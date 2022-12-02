ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince Camuto Boots & Other Gift-Ready Picks Are Up to 60% Off at This Limited-Time Sale

By Brittany Leitner
 4 days ago

Just because Cyber Monday has come and gone doesn’t mean the season of savings is over. To totally pave the way for new items to come in during 2023, QVC has slashed the prices of hundreds of items as part of a flash sale that goes on from today until Dec. 2, 2022. Each day, hundreds of items will be listed from 4 pm until midnight, discounted up to 50 percent off . But once midnight hits, the sale will be over and a new list of discounts will be on the way. So if you see something discounted that you’ve been eyeing, make sure to act fast.

Keep in mind that even though the deals are changing daily, it’s easier than ever to shop with Easy Pays on everything and free shipping for f irst-time QVC shoppers. All you have to do to secure the deal is enter code FREESHIP at checkout. Okay now that the details are all squared away, check out our roundup of the best gifts to shop for today. Each day we’ll refresh this page with new stand-out deals at 4 p.m EST, so make sure to check back each day for the next batch of mega-deals. Check out the full list of deals here . And our picks for today’s deals (Dec. 2, 2022) below.

Vince Camuto Leather or Suede Lace-Up Bootss

I am a boots girl, honey and the more hardware the better. It’s hard to find a croc-inspired boot and these are perfect for running out to grab a hot toddy. These typically go for nearly $200 but until midnight you can get them on Easy Pay and for just $95.97 total.

Vince Camuto Leather or Suede Lace-Up… $95.97 (originally $187) Buy Now

MERSI Vegan Faux Leather Satchel w/ Extra Strap

Everyone needs the perfect crossbody bag to get them through this winter. Depending on where you’re going and what you’re doing, you can switch out the neutral strap for a more festive and eye-catching one. This bag will be on sale until midnight, so act fast!

MERSI Vegan Faux Leather Satchel w… $71.98 (originally $129.96) Buy Now

All Worthy Hunter McGrady Regular Black Raw Hem Jeans

Supermodel Hunter McGrady is seriously goals, and so is her fashion line at QVC. Pick up these perfect black jeans for under $40 until midnight and score free shipping and five easy pays to boot.

All Worthy Hunter McGrady Regular Black… $39.98 (originally $83.45) Buy Now

Diamonique x Zaxie Two-Tone Hoop Earrings

Need a bit of sparkle for all of the holiday parties you’re attending this year? Pick up these two toned faux diamond earrings and stand out from the crowd.

Diamonique x Zaxie Two-Tone Hoop… $33.58 (originally $52.60)
Buy Now

Home Reflections Set of 2 Winter Woods Candles

I feel like people forget that during any site sale, candles are probably seriously discounted—and who doesn’t love candles ? Pick a few sets up to have a last minute holiday gift for someone on-hand or to warm up your own space at home. These are seriously cheap and you can even get them on five easy pay and with free shipping when you enter code FREESHIP at checkout for first-time shoppers.

Home Reflections Set of 2 Winter Woods… $14.37 (originally $31) Buy Now
Comments / 0

