ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Was ‘Glass Onion’ a Success? Peeling Back the Layers on Netflix’s Box Office Gambit

By Rebecca Rubin and Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4QER_0jRWOrZk00

Ahead of Thanksgiving, cinema owners, increasingly dismayed by the lack of compelling movies to screen and painfully aware that this fall’s only blockbuster, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” wouldn’t match the stratospheric grosses of its predecessor, approached Netflix with a plea. Would it be possible, they asked, for “ Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to 2019’s box office hit “Knives Out,” to play in more theaters…and for a longer period of time?

But Netflix held firm, believing its one-week, exclusive theatrical run in roughly 600 North American locations — far fewer venues than the typical major new release — would be the best course of action to drum up excitement and generate ample word-of-mouth before the whodunit lands on the streaming service ahead of Christmas. In fact, exclusivity was key in the company’s marketing strategy.

Netflix intentionally limited its reach, only granting access to the 600 most popular theaters in the country, to effectively build anticipation. So you didn’t get the chance to watch “Glass Onion” with your family around the Thanksgiving holiday? Forget waiting until next weekend. Now, audiences will have to sit tight — and keep paying a monthly subscription fee — until it’s available on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Although Netflix and movie theaters declined to report numbers, sources speculate the movie scored more than $13 million over the extended Thanksgiving weekend and $15 million during its week-long run. If Netflix released numbers, “Glass Onion” would have placed third on domestic box office charts following “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (which grossed $65 million from 4,258 cinemas over the five days) and Disney’s “Strange World” (which grossed $18.5 million from 4,174 cinemas over the five days). And it would have easily knocked “Strange World” from second place and possibly given “Wakanda Forever” a run for the No. 1 spot, had “Glass Onion” played in the same number of theaters as those films.

“Wide releases make most of their money from their top 1,000 screens,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “With a strong marketing campaign and a big, wide release, the sequel would have opened in the low $30 million domestically and made $300 million worldwide.”

Even with headlines touting its turnout, though, it’s hard to understand whether Netflix deems its sneak preview of “Glass Onion” as a win. After all, it doesn’t take a skilled detective like Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc to know the movie had the potential to earn tens of millions more by expanding its footprint and playing on the big screen for more than seven days.

But the company’s CEO Ted Sarandos has been clear the streamer is in the business of growing its subscriber base, not selling movie tickets. Still, there’s a lot riding on “Glass Onion.” Netflix shelled out $450 million to land the rights to two sequels and spent another $40 million to produce the first follow-up, making it a very expensive bet for the company.

For exhibitors, the interest in “Glass Onion” is understandable. The box office is down 33% from 2019, according to Comscore, sending those in the movie theater business into a collective freak out. Ticket sales have struggled since mid-summer and the Thanksgiving box office cratered, producing its worst grosses in nearly 30 years. In one hopeful sign, Netflix is considering re-releasing “Glass Onion” in theaters after it debuts on its streaming service.

Though pared down, the initial rollout for “Glass Onion” was notable because it is the first Netflix movie to play in the country’s two biggest chains — AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas. To sweeten the deal, Netflix offered terms that were generous to theaters, taking 35% to just under 40% of opening weekend ticket sales, according to two individuals with knowledge of the pacts. Typically, major distributors command more than 50% — and closer to 60% for big-budget tentpoles — during a movie’s first weekend. Theater operators, anticipating the “Knives Out” sequel would be today’s rare, all-audience popcorn movie, allotted more screens than usual — nearly doubling the number of auditoriums that were showing the film — to get every penny they could.

But cinema operators were more or less forced to keep quiet about the robust turnout. In the past, Cinemark, the only major chain to have previously offered a Netflix film, touted “Red Notice,” an action comedy starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, as “officially the best-performing Netflix film shown in its theaters.” For “Glass Onion,” there was an intentional lack of publicity from theater chains, even though it likely generated more foot traffic than “Red Notice.” In the case of Blanc and company, Netflix guarded information about ticket sales, making a point to let theater owners know the company wouldn’t be pleased with celebratory press releases.

Netflix always knew it would need to have some kind of theatrical presence with “Glass Onion.” For one, it was important to director Rian Johnson and returning star Daniel Craig. But moreover, “Glass Onion” had more potential than its other projects to resonate with audiences because it’s the follow-up to an established theatrical hit. The first film, which Lionsgate released in theaters in 2019, grossed $311 million worldwide , marking a huge win for mid-budget fare.

Still, there’s been a debate internally at Netflix about the value of theatrical releases in general. Netflix’s film chief Scott Stuber believes that having some of the company’s bigger movies in cinemas for an exclusive run raises their profile and generates excitement, sources say. Sarandos isn’t as sure, believing the company shouldn’t stray too far from its core business of emphasizing its streaming offerings. Although theaters were excited by the opportunity to offer “Glass Onion,” many were disappointed that Sarandos downplayed its significance during a recent earnings call, saying “there is no question internally that we make our movies for our members, and we really want them to see them on Netflix. Most people watch movies at home.” Netflix insiders dispute that there is any division between Sarandos and Stuber in strategy.

But given Sarandos’ ambivalence to the big screen, box office experts don’t necessarily believe the strategy for “Glass Onion” signals a shift in the way that Netflix plans to operate its film division. The company releases roughly 30 movies theatrically each year for various lengths of time, but most of those titles land on Netflix within days of debuting in multiplexes.

“For Netflix, this is another interesting try to somehow bring the magic of the big screen to their service,” says Gross. “But without a marketing push and millions of strangers paying to sit in a dark room, experience the film and then talk about it with their friends, the result is television viewing.”

More from Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Surface’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

“Surface” has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple. The first season of the series, which stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and hails from creator Veronica West, debuted back in July. The first season was set in San Francisco, while Season 2 will take place in London. “I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of ‘Surface’ with with this brilliant team,” said Mbatha-Raw. “I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor...
Variety

‘Glass Onion’s’ Greatest Looks, From Kate Hudson’s Hypnotizing Rainbow Dress to Daniel Craig’s Old-School Swimming Suit

How do you follow up Chris Evans in a deliciously dilapidated cable-knit sweater? That was the daunting task ahead of costume designer Jenny Eagan as she returned to the world of director Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” for its sequel, “Glass Onion.” “This film comes along, and of course, the logic is: ‘What’s gonna be the sweater?’ Oh my gosh, don’t put the pressure on!” Eagan tells Variety. “I tried to put it out of my mind because there was just more room to play, have fun and get into each character. They’re just a little bit wilder and crazier.” “Glass Onion,” in theaters now and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Variety

David Harbour: ‘Hellboy’ Box Office Disaster Taught Me ‘Not to F— With Established IP, That’s For Sure’

David Harbour found success in the blockbuster film world with “Black Widow,” where he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Red Guardian, but his first go-around with studio tentpoles was more or less a disaster. Harbour led Neil Marshall’s 2019 “Hellboy” reboot, which only grossed $21 million in the U.S. on a $50 million production budget. At the worldwide box office, the film tapped out at $44 million. Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his new film, the Santa Claus action thriller “Violent Night,” Harbour said “Hellboy” taught him not to get involved with beloved franchise IP. “Let’s...
Variety

Ben Affleck Says Netflix Output Is Like an ‘Assembly Line’: How Do ‘You Make 50 Great Movies? How Is That Possible?’

With the launch of Artist Equity, his new studio with Matt Damon and RedBird Capital Partners, Ben Affleck is hoping to create a production model that stands on the opposite end of Netflix’s onslaught of content. Affleck attended The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Nov. 30 and said Netflix operates similar to an “assembly line” in how it produces such a massive output. “If you ask [Netflix co-CEO and chairman] Reed Hastings…he’d say, ‘Hey, we went for quantity to establish a footprint,'” Affleck said. “I’m sure there’s wisdom in that and I’m sure they had a great strategy, but I...
Variety

Netflix’s Reed Hastings Admits He Was Wrong About Advertising, Says ‘Glass Onion’ Theatrical Release Was Promotional Tactic

Netflix co-CEO and chairman Reed Hastings conceded that he wished the streamer had introduced an ad-supported plan years ago. Netflix’s reluctance to adopt advertising was “wrong” and that it was a mistake to not jump into the segment several years ago, said Hastings, speaking Wednesday at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York. But the company eventually came around to the idea, and Hastings called the rollout of Netflix with ads this fall a “good tactic, because we get to offer consumers lower prices.” “I have two religions: customer satisfaction and operating income,” he said. “Everything else is a tactic.” In...
Variety

Bruce Lee Biopic Set at Sony: Ang Lee to Direct, Filmmaker’s Son to Play Martial Arts Icon

Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Life of Pi” and “Brokeback Mountain,” is set to direct a film about Chinese American martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee is attached to star in the film, which is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Dan Futterman, who wrote “Capote” and “Foxcatcher,” is adapting the script. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay. Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, had a brief but lasting presence in Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert. His films,...
Variety

Jim Parsons on Why Being a Gay, Aspiring Actor When Ellen DeGeneres Came Out Was ‘F—ing Scary’

Jim Parsons cried a lot while reading “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Other Four-Letter Words,” entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello’s 2017 book about his late husband Kit Cowan’s battle with cancer. “My husband watched me read it, which means he watched me sob through it. And he said, ‘Do you think it would make a good movie?’ I said, ‘I don’t know,’” Parsons tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. “And he read it, and he said, ‘I think it would.’” Fast forward to today: Focus Features’ “Spoiler Alert,” directed by Michael Showalter and in...
Variety

HLN Gutted By CNN Layoffs

CNN’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to have significant effects on the cable network HLN, according to four people familiar with the matter, with potential ramifications for one of the nation’s longest-running morning programs. HLN, the cable network once known as CNN Headline News, is home to a bevy of true-crime series, endless showings of “Forensic Files,” and “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” with a host who has been at the network since 2001. Now, all of that is under the microscope. In addition, a number of popular correspondents and journalists were terminated from the Warner Bros. Discovery backed outlet Thursday. CNN will...
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Condemns Kanye West for Praising Hitler: ‘We Have a Black White Supremacist Running Around’

Jimmy Kimmel started the Dec. 2 episode of his ABC talk show by condemning Kanye West for praising Hitler during a horrific antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show earlier that day. Kimmel called West a “Black white supremacist” and expressed shock over the fact that the controversial rapper still has a following. West told Jones that he likes Nazis and that every human brings value to the world, especially Hitler. “Especially Hitler?!” Kimmel told viewers. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” West claimed during his “Infowars” interview that Hitler cannot be considered all bad since he invented...
Variety

Ava DuVernay’s Poetic ‘Queen Sugar’ Series Finale Emphasizes the Everlasting Nature of Family

After seven seasons, the Bordelon family’s journey came to an end. “Queen Sugar” signed off on Tuesday night with a poetic series finale centered around the importance of family — in all its forms. Series creator Ava DuVernay wrote the finale, titled “For They Existed,” and returned to the director’s chair for the first time since helming the pilot and second episode. (To note: the remaining 85 episodes were directed exclusively by other women filmmakers, 41 of them to be exact.) In Variety’s Power of Women cover story celebrating the series’ legacy, the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker said she was “euphoric” about...
Variety

Ana Cabrera Expected to Jump to NBC News From CNN

Ana Cabrera, an up-and-coming daytime anchor at CNN, is expected to leave the network and join NBC News, according to three people familiar with the matter — the latest in a series of CNN personnel who have defected to the NBCUniversal news unit. At present, Cabrera anchors the 1 p.m. hour on CNN, a move she made after working weekend anchor shifts and as a Denver correspondent for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet, which she joined in 2013. But she is expected to depart and, after waiting out months-long period during which she cannot compete with CNN, join NBC News in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’

Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Variety

Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year

Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year. Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including...
Variety

David Archuleta Teams With ‘Glee’ Alum Kevin McHale for ‘Risky Business’-Inspired ‘Faith in Me’ Video (EXCLUSIVE)

David Archuleta is giving fans an early glimpse at the video for his new song, “Faith in Me” — a dance-heavy clip that captures the spirit of classic ’80s movies like “Risky Business.” The video was directed by Kevin McHale (“Glee”) and Justin Thorne. “You don’t always get to see what’s going on behind the scenes, especially what’s initially filmed to what actually becomes the final product,” Archuleta tells Variety. “It was so fun to let loose on this song. I feel it was a new kind of therapy for me to dance the way I do in my...
Variety

Stevie Nicks Pens Touching Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Bandmate and ‘Best Friend’ Christine McVie

Just hours after news broke Wednesday that Christine McVie, singer and songwriter of many of Fleetwood Mac’s most enduring hits, had died at the age of 79, her friend and bandmate Stevie Nicks posted a touching tribute to her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975.” That was the day that Nicks and singer-guitarist-then-boyfriend Lindsay Buckingham auditioned for Fleetwood Mac, which formed in London in 1966 but had relocated to California. McVie, who was married to the band’s founding member and bassist John McVie at the time, joined the group in 1970. Over the years, Fleetwood...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Christine McVie’s Finest Moments in Song, Solo and With Fleetwood Mac

When Christine McVie died Wednesday at age 79, the membership of Fleetwood Mac lost a crucial component within its sound – an old soul, a sweetly world-weary vocalist and a subtly romantic songwriter whose haunted tones were both a complement to, and opposite from, the vibes of fellow singer-songwriters Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. Her low voice and lovelorn lyricism (to say nothing of her taut, bluesy piano and organ styling) have been part of McVie’s kitbag since before she married Mac bassist John McVie and was, instead, Christine Anne Perfect – her real, befitting last name.  Here is a selection of...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Colin Farrell’s Academy Moment Has Arrived, Paul Mescal and Adam Sandler Gain Traction

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 2, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Colin Farrell is working...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer: Drug-Fueled Animal Goes on Murderous Rampage in Real-Life Thriller

The official trailer is here for Elizabeth Banks’ latest directorial effort, the upcoming thriller “Cocaine Bear” from Universal Pictures, which is inspired by a true story. As the title suggests, the film follows a black bear that embarks on a murderous rampage following its unintentional consumption of cocaine. The film stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince and newcomer Scott Seiss. This film marks one of Liotta’s final acting roles and the first to be released following the actor’s death in May at the age...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

Park Seo-joon Joins ‘The Marvels’ as Korean Talent Fronts Disney Content Showcase

Korean actor Park Seo-joon will star in the upcoming superhero movie “The Marvels” to be released in July 2023. He joins a growing roster of Korean talent that is joining Disney-backed content and was one of many Korean names dropped Wednesday at a Disney content showcase in Singapore. Park is known for roles in TV series “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” and the 2020 drama “Itaewon Class.” He follows fellow Korean Claudia Kim in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and Korean American Ma Dong-seok (aka Don Lee) in 2021’s “Eternals” in Marvel-branded content. Earlier this month, “Squid Games” star Lee Jung-jae was announced...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy