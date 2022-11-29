Here’s How to Watch ‘Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings’ in the US to See Where the ‘Love Island’ Winners Are Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you voted for them to win Love Island , you may want to know how to watch Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings in the US online for free to see where they are now.

Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings follows Love Island UK season 8 winners, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, as they travel to Davide’s hometown in Italy and Ekin-Su’s hometown in Turkey to meet each other’s families and see where each of them were raised. The two-part series comes three months after Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island UK season 8 with 63.7 percent of the final vote in August 2022.

In an interview with ITV , Ekin-Su and Davide opened up about what it was like to meet each other’s friends and families for the first time. “I was a bit nervous to meet Davide’s dad as I hadn’t met him yet but I loved his dad. I’d already met his mum and his sister and before I went to Italy, I was always speaking to his mum and sister on WhatsApp,” Ekin-Su said. Davide added, “I wasn’t really nervous. I really loved Ekin’s grandma because we got along so well especially when we cooked together. My mum said that Ekin was a really good cook when they cooked together.”

The couple also revealed what they learned about each other from traveling together and visiting each other’s hometowns. “We already knew this but we learnt again that we are extremely alike. Ekin-Su is like a female version of me. We always say we are like copy and paste! We have the exact same banter and are always laughing,” Davide said. Ekin-Su added, “Yes, we are both so dorky! I realised that Davide’s family is really similar to my family. I loved that I got to see where Davide went to university and visit his family home. I learnt that he has amazing family values and he has a pure heart which I really love.”

So where can Americans stream Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings? Read on for how to watch Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings in the US online for free to see where the Love Island UK winners are now four months after filming ended.

When does Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings air?

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings airs on Monday, November 28, 2022, and Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) on ITV2.

How to watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US

How can one watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US? Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings is available to stream for free on ITV2’s website. To watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US, however, Americans will need a VPN , a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN , NordVPN and PureVPN —all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee . Read on for how to sign up for them to watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial .

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN , enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “UK” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings page on ITV2’s website Sign in or create an account Watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US! To watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings live, click “Live” on ITV2’s website at the time listed above

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN , log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit the Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings page on ITV2’s website Sign in or create an account Watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US! To watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings live, click “Live” on ITV2’s website at the time listed above

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN ‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN , log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit the Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings page on ITV2’s website Sign in or create an account Watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings in the US! To watch Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings live, click “Live” on ITV2’s website at the time listed above

Who are Ekin-Su and Davide from Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings ?

Who are Ekin-Su and Davide from Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings ? Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were the winners of Love Island UK season 8 and won with 63.7 percent of the final vote. They both received the £50k prize. Ekin-Su, a 27-year-old from London, arrived on Love Island UK on day three, while Davide, a 27-year-old from Manchester, arrived on day one.

What is Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings about?

What is Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings about? Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings follows Love Island UK season 8 winners, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, as they travel to Davide's hometown in Italy and Ekin-Su's hometown in Turkey to meet each other's families and see where both of them were raised. "For the first time since leaving the Love Island Villa, Davide will return to Italy and his hometown Frosinone with Ekin-Su by his side. But before he heads home, Davide will give Ekin-Su a taste of Italy as the pair embark on a whistle-stop tour of the Italian city of love, Verona, made famous by lovers Romeo and Juliet," ITV2's description of the show reads.

The description continues, "Then they will travel through the Tuscan valley and eventually jet off to Turkey, where they will visit Istanbul. Ekin-Su will introduce Davide to the acting colleagues she met while living and working as an actress in Turkey. They will also venture on a eight-hour road trip in a campervan to Ekin-Su's family village of Odemis. As they spend a night sleeping in their motorhome, cue the drama of living in confined spaces."

In an interview with ITV , Ekin-Su and Davide opened up about what it was like to visit each other’s hometowns. “I was really excited to meet all of Davide’s family as well as explore and learn more about Davide’s culture. I was so excited to go on the road trip because we talked about it in the Villa and it is surreal it has actually happened! I was also really looking forward to Davide driving us around,” Ekin-Su said. Davide added, “I was looking forward to meeting Ekin’s parents and all of her family in Turkey and also looking forward to her meeting my family in Italy. I always said in the Villa that I am looking forward to bringing Ekin-Su to Italy so I was just so excited to finally bring her to my country, show her around and take her to eat some good Italian food. We had such a good time together.”

The couple also talked about what it was like to return home for the first time after their Love Island UK season 8 win with their significant others by their side. “It was surreal at the beginning because I didn’t expect to go into the Villa and then fall in love and bring the person that I love to my hometown. But at the same time, I was so excited and really enjoyed all of those special moments. I will cherish them,” Davide said. Ekin-Su added, “It felt too good to be true, I kept thinking how are you here in Turkey with my grandma? It was honestly amazing.”

The two also revealed whether Ekin-Su learned any Italian and Davide learned any Turkish before traveling to each other’s home countries. “Ekin picked up a lot of Italian words when we were out there. I remember a little bit of what I learnt and I am still learning,” Davide said. Ekin-Su added, “Yes, I picked up a lot of phrases. I kept saying Buongiorno and Ciao Bella to everyone I met and I am still learning more Italian.”

Ekin-Su and Davide also told ITV about the highlights from visiting each other’s home countries. “Well I loved the Turkish bath experience. It is really warm in there and you have a massage after. I felt relaxed after it and I would recommend it to everyone. We also had a lovely romantic dinner in Italy and it reminded us of our last date in the Love Island Villa with the candles and lovely lights,” Davide said. Ekin-Su added, “Yes, I also really loved that date! I would suggest going to the countryside in Italy. I fell in love with Davide’s hometown because I want to live in the countryside one day, it would be so relaxing. I would love to grow my own fruit and vegetables. I would have my own wine bar as well.”

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings is available to stream on ITV2 with a VPN . Here’s how to watch it for free.

