ride! Don’t judge the journey based on how it begins, because the slow pace of the Sagittarius sun transiting your sleepy and dreamy 12th house won’t last long. However, in the meantime, it could lead to some pretty emotional and spiritually healing developments. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your sixth house of health and routine on December 1, you may feel...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why

Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
StyleCaster

Taurus—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Stand Up For Yourself, Even if That Scares You

Your Taurus horoscope for December 2022 starts off on a passionate, but intense note. Sagittarius season is underway, bringing the sun to your eighth house of death and rebirth. And although this may coincide with the shedding of skin and the letting go of outdated attachments, it’s also healing you in ways you never knew you needed. However, Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini in your second house of pride and ownership on December 1, which may shine a light on ways you’ve been cheated out of what you deserve. If someone is taking more than you’ve offered and...
StyleCaster

Aries—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Coming Into Your Power, so Don’t Give Up Now

There’s a whole world out there to explore and your Aries horoscope for December 2022 wants you to spread your reach far and wide. Sagittarius season is lighting a fire in your ninth house of expansion and adventure, opening your eyes to greater depths and deeper experiences. Your increasing wanderlust and desire to see the world may leave you frustrated with things at home. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your third house of communication and close friends on December 1, you may feel tangled in a web of drama and ready to *finally* say your piece. Chances are,...
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch Hallmark Channel For Free Now That It’s Christmas Movie Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season for cheesy Christmas movies. If you love holiday films as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Hallmark Channel online for free to see the cheesy Christmas movies everyone will be talking about this season. Hallmark Channel launched in 1992 as a television network targeted toward families with a mix of original movies and TV shows mostly in the romance genre, as well as other acquired lifestyle programs. As of 2015, Hallmark Channel...
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Setting New Trends & Pioneering Big Ideas

You’re feeling inspired by your social impact and your Aquarius horoscope for December 2022 wants you to keep going! You’re leaving a positive mark on the world, especially lately. As the Sagittarius sun continues to move through your worldly and interconnected 11th house, the content you post and the information you share has the power to reach the most remote corners of the world. However, the 11th house also rules over social connections, and as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde on December 1, you may find that you’ve been growing frustrated about the lack of time you’ve been able to...
StyleCaster

When Does Harry & Meghan’s Netflix Documentary Come Out? Here’s the Release Date For ‘Harry & Meghan’

The release date for Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hotly anticipated documentary on Netflix is coming sooner than we thought. On December 1, 2022, a teaser trailer dropped without warning and sent royal fans, and skeptics, into a frenzy. So when does Harry and Meghan’s documentary come out? The documentary promises an intimate look into the lives of the two former British royals after they stood down from official duties on January 8, 2020. The move was highly divisive; some praised the couple for wanting to forge their own path away from the rigidity of the monarchy while...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

